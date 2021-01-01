Leicester & Leeds have awful run ins too
Leeds is
Leicester [H]
Bournemouth [A]
City [A]
Newcastle [H]
West Ham [A]
Spurs [H]
Leicester is
Leeds [A]
Everton [H]
Fulham [A]
Liverpool [H]
Newcastle [A]
West Ham [h]
I can't see many points Leeds or Leicester are getting either, wouldn't be surprised if Leeds vs Leicester is a draw on Tuesday night, Everton could well get 2 more wins [even 1 more win] & stay up, Everton's tactics will be defend & try & get a goal from a set piece.
Leeds and Leicester might have bad run ins but I see it like this.
Leeds and Leicester play each other on Tuesday. Leeds at home and if they win thats them on 32 points.
Leicester win that them on 31 points
Draw Leeds on 30 then Leicester on 29.
Everton play Newcastle on Thursday.
Leicester play Everton at home the next game.
Leeds play Bournemouth away.
The next two games Leeds could be on 34 or 35 points with ease meaning they are safe I would have thought.
Leicester could be on 33 or 34 points
Basically, either Leicester or Leeds are pulling away over their next two games.
Evertons last four games are Brighton (a) City (H) Wolves (a) Bournemouth(h).
If they dont win their next two games against Newcastle and Leicester then they need 3 wins to stay up from the 4 games I would have thought.