Leicester & Leeds have awful run ins too



Leeds is



Leicester [H]

Bournemouth [A]

City [A]

Newcastle [H]

West Ham [A]

Spurs [H]



Leicester is



Leeds [A]

Everton [H]

Fulham [A]

Liverpool [H]

Newcastle [A]

West Ham [h]



I can't see many points Leeds or Leicester are getting either, wouldn't be surprised if Leeds vs Leicester is a draw on Tuesday night, Everton could well get 2 more wins [even 1 more win] & stay up, Everton's tactics will be defend & try & get a goal from a set piece.







Leeds and Leicester might have bad run ins but I see it like this.Leeds and Leicester play each other on Tuesday. Leeds at home and if they win thats them on 32 points.Leicester win that them on 31 pointsDraw Leeds on 30 then Leicester on 29.Everton play Newcastle on Thursday.Leicester play Everton at home the next game.Leeds play Bournemouth away.The next two games Leeds could be on 34 or 35 points with ease meaning they are safe I would have thought.Leicester could be on 33 or 34 pointsBasically, either Leicester or Leeds are pulling away over their next two games.Evertons last four games are Brighton (a) City (H) Wolves (a) Bournemouth(h).If they dont win their next two games against Newcastle and Leicester then they need 3 wins to stay up from the 4 games I would have thought.