They'll do well to stay up from here. As in, if they win 2 games and draw another with the fixtures they have then fair play to them, they'll have pulled it out the fire. But I can hardly see them scoring a goal that isn't from a set play or a bit of luck (Keane scoring a thunderbastard), never mind winning more than one game.



They are where they are because they're a fucking awful side with no creativity and they've scored 24 goals in the league all season. Those goals include the odd penalty, goals from corners, the odd deflection maybe, at least 2 unlikely worldies. They do not score, they don't have a fantastic defence either really (not as bad as some of the teams around them admittedly, but it still isn't great).



If they manage to flip a switch down the deep stretch then I'll tip my hat to them. But I just cannot see it.