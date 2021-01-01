I particularly love this bit "Just as I knew that I would find you a billionaire"
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.
A relegation would be a disaster for them. They have a huge debt, and a half-built stadium. I can see them going into liquidation if they are relegated ...
I wouldn't even say it's that far. But yeah, as I've said many times - they go down, they go under. It's that simple. The Football League will sanction them into oblivion.
It might be half-built in terms of quantity, but the expensive part is certainly yet to come ...https://youtu.be/5fTjHWA1Q2A
All together nowIn no mans land
Is that how the paths around will look when (if) it's finished? Because there's definitely scope for blue on blue fighting when Rotherham beat them meaning they're relegated for the second season running
https://twitter.com/theesk/status/1649466491647959054?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7gThe fans are restless and other fans are restless at the restlessness of the fans. Some claiming Moshiri is the leaker?
If he loves the club as much as he's stated, then he knows what to do. His experiment with Moshiri running shotgun over purchases backfired. It will take several years of rebuilding to get the club back to being competitive
Still think Leeds will get dragged into it and the shite will stay up by some miracle.
They will be finished if they go down with that new ground hanging around their necks.
Could actually probably do with Leeds beating Leicester midweek. Leeds beat Leicester, Everton lose to Newcastle, Leicester beat Everton. Then it'll be all but done
What a pity.
Ground is the least of their worries,the Football Leagues accountants are already sharpening their pencils.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
