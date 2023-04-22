« previous next »
Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Be funny if it goes down to the last game and they are relying on a result from us at Southampton.Come on Redmen you know what to do if this happens
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:00:49 pm
I knew blues in the 1970's, men in their 50's, who refused to step foot inside Anfield, wear red, drive red cars and have red paint anywhere near their house, funny as fuck when the council painted all the front doors red ;D  The lunacy has gone on for over 50 years in some of them
I also knew similar blue loons like that back then. Their pathological fear of LFC and all things red goes back a long time. It used to be a small minority though. Today it's not.

I couldn't give a crap about the colour blue. Back in the 80s I worked outdoors in winter. I was frozen stiff one day so borrowed a mates Everton scarf to keep warm. I didn't think anything of it. Some of them would rather go naked and freeze to death rather than wear anything red. That's the level of fear we instill in them for some reason. It's utterly bizarre and rather sad too.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:41:08 am
The annoying thing is that they've actually got a lot of surprise points this season despite still being in heaps of trouble. Draws away to City and Chelsea, the win against Arsenal.. draws against us and Spurs.

You could say that about most teams every season fighting for safety, whether they go up or down in the end. Most of them have already fucking beaten us this season  ;D (Not Everton, of course)

Leeds, Forest and Bournemouth all turned us over, Leicester could still do the same. Bournemouth beat Spurs away, Leeds have done Chelsea, Forest took a point against City.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:15:10 pm
I also knew similar blue loons like that back then. Their pathological fear of LFC and all things red goes back a long time. It used to be a small minority though. Today it's not.

I couldn't give a crap about the colour blue. Back in the 80s I worked outdoors in winter. I was frozen stiff one day so borrowed a mates Everton scarf to keep warm. I didn't think anything of it. Some of them would rather go naked and freeze to death rather than wear anything red. That's the level of fear we instill in them for some reason. It's utterly bizarre and rather sad too.

They're fruitcakes. One of my bikes is blue, currently sat in the wife's car waiting to pick her up from work, that's blue, I've a few Adidas tshirts that are blue which I sometimes wear to the match, really don't give a shit.

If they'd obsessed about their own club in the same way they obsess about us, they would not be in the shit now
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:57:03 pm
They're fruitcakes. One of my bikes is blue, currently sat in the wife's car waiting to pick her up from work, that's blue, I've a few Adidas tshirts that are blue which I sometimes wear to the match, really don't give a shit.

If they'd obsessed about their own club in the same way they obsess about us, they would not be in the shit now

Bloody traitor  ;)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:58:19 pm
Bloody traitor  ;)

I've got blue underpants.  is that OK?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:06:56 pm
I've got blue underpants.  is that OK?

We need proof. Pics please.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:07:44 pm
We need proof. Pics please.
watch out for a PM.

and I really do mean - watch out!
If LFC fans were as colour averse as some Bitters are, we would never go out on sunny days because of all the blue sky, and never watch Doctor Who because the TARDIS is blue.

How do any of these lot even manage to post letters?? Some of these old geezers people are talking about must never have used a public phone!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:12:05 pm
watch out for a PM.

and I really do mean - watch out!

Blimey, nearly took my eye out.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:29:04 pm
Blimey, nearly took my eye out.
;D ;D
Think its a liverpool thing.
We were playing against Oldham a few years back (FA Cup, I think) and I was wearing a blue jacket - was getting proper evil looks from quite a few reds. They probably thought I was an oldham supporter in the lfc stands :thumbsup   
Quote from: dimitri on Today at 06:43:59 pm
Think its a liverpool thing.
We were playing against Oldham a few years back (FA Cup, I think) and I was wearing a blue jacket - was getting proper evil looks from quite a few reds. They probably thought I was an oldham supporter in the lfc stands :thumbsup   

You got 6 fingers then?
HELLO!!!!
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:57:28 pm
"When can we build a ground"

Yeah, coz Anfield is exactly the same as it was when they were kicked out for not paying the rent.  ::) Idiot. ;D

Got to laugh at how they celebrate building a stadium like winning a trophy. ;D





Exactly.  ;D
Interesting article on the BBC saying Neilsens Gracenote (some stats company) predicting them to go down on goal difference.

