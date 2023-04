Wouldn’t it be interesting if they need us to beat Southampton? It’d be even more interesting if we had nothing to play for. It would remind me of when they played City and had nothing to play for, and they made a big joke of not taking it seriously, before rolling over.



I always thought that the T shirts were not a good look, especially from a club that’s won fuck all for decades. I’m pretty sure they’d expect us to take it seriously if it came down to that game. The thing is, we probably would, because that’s the difference between a club that tries to win things, and one that’s happy to make up the numbers.