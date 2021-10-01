« previous next »
12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29160 on: Today at 05:24:11 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:33:40 pm
Can you imagine it happening today. ;D Social services all up in your shit.

Talking about the changes to football with my bro in law, just the other day. He stopped going years ago. He was shocked to realise that kids cant go to the game on their own. Started going with my mates 72\73 n the Kop. I can remember going to Wembley with three lads from my class just turned 14 years of age. Got my ticket on the lucky number voucher. A £1 ground ticket, and £5 for the special.
I dont think I missed a home game that season.
Kids now have to be accompanied by adults, if they get to go at all. So sad. 
Baby Huey

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29161 on: Today at 05:35:19 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:24:11 pm
Talking about the changes to football with my bro in law, just the other day. He stopped going years ago. He was shocked to realise that kids cant go to the game on their own. Started going with my mates 72\73 n the Kop. I can remember going to Wembley with three lads from my class just turned 14 years of age. Got my ticket on the lucky number voucher. A £1 ground ticket, and £5 for the special.
I dont think I missed a home game that season.
Kids now have to be accompanied by adults, if they get to go at all. So sad.
Everyone went the game with their mates, it just was the way. I watched the Big Match replays last year and other than the nostalgia my biggest takeaway was how many kids were at every game,thousands.
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29162 on: Today at 05:39:48 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:24:11 pm
Talking about the changes to football with my bro in law, just the other day. He stopped going years ago. He was shocked to realise that kids cant go to the game on their own. Started going with my mates 72\73 n the Kop. I can remember going to Wembley with three lads from my class just turned 14 years of age. Got my ticket on the lucky number voucher. A £1 ground ticket, and £5 for the special.
I dont think I missed a home game that season.
Kids now have to be accompanied by adults, if they get to go at all. So sad. 

I was shocked when I saw that when getting tickets for me and the kids this or last season. I remember going in the Anny with our kid, I must have been 11 or 12 and he'd be 8 or 9. Our Dad dropped us off, unigate crate for our kid to stand on to see and we walked to my Nans after. I started going on my own in the Kop at 13
moondog

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29163 on: Today at 06:48:23 pm
The only Everton legend with a goalscoring record worth having is soon to be surpassed by Haaland- amazingly Dixie Deans 100 year old 60 goals in a season will be a footnote in football history. A bit like Everton.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29164 on: Today at 06:58:13 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 11:13:40 am
I'd call someone like Kevin Muscat a thug. Not Souness nor Smith who genuinely played at the top level of club football throughout their careers, both of whom were capable of sublime football and vision. Muscat not so much ...
Muscat was a complete coward and a shithouse, Souness certainly wasn't a coward.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29165 on: Today at 07:04:26 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:24:11 pm
Talking about the changes to football with my bro in law, just the other day. He stopped going years ago. He was shocked to realise that kids cant go to the game on their own. Started going with my mates 72\73 n the Kop. I can remember going to Wembley with three lads from my class just turned 14 years of age. Got my ticket on the lucky number voucher. A £1 ground ticket, and £5 for the special.
I dont think I missed a home game that season.
Kids now have to be accompanied by adults, if they get to go at all. So sad.
And you could decide the night before or even on the morning. Just had to get your match money.
Baby Huey

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29166 on: Today at 07:12:09 pm
Quote from: moondog on Today at 06:48:23 pm
The only Everton legend with a goalscoring record worth having is soon to be surpassed by Haaland- amazingly Dixie Deans 100 year old 60 goals in a season will be a footnote in football history. A bit like Everton.
60 league goals for Dixie.
mikeb58

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29167 on: Today at 07:12:52 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:04:26 pm
And you could decide the night before or even on the morning. Just had to get your match money.

Loved those days...we got our match money caddying on Lee Park Golf Course on Sat morning. Haha we where shite caddies, didn't have a clue what we were doing but we got our match money that's all that mattered!

We lived in Lee park in Attlee House.
mikeb58

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29168 on: Today at 07:23:34 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 05:35:19 pm
Everyone went the game with their mates, it just was the way. I watched the Big Match replays last year and other than the nostalgia my biggest takeaway was how many kids were at every game,thousands.

I watched The Big Match replayed last week Arsenal v Notts Forest. The Lino told the ref something had gone on in the the Forest wall as they defended a free kick.

On the replay, Kenny Burns clearly butted an Arsenal player in the back of the head (with some force too) the Arsenal player stood his ground and didn't even complain.

The brilliant Brian Moore coolly said 'oh yes, it's a head butt' Don't think Burns was even booked, cos the narky git was booked later in the game for something else!

There's a video of the incident but no idea how to download it, Kenny Burns said it was a sneeze that caused the accidental head but  ;D ;D

Miss the way footy was...fuckin hate it now,
only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29169 on: Today at 07:43:02 pm
only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29170 on: Today at 07:49:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:23:09 pm

was it decorated with red baubles?


[/quot
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:36:55 pm
Looking at Mr Drones latest video, its deffo got that Nou Mestella vibe


Scouse version, Messdatla
only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29171 on: Today at 07:51:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:23:09 pm

was it decorated with red baubles?


It's defo the highest point
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29172 on: Today at 08:40:03 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 05:35:19 pm
Everyone went the game with their mates, it just was the way. I watched the Big Match replays last year and other than the nostalgia my biggest takeaway was how many kids were at every game,thousands.
When I was on the Kop in the 70s half of our school was in there. Hardly any of us ever went with adults.
Baby Huey

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29173 on: Today at 08:57:36 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:23:34 pm
I watched The Big Match replayed last week Arsenal v Notts Forest. The Lino told the ref something had gone on in the the Forest wall as they defended a free kick.

On the replay, Kenny Burns clearly butted an Arsenal player in the back of the head (with some force too) the Arsenal player stood his ground and didn't even complain.

The brilliant Brian Moore coolly said 'oh yes, it's a head butt' Don't think Burns was even booked, cos the narky git was booked later in the game for something else!

There's a video of the incident but no idea how to download it, Kenny Burns said it was a sneeze that caused the accidental head but  ;D ;D

Miss the way footy was...fuckin hate it now,
Id go back in the blink of an eye if I couldand not just because we were so dominant but because football still belonged to us. It also was a sport and not a part of the entertainment industry, accessible to all who had the pennies to get inand we all know it was pennies.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:40:03 pm
When I was on the Kop in the 70s half of our school was in there. Hardly any of us ever went with adults.
Its the most important part of the journey that we went throughboys pen, Kop, Rd End, Paddock, standsit was a natural progression that no longer happens due to their being no slots for the younger fans to occupy. And for me thats the worst part of what the game has become.
MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #29174 on: Today at 09:05:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:36:55 pm
Looking at Mr Drones latest video, its deffo got that Nou Mestella vibe



It we were to compare the Bitter Bowl to a new stadium, the correct one would be the Reynolds Arena. Valencias Nou Mestalla was conceived at a time that club were enjoying success on the field, something Everton have not had for years.

What they will end up with is a smellier version of the Kassam Stadium.
