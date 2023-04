Indeed. I'm surprised the likelihood (56%) is so high based on their model



Think it's all to do with Leicester having Everton at home. Swap that fixture around and the percentages would switch as well. Ultimately Leicester will be favourites to win that game and therefore favourites to stay up.Said it last weekend, but the Fulham game was the one Everton simply had to win. A home game against out of form mid-table opposition whilst Leicester had Man City away. Win that and they could afford to lose to Leicester, but now there is no margin for error.