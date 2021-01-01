« previous next »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm
If they lose tomorrow against Newcastle, and then Leicester away on Monday, think theyll be cut adrift.

If they lose there next two surely its curtains for them but knowing them they will get 4 points or something
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm
Is that the one where Pickford saved one about three yards behind the goal line? :D

Think this is it.

Quote from: Dim Glas on January 21, 2020, 10:28:05 pm

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:52:09 pm
Think this is it.

If only he had longer arms
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:01:51 pm
One of my favourite ever Capon ones  :lmao :lmao

Top 10 easily.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:01:51 pm
One of my favourite ever Capon ones  :lmao :lmao
I've given that quote a lot of deep thought and have come to the conclusion I have no clue wtf he was trying to say.   :)
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm
If they lose there next two surely its curtains for them but knowing them they will get 4 points or something

Knowing them the c*nts will get battered tomorrow night but still end up staying up.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:14:14 pm
The sense I get it most of them after Nottingham Forest winning tonight are resigned to going down and think they'll be done by Monday. Not mathematically, but I'd imagine they don't have the willingness to get behind the team anymore, even if they have a chance to stay up.

Yeah. As has been said on here many times, they have no goalscorers. I believe they've only scored 3 goals in a single game once all season?

They've been conceding fewer, but they can't count on nil-nil or 1-1 draws to keep them up. Especially as they're playing teams that still have something to play for. They're basically starting each game the equivalent of a goal down - they HAVE to come out and play.

I think the morale of the team will snap if they get another bad result. They're on the verge of giving up.
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
Knowing them the c*nts will get battered tomorrow night but still end up staying up.

If they don't get any points next 2 games I'd say they're down.
A blue who I know posted this before on facebook.
The highlight of their season was the brief 24 hour period when they thought Bielsa was going to take over from Lampard because he flew to London from Argentina.

Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
Knowing them the c*nts will get battered tomorrow night but still end up staying up.

If they lose tomorrow, they are as good as relegated ...
We actually need these to win tomorrow. So knowing them theyll go and get battered.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:10:29 pm
A blue who I know posted this before on facebook.

You're in Muddy Waters with that joke.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:52:09 pm
Think this is it.

;D

I do hope they scab a one nil against Saudi FC, though. They'll hate themselves for helping us, and I'm not prepared to sacrifice top four just to see them gone.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:10:29 pm
A blue who I know posted this before on facebook.

classic  :)
They'll do well to stay up from here. As in, if they win 2 games and draw another with the fixtures they have then fair play to them, they'll have pulled it out the fire. But I can hardly see them scoring a goal that isn't from a set play or a bit of luck (Keane scoring a thunderbastard), never mind winning more than one game.

They are where they are because they're a fucking awful side with no creativity and they've scored 24 goals in the league all season. Those goals include the odd penalty, goals from corners, the odd deflection maybe, at least 2 unlikely worldies. They do not score, they don't have a fantastic defence either really (not as bad as some of the teams around them admittedly, but it still isn't great).

If they manage to flip a switch down the deep stretch then I'll tip my hat to them. But I just cannot see it.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm
7 points behind the Saudis because of goal differential.

Not at all. Overturn the 6 points and we will likely overturn the goal difference. Even if they lose 1-0 and we win 1-0 to get level with them we would only be 2 goals behind.
Our final home game against Villa has the potential to be very funny as these play at the same time...
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:32:49 pm
Not at all. Overturn the 6 points and we will likely overturn the goal difference. Even if they lose 1-0 and we win 1-0 to get level with them we would only be 2 goals behind.


I think that they'll get 3rd and we'll get 4th.


The Mancs will still be happy because qualifying for the Europa is like winning a trophy.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:52:09 pm
Think this is it.

That was hilarious, Everton were 2-0 up in the 93rd minute, & it finished 2-2, this days after the Origi derby. ;D
Gordon diving to win a penalty. A post-match brawl with multiple sendings off. Toddlers being thrown. I can picture it all now.
Penny has dropped for our blue cousins tonight, they realise they have to win their next two games otherwise it's them getting slushed.
