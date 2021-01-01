Leeds win tonight please
Id enjoy a draw tonight as long as everton lose to Newcastle Thursday , Leeds be 2 points clear of them and Leicester one point clear
Come the weekend fixtures if Leeds can beat Bournemouth and Leicester beat Everton then its five and four points clear of them
Evertons next two games are Brighton away and city home , two really tough fixtures , if they lose them then they need to win away to wolves to guarantee safety on the penultimate weekend . One can dream as they always seem to get out of it .