As I said, there are two spots available there. Both Everton and Leeds are capable of going.



I think both will go, I said last week these 2 won't win another game, it's all on Leicester's two 6 pointers and Forest v SouthamptonLeicester will be fine, they got rid of their biggest problem and last week was a free hit, this week was a bonus win and you wouldn't bet against them winning their next 2, Forest have a bit of fight in them and at least look more capable of scoring goals than Everton do, Chelsea & Palace will be on the beach when they go there as wellFor these to have any chance I think they need to get some minutes into Calvert Lewin over the next 4 games and try to sharpen him up for Wolves away and Bournemouth at home, without him they're gambling on set pieces or mis-hit crosses going in