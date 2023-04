Everton won't win another match this season. I think they will get 3 draws. So, for those other sides down near the bottom, 31 points is the target to beat to be ahead of Everton.



Pretty much how I see it,that being said it all depends if handbag boy can hit the ground running,if he does then they might scrape it.If they do then I fully expect the legal letters to start flying,there's no way that Clubs will accept the PL covering for the shitbags again.