Wouldnt it be interesting if they need us to beat Southampton? Itd be even more interesting if we had nothing to play for. It would remind me of when they played City and had nothing to play for, and they made a big joke of not taking it seriously, before rolling over.



I always thought that the T shirts were not a good look, especially from a club thats won fuck all for decades. Im pretty sure theyd expect us to take it seriously if it came down to that game. The thing is, we probably would, because thats the difference between a club that tries to win things, and one thats happy to make up the numbers.