I particularly love this bit "Just as I knew that I would find you a billionaire"
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.
A relegation would be a disaster for them. They have a huge debt, and a half-built stadium. I can see them going into liquidation if they are relegated ...
I wouldn't even say it's that far. But yeah, as I've said many times - they go down, they go under. It's that simple. The Football League will sanction them into oblivion.
It might be half-built in terms of quantity, but the expensive part is certainly yet to come ...https://youtu.be/5fTjHWA1Q2A
All together nowIn no mans land
Is that how the paths around will look when (if) it's finished? Because there's definitely scope for blue on blue fighting when Rotherham beat them meaning they're relegated for the second season running
