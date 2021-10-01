I watched The Big Match replayed last week Arsenal v Notts Forest. The Lino told the ref something had gone on in the the Forest wall as they defended a free kick.



On the replay, Kenny Burns clearly butted an Arsenal player in the back of the head (with some force too) the Arsenal player stood his ground