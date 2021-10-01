Everyone went the game with their mates, it just was the way. I watched the Big Match replays last year and other than the nostalgia my biggest takeaway was how many kids were at every game,thousands.
I watched The Big Match replayed last week Arsenal v Notts Forest. The Lino told the ref something had gone on in the the Forest wall as they defended a free kick.
On the replay, Kenny Burns clearly butted an Arsenal player in the back of the head (with some force too) the Arsenal player stood his ground and didn't even complain.
The brilliant Brian Moore coolly said 'oh yes, it's a head butt' Don't think Burns was even booked, cos the narky git was booked later in the game for something else!
There's a video of the incident but no idea how to download it, Kenny Burns said it was a sneeze that caused the accidental head but
Miss the way footy was...fuckin hate it now,