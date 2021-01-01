« previous next »
Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29280 on: Today at 05:33:28 pm »
Is it finally going to happen?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29281 on: Today at 05:41:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:19:10 pm
They like Chelsea will be having to shift players left right and centre. Anyway City can pick up Pickford just for a laugh?

Bristol City ?
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29282 on: Today at 05:43:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:41:32 pm
Bristol City ?

I would have thought Pickford was tailor made for Guardiola's "slick" style.  ;)  Before anyone reacts I know it's not going to happen in a month of Sundays but it would be well funny if it did. Pickford v De Gea for the Manc derby. Best entertainment in years it would be.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29283 on: Today at 05:49:06 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:20:37 pm
Not sure what I want - them getting relegated on goal difference, going down by a point/last min goal/us losing to Southamption on the last day, or them staying up by a point and then getting hit by a points deduction.

Has to be the former. I don't want them to have the excuse that it was all one big conspiracy that sent them down. That they would have stayed up if the Premier League and the 'scab 6' didn't have it in for them.
Offline 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29284 on: Today at 05:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:49:06 pm
Has to be the former. I don't want them to have the excuse that it was all one big conspiracy that sent them down. That they would have stayed up if the Premier League and the 'scab 6' didn't have it in for them.

It's not the scab 6 they should blame, the only clubs interested are the other bottom 6.
Online Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29285 on: Today at 05:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:49:06 pm
Has to be the former. I don't want them to have the excuse that it was all one big conspiracy that sent them down. That they would have stayed up if the Premier League and the 'scab 6' didn't have it in for them.

I'd take them going into the final day needing us to win and for them to get JUST A POINT. We win, they lose. No excuses.

Still our fault though probably.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29286 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:52:26 pm
I'd take them going into the final day needing us to win and for them to get JUST A POINT. We win, they lose. No excuses.

Still our fault though probably.

 That would be the ideal scenario, yes.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29287 on: Today at 05:54:01 pm »
"We're in a real battle and we need more. To grind it out with 10 men is nice but we expect more from our forward players. We have some really talented boys but we need more from them. Maybe we are losing that confidence." - James Tarkowski

Frisbee Ears having a pop at their forwards.

Not a happy camp.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29288 on: Today at 05:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:12:08 pm
Still think Leeds will get dragged into it and the shite will stay up by some miracle.

Same. Leeds are woeful
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29289 on: Today at 05:55:28 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:51:46 pm
It's not the scab 6 they should blame, the only clubs interested are the other bottom 6.

 What's that got to do with rabid blue logic? We'll be blamed if a points deduction sends them down. By the way, they'll say the 'scab 6', but they'll really just mean us.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29290 on: Today at 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:54:20 pm
Same. Leeds are woeful

 Both are easily capable of going down with Southampton.
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29291 on: Today at 06:00:56 pm »
Nice one Leeds.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29292 on: Today at 06:03:00 pm »
Some humility on GOT. Rightly calling themselves childish bellends for how they've acted in the last eight years and how their shouts for the fat Tory were some of the worst in their history.

They'll escape but they look toast next year imo.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29293 on: Today at 06:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:54:01 pm
"We're in a real battle and we need more. To grind it out with 10 men is nice but we expect more from our forward players. We have some really talented boys but we need more from them. Maybe we are losing that confidence." - James Tarkowski

Frisbee Ears having a pop at their forwards.

Not a happy camp.

 He is also clearly talking out of his arse.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29294 on: Today at 06:04:19 pm »
If they go down, will they keep Dyche, I wonder? He'll transform them into pure alehouse with his signings. Best idea would be to hire Bielsa.
Online Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29295 on: Today at 06:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:03:00 pm
Some humility on GOT. Rightly calling themselves childish bellends for how they've acted in the last eight years and how their shouts for the fat Tory were some of the worst in their history.

They'll escape but they look toast next year imo.

 Will they?... What makes you so sure?... There are two places very much up for grabs there and they are right, slap bang in the thick of it.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29296 on: Today at 06:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:05:45 pm
Will they?... What makes you so sure?... There are two places very much up for grabs there and they are right, slap bang in the thick of it.

Leeds are atrocious and probably won't win another game. Look at their run of fixtures - it's a horror show.

The shite will spawn their way to get a couple results, just like last season.
Online Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29297 on: Today at 06:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:10:28 pm
Leeds are atrocious and probably won't win another game. Look at their run of fixtures - it's a horror show.

The shite will spawn their way to get a couple results, just like last season.

As I said, there are two spots available there. Both Everton and Leeds are capable of going.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29298 on: Today at 06:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:12:34 pm
As I said, there are two spots available there. Both Everton and Leeds are capable of going.

Southampton may not be done yet, a win at home to Bournemouth in the week will make it 3 spots open.

It could be that Solanke establishes himself as a legend by sending the Blues down on the last day of the season.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29299 on: Today at 06:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:12:34 pm
As I said, there are two spots available there. Both Everton and Leeds are capable of going.

Still think Forest and Saints are going down. Would have been massive if Saints held on last night.
Online Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29300 on: Today at 06:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:19:18 pm
Still think Forest and Saints are going down. Would have been massive if Saints held on last night.

The Saints are down imo. That's why I said two spots. If they'd held on against Arsenal they might have stood a chance. The other two will be from either Everton, Leeds, or Forest. And Forest showed a bit of fight today, so if they can take that into their remaining games they have a chance.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29301 on: Today at 06:22:43 pm »
Frisbee ears :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29302 on: Today at 06:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:12:34 pm
As I said, there are two spots available there. Both Everton and Leeds are capable of going.

I think both will go, I said last week these 2 won't win another game, it's all on Leicester's two 6 pointers and Forest v Southampton

Leicester will be fine, they got rid of their biggest problem and last week was a free hit, this week was a bonus win and you wouldn't bet against them winning their next 2, Forest have a bit of fight in them and at least look more capable of scoring goals than Everton do, Chelsea & Palace will be on the beach when they go there as well

For these to have any chance I think they need to get some minutes into Calvert Lewin over the next 4 games and try to sharpen him up for Wolves away and Bournemouth at home, without him they're gambling on set pieces or mis-hit crosses going in
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29303 on: Today at 06:27:05 pm »
Online rushyman

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29304 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm »
Ha, yes Leicester

How the fuck have palace not out them away

Fuck sake Roy
Online Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29305 on: Today at 06:29:05 pm »
Newcastle at home
Leicester away
Brighton away
Man City at home
Wolves away
Bournemouth at home.

That is Everton's remaining fixtures. I could maybe see them beating Newcastle at home. Personally think that will be a draw though. They have then got to go to Leicester. If they don't win that they will be in big trouble because their next three games look absolutely brutal for them. And then they have Bournemouth at home which they are capable of winning, but it may be too late by then.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29306 on: Today at 06:31:42 pm »
24 goals in 32 games. The worst attack in the league. These fuckers are going down ...
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29307 on: Today at 06:36:29 pm »
I could possibly see them beating Newcastle and Bournemouth at home and they may get a draw away at Leicester and Wolves. That's the best they could possibly hope for I reckon. And that would probably just about keep them up. But it's going to be very close.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29308 on: Today at 06:42:57 pm »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29309 on: Today at 06:44:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:31:42 pm
24 goals in 32 games. The worst attack in the league. These fuckers are going down ...
They'll manage to squirm out of it somehow
Online Garlicbread

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29310 on: Today at 06:50:40 pm »
Guess the Newcastle game is a win-win for us. Newcastle win and these are pretty fucked. Newcastle lose after maybe dropped points tomorrow and we're in with a big chance of finishing top 4.
