Online only6times

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29400 on: Today at 01:00:19 pm »


Offline Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29401 on: Today at 01:02:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:57:15 pm
What?

I think the gif is self explanatory.
Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29402 on: Today at 01:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:02:00 pm
I think the gif is self explanatory.

Not to me its not


Offline Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29403 on: Today at 01:03:57 pm »
Offline Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29404 on: Today at 01:09:11 pm »
These are bang in trouble.

West Ham v Bournemouth today
Leicester V Leeds on Tuesday

Meaning a team or teams in relegation mix will be picking up points.
Online only6times

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29405 on: Today at 01:14:00 pm »


Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29406 on: Today at 01:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:16:01 am
Leicester & Leeds have awful run ins too

Leeds is

Leicester [H]
Bournemouth [A]
City [A]
Newcastle [H]
West Ham [A]
Spurs [H]

Leicester is

Leeds [A]
Everton [H]
Fulham [A]
Liverpool [H]
Newcastle [A]
West Ham [h]

I can't see many points Leeds or Leicester are getting either, wouldn't be surprised if Leeds vs Leicester is a draw on Tuesday night, Everton could well get 2 more wins [even 1 more win] & stay up, Everton's tactics will be defend & try & get a goal from a set piece.

Leeds will be lucky to pick up more than 4 points from those fixtures. Leicester might get 8, if they're really lucky.

Everton best hope City don't hump them as GD is their only saving grace right now. Lose by three or four nil and what meagre advantage they might have will be wiped out. That said, I can see Wolves or Brighton easily turning them over. Everyone thought Fulham would be on the beach, so I'm not going to assume that any team that considers itself safe is going to do Everton any favours by phoning it in.




Offline Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29407 on: Today at 01:56:06 pm »
I think 34 points keeps you up. Maybe even 33 depending on how the games where the bottom 6 play each other go.

Hard to judge fixture lists because each team does have 2 or 3 games remaining where they have a decent chance of winning.

Think the likes of Leeds, Leicester, Everton and Forest should be looking at 2 wins out of last 6 games as a requirement to stay up. Forest may need a draw in there. Southampton probably need 3 wins and a draw from remaining games.

Bournemouth and West Ham probably need 1 win and maybe the odd draw.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29408 on: Today at 02:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:56:06 pm
I think 34 points keeps you up. Maybe even 33 depending on how the games where the bottom 6 play each other go.

Hard to judge fixture lists because each team does have 2 or 3 games remaining where they have a decent chance of winning.

Think the likes of Leeds, Leicester, Everton and Forest should be looking at 2 wins out of last 6 games as a requirement to stay up. Forest may need a draw in there. Southampton probably need 3 wins and a draw from remaining games.

Bournemouth and West Ham probably need 1 win and maybe the odd draw.

West ham 2 up, Saudi 5 up already, they could destroy the shite midweek


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29409 on: Today at 02:47:22 pm »
west ham 3 up
Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29410 on: Today at 02:50:49 pm »
The only teams in the top five European leagues that have scored fewer than Everton are Sampdoria (20), Elche (20) and Ajaccio (22)
Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29411 on: Today at 02:52:25 pm »
West Ham probably safe now if that result sticks.




Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29412 on: Today at 02:55:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:50:49 pm
The only teams in the top five European leagues that have scored fewer than Everton are Sampdoria (20), Elche (20) and Ajaccio (22)
Bottom, bottom, third bottom.




Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29413 on: Today at 03:02:59 pm »
They are fucked! Only game they might win from now on in is the last game at Woodison against Bournemouth.
Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29414 on: Today at 03:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:56:06 pm
I think 34 points keeps you up. Maybe even 33 depending on how the games where the bottom 6 play each other go.


If 33 points is the mark..WHU and Wolves are safe. Bournemouth need 1 point to reach 34.

Leeds need 4 points.
Leicester need 5 points.
Everton need 5 points.
Forest need 6 points.
Soton need 9 points

That's a better way of looking at it. Which sides can reach those additional points targets.


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29415 on: Today at 04:04:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:50:49 pm
The only teams in the top five European leagues that have scored fewer than Everton are Sampdoria (20), Elche (20) and Ajaccio (22)

Sampdoria. Thats sad to say them scoring so few. Home of such legendary stickers as Vialli, Mancini, Montella Dichio
Online Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29416 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:04:41 pm
Sampdoria. Thats sad to say them scoring so few. Home of such legendary stickers as Vialli, Mancini, Montella Dichio
;D
