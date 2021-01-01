Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
General Football and Sport
Topic:
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Sharado
Stop crying
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,823
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today
at 11:32:43 am
Tonight really does feel no lose for us. Everton win, nice one, helps us. Draw, nice one, helps us. Everton lose, nice one, they're fucked.
They need 3 points on the board by Tuesday morning or they're done.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.
Anything else is negligent.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
General Football and Sport
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
