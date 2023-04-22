Wouldnt it be interesting if they need us to beat Southampton? Itd be even more interesting if we had nothing to play for. It would remind me of when they played City and had nothing to play for, and they made a big joke of not taking it seriously, before rolling over.
I always thought that the T shirts were not a good look, especially from a club thats won fuck all for decades. Im pretty sure theyd expect us to take it seriously if it came down to that game. The thing is, we probably would, because thats the difference between a club that tries to win things, and one thats happy to make up the numbers.