Says they currently have a 51% chance of relegation 🤞
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:49:13 pm
You could say that about most teams every season fighting for safety, whether they go up or down in the end. Most of them have already fucking beaten us this season  ;D (Not Everton, of course)

Leeds, Forest and Bournemouth all turned us over, Leicester could still do the same. Bournemouth beat Spurs away, Leeds have done Chelsea, Forest took a point against City.

You do realise it'll be all our fault if they get relegated.
I think soton are doomed. Leeds were probably the worst ever team to stay in the league last season and their fixtures look terrible. So I think it will come down to the last spot and if Forrest play like they did on Saturday they have a chance. So then it comes down to ev and I would say Bournemouth given they got hammered recently. I think Leicester have a bump now.  We can only hope and pray they get relegated.
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:46:27 pm
You do realise it'll be all our fault if they get relegated.

Been conspiring with all the other relegation candidates to get them gone.
comparison with us they are.

I've known them to be second tier clubs three times in my memory.

They're an established English club with a great history like us, but their fans dont have the same experiences as us. That's not possible. Only Arsenal fans know what we know.
Davek going on about Villa, I defo know one experience Villa have had that Everton and Arsenal haven't.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:15 pm
Been conspiring with all the other relegation candidates to get them gone.

As sad as it may sound, at this point I'd gladly see us drop points to Leicester & Saints if it finally gets these twats flushed.
Wouldnt it be interesting if they need us to beat Southampton? Itd be even more interesting if we had nothing to play for. It would remind me of when they played City and had nothing to play for, and they made a big joke of not taking it seriously, before rolling over.

I always thought that the T shirts were not a good look, especially from a club thats won fuck all for decades. Im pretty sure theyd expect us to take it seriously if it came down to that game. The thing is, we probably would, because thats the difference between a club that tries to win things, and one thats happy to make up the numbers.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:29:53 pm
I love the way they think they built Anfield.  :rollseyes

Also, having to build a second ground at BMD at monumental cost because their supposedly iconic wooden shack of a home is unfit for purpose is nothing to brag about.

Kicked out of one ground for not paying the rent. Having to abandon their spiritual home because it's falling apart, then being forced to virtually bankrupt themselves for a concrete bowl smacks of long-term bad management, poor planning and reckless decision making to me. Everton that.

Only Everton could dress abject, systemic failure up as some sort of triumph.
As I watched us lift number 6 with my son in Madrid, he looked at me and asked "What's up dad?"
 " well son, all these trophies are great but we have never built a stadium ffs! "
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 07:45:02 pm
Interesting article on the BBC saying Neilsens Gracenote (some stats company) predicting them to go down on goal difference.

Says they currently have a 51% chance of relegation 🤞

Using data is all well and good but there are so few games left, and its so tight that one freak result can swing it. I think they will grind out enough draws, including one against  Saudi on Tyne.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:15 pm
Been conspiring with all the other relegation candidates to get them gone.
The dreaded relegation cartel
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 08:19:42 pm
As sad as it may sound, at this point I'd gladly see us drop points to Leicester & Saints if it finally gets these twats flushed.
Not sad at all, the laughs would be never ending.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 08:19:42 pm
As sad as it may sound, at this point I'd gladly see us drop points to Leicester & Saints if it finally gets these twats flushed.

Nah fuck that, we come first. Our push for CL or Europa matters a lot more than these getting flushed. Them going is just an added bonus.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 08:19:42 pm
As sad as it may sound, at this point I'd gladly see us drop points to Leicester & Saints if it finally gets these twats flushed.

Might as well start wearing a 'It's not the winning that counts..' T-shirt.
from that Gracenote analysis .....

Everton have the lowest percentage of successful shots in the Premier League. They have scored from just 6.6% of their attempts, less than half the success rate of the best teams (Manchester City 15.7%, Arsenal 14.4% and Brentford 14.1%).
Everton going down on GD would be sweet.
They never got much above 50% chance of going down last year.

We could do with a couple of poor match days for them to push that over the 60% level

For me, its just like whether they go down or not now. Theyre very bit as bad as those around them and its basically just a game of spin the sausage and see who it lands on. If they lose to Leicester. Well!
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:49:52 pm
Everton going down on GD would be sweet.
who is GD?


:)
Just feel this the season it finally happens. It's the worst squad they've ever had and after Southampton the worst in this league.
