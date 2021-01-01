« previous next »
Offline LFC-Lynn

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29560 on: Today at 05:54:24 pm
Leeds win tonight please
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29561 on: Today at 05:59:26 pm
The one hope is if a team is surfing with relegation year on year then their luck will inevitably run out. See Burnley last season. Probably Southampton this season and please god Everton also this season.
Online gazzam1963

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29562 on: Today at 06:47:04 pm
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Today at 05:54:24 pm
Leeds win tonight please

Id enjoy a draw tonight as long as everton lose to Newcastle Thursday , Leeds be 2 points clear of them and Leicester one point clear
Come the weekend fixtures if Leeds can beat Bournemouth and Leicester beat Everton then its five and four points clear of them
Evertons next two games are Brighton away and city home , two really tough fixtures , if they lose them then they need to win away to wolves to guarantee safety on the penultimate weekend . One can dream as they always seem to get out of it .
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29563 on: Today at 06:58:53 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 06:47:04 pm
Id enjoy a draw tonight as long as everton lose to Newcastle Thursday , Leeds be 2 points clear of them and Leicester one point clear
Come the weekend fixtures if Leeds can beat Bournemouth and Leicester beat Everton then its five and four points clear of them
Evertons next two games are Brighton away and city home , two really tough fixtures , if they lose them then they need to win away to wolves to guarantee safety on the penultimate weekend . One can dream as they always seem to get out of it .

Sorry, but I don't understand why would any LFC supporter want for Newcastle to win on Thursday ...
Online Garlicbread

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29564 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1lSDQc9KMg

Best chef in the Premier League... to be fair it all look delicious though fair play Everton.
Online gazzam1963

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29565 on: Today at 07:34:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:58:53 pm
Sorry, but I don't understand why would any LFC supporter want for Newcastle to win on Thursday ...

I take it you dont go to Anfield for derby games Peter
Online FlashingBlade

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29566 on: Today at 07:36:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:58:53 pm
Sorry, but I don't understand why would any LFC supporter want for Newcastle to win on Thursday ...

There's 740 pages here if you wanna read up.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29567 on: Today at 07:38:07 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:36:06 pm
There's 740 pages here if you wanna read up.

Fact is we're not catching the blood soaked c*nts and most would love to see our bogey wiping cousins go down.
Online gazzam1963

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29568 on: Today at 07:40:39 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:38:07 pm
Fact is we're not catching the blood soaked c*nts and most would love to see our bogey wiping cousins go down.

Ive seen us win 6 champions leagues in my lifetime , never seen the blue shite go down 😂
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29569 on: Today at 07:41:31 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 07:40:39 pm
Ive seen us win 6 champions leagues in my lifetime , never seen the blue shite go down 😂

It's certainly a bucket list event.
Online gazzam1963

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29570 on: Today at 07:42:44 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:41:31 pm
It's certainly a bucket list event.

Im imagining the fireworks .Id even put it on the champions wall
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29571 on: Today at 07:54:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:38:07 pm
Fact is we're not catching the blood soaked c*nts and most would love to see our bogey wiping cousins go down.

I don't know, 6 points behind with 6 games to go would not be such an impossible task. And to be honest, it doesn't matter if Everton are relegated on the field. They are fucked anyway ...
