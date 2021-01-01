I think 34 points keeps you up. Maybe even 33 depending on how the games where the bottom 6 play each other go.
Hard to judge fixture lists because each team does have 2 or 3 games remaining where they have a decent chance of winning.
Think the likes of Leeds, Leicester, Everton and Forest should be looking at 2 wins out of last 6 games as a requirement to stay up. Forest may need a draw in there. Southampton probably need 3 wins and a draw from remaining games.
Bournemouth and West Ham probably need 1 win and maybe the odd draw.