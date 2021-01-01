« previous next »
JamesG L4

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:43:23 pm
I particularly love this bit "Just as I knew that I would find you a billionaire"  ;D

Made me crack up that!!!
JamesG L4

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:07:46 pm
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.

They'll be a non-club if they go down.
jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.

I'm not sure they can even afford to go down the money situation they have at the club, it could finish them especially with a half-ready stadium around their necks.
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I actually think relegation might just be what they need to become a sane club.

A relegation would be a disaster for them. They have a huge debt, and a half-built stadium. I can see them going into liquidation if they are relegated ...
Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
A relegation would be a disaster for them. They have a huge debt, and a half-built stadium. I can see them going into liquidation if they are relegated ...

I wouldn't even say it's that far.

But yeah, as I've said many times - they go down, they go under. It's that simple. The Football League will sanction them into oblivion.
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
I wouldn't even say it's that far.

But yeah, as I've said many times - they go down, they go under. It's that simple. The Football League will sanction them into oblivion.

It might be half-built in terms of quantity, but the expensive part is certainly yet to come ...

https://youtu.be/5fTjHWA1Q2A
4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:17:37 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
A relegation would be a disaster for them. They have a huge debt, and a half-built stadium. I can see them going into liquidation if they are relegated ...

They're rich don'tcha know.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:22:32 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm
It might be half-built in terms of quantity, but the expensive part is certainly yet to come ...

https://youtu.be/5fTjHWA1Q2A


I'm convinced that they've still got a lot of the structural work to do on what is already up & that apart from the foundations it's all been done on the cheap as a look at what we could've won basis  ;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:29:27 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:50:27 pm
All together now

In no mans land
The Fewm.
red_Mark1980

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:16:59 am
Is that how the paths around will look when (if) it's finished?

Because there's definitely scope for blue on blue fighting when Rotherham get a draw with them meaning they can't get in the playoffs
