Leeds win tonight please



Id enjoy a draw tonight as long as everton lose to Newcastle Thursday , Leeds be 2 points clear of them and Leicester one point clearCome the weekend fixtures if Leeds can beat Bournemouth and Leicester beat Everton then its five and four points clear of themEvertons next two games are Brighton away and city home , two really tough fixtures , if they lose them then they need to win away to wolves to guarantee safety on the penultimate weekend . One can dream as they always seem to get out of it .