« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 742 743 744 745 746 [747]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1727184 times)

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29840 on: Today at 11:32:43 am »
Tonight really does feel no lose for us. Everton win, nice one, helps us. Draw, nice one, helps us. Everton lose, nice one, they're fucked.

They need 3 points on the board by Tuesday morning or they're done.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.
Pages: 1 ... 742 743 744 745 746 [747]   Go Up
« previous next »
 