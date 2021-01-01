Leicester & Leeds have awful run ins too



Leeds is



Leicester [H]

Bournemouth [A]

City [A]

Newcastle [H]

West Ham [A]

Spurs [H]



Leicester is



Leeds [A]

Everton [H]

Fulham [A]

Liverpool [H]

Newcastle [A]

West Ham [h]



I can't see many points Leeds or Leicester are getting either, wouldn't be surprised if Leeds vs Leicester is a draw on Tuesday night, Everton could well get 2 more wins [even 1 more win] & stay up, Everton's tactics will be defend & try & get a goal from a set piece.



Leeds will be lucky to pick up more than 4 points from those fixtures. Leicester might get 8, if they're really lucky.Everton best hope City don't hump them as GD is their only saving grace right now. Lose by three or four nil and what meagre advantage they might have will be wiped out. That said, I can see Wolves or Brighton easily turning them over. Everyone thought Fulham would be on the beach, so I'm not going to assume that any team that considers itself safe is going to do Everton any favours by phoning it in.