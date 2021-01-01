« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Offline JamesG L4

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29240 on: Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:43:23 pm
I particularly love this bit "Just as I knew that I would find you a billionaire"  ;D

Made me crack up that!!!
Offline JamesG L4

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29241 on: Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm »
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29242 on: Yesterday at 11:07:46 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.

They'll be a non-club if they go down.
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29243 on: Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.

I'm not sure they can even afford to go down the money situation they have at the club, it could finish them especially with a half-ready stadium around their necks.
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #29244 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.

A relegation would be a disaster for them. They have a huge debt, and a half-built stadium. I can see them going into liquidation if they are relegated ...
Online Red Beret

« Reply #29245 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
A relegation would be a disaster for them. They have a huge debt, and a half-built stadium. I can see them going into liquidation if they are relegated ...

I wouldn't even say it's that far.

But yeah, as I've said many times - they go down, they go under. It's that simple. The Football League will sanction them into oblivion.
Popcorn's Art

Offline PeterTheRed

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
I wouldn't even say it's that far.

But yeah, as I've said many times - they go down, they go under. It's that simple. The Football League will sanction them into oblivion.

It might be half-built in terms of quantity, but the expensive part is certainly yet to come ...

https://youtu.be/5fTjHWA1Q2A
Online 4pool

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
A relegation would be a disaster for them. They have a huge debt, and a half-built stadium. I can see them going into liquidation if they are relegated ...

They're rich don'tcha know.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm
It might be half-built in terms of quantity, but the expensive part is certainly yet to come ...

https://youtu.be/5fTjHWA1Q2A


I'm convinced that they've still got a lot of the structural work to do on what is already up & that apart from the foundations it's all been done on the cheap as a look at what we could've won basis  ;D
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:50:27 pm
All together now

In no mans land
The Fewm.
Offline red_Mark1980

Is that how the paths around will look when (if) it's finished?

Because there's definitely scope for blue on blue fighting when Rotherham get a draw with them meaning they can't get in the playoffs
Offline FiSh77

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:16:59 am
Is that how the paths around will look when (if) it's finished?

Because there's definitely scope for blue on blue fighting when Rotherham beat them meaning they're relegated for the second season running

Fixed for accuracy ;D
Online 12C

https://twitter.com/theesk/status/1649466491647959054?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

The fans are restless and other fans are restless at the restlessness of the fans. Some claiming Moshiri is the leaker?
Offline Billy The Kid

Pardon my ignorance, but why are they calling for changes to their board? What exactly do they expect that to yield?
Online Romford_Red

Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:02:30 am
https://twitter.com/theesk/status/1649466491647959054?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

The fans are restless and other fans are restless at the restlessness of the fans. Some claiming Moshiri is the leaker?

Quote
If he loves the club as much as he's stated, then he knows what to do. His experiment with Moshiri running shotgun over purchases backfired. It will take several years of rebuilding to get the club back to being competitive

When were they competitive?
Online Red Beret

I think that lad means several decades.

Took City half a decade of obscene spending to win a title, and whilst they were worse off from a playing standpoint than Everton around 2007, Everton are in far worse shape now than City were then.
Offline CraigDS

Does he mean competitive in the Championship? I mean even then they likely need more than several years.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Going down!

In the bottom 3, and the two teams directly above them play each other midweek.
Online 4pool

Holgate sent off as well.
Offline 24/7

Pretty decent day over all that. ;)
Offline McSquared

This is their year
Offline Lycan

It's days like this when teams like Leeds and Forest lose that Everton simply has to win. A point is no good to them. They're in the bottom 3 now.
Online Rosario

Time to flush the turd  :shite:
Online jillc

They will be finished if they go down with that new ground hanging around their necks.
Online Nobby Reserve

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
A relegation would be a disaster for them. They have a huge debt, and a half-built stadium. I can see them going into liquidation if they are relegated ...


Hence how important it is that they get relegated  8)

A Palace goal and Leeds win away from a pretty perfect set of results today.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Hodgson is shit
Online Kopenhagen

Still think Leeds will get dragged into it and the shite will stay up by some miracle.
Online Solomon Grundy

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:12:08 pm
Still think Leeds will get dragged into it and the shite will stay up by some miracle.

 I get it. You just don't want to believe it'll happen in case it doesn't. But I'm absolutely convinced these are down with either Southampton, Leeds, or Forest.
Online Solomon Grundy

Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:06:58 pm
They will be finished if they go down with that new ground hanging around their necks.

What a pity.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:12:08 pm
Still think Leeds will get dragged into it and the shite will stay up by some miracle.

Could actually probably do with Leeds beating Leicester midweek.

Leeds beat Leicester, Everton lose to Newcastle, Leicester beat Everton. Then it'll be all but done ;D
Online 4pool

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:16:14 pm
Could actually probably do with Leeds beating Leicester midweek.

Leeds beat Leicester, Everton lose to Newcastle, Leicester beat Everton. Then it'll be all but done ;D

I like your thinking..  :thumbup
Online jillc

Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:15:45 pm
What a pity.

It will be for the decent Blues and there are some out there no matter what we think. A lot of the other kind as well though, but it's just a story of our time their demise. You can have all the money you want but unless you spend it wisely it will do sod all for your prospects.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:06:58 pm
They will be finished if they go down with that new ground hanging around their necks.


Ground is the least of their worries,the Football Leagues accountants are already sharpening their pencils.
Online jillc

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:18:06 pm

Ground is the least of their worries,the Football Leagues accountants are already sharpening their pencils.

They like Chelsea will be having to shift players left right and centre. Anyway City can pick up Pickford just for a laugh?
Online kloppismydad

Not sure what I want - them getting relegated on goal difference, going down by a point/last min goal/us losing to Southamption on the last day, or them staying up by a point and then getting hit by a points deduction.
