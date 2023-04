Agreed, which is sad.



Sometimes I do feel bad saying I hope they go down. However, as it becomes a real possibility, I think my predominant feeling should it happen would be relief. There's a very good chance the club could cease to be if relegated, and that will hurt a lot of people.



I'm honestly surprised that a sportswasher hasn't been in for them. They are a prime candidate for such a takeover, even allowing for the cost of a new stadium. I mean let's face it, a true sportswasher is going to be fine with spending a billion quid on a project, so stadium costs should hardly be an issue for them.



But perhaps the sports washers are waiting til the go down. Get the whole thing for a song from the administrator. And the fans will be even more grateful for success and hence defensive of your regime than the Saudi supporters in the NE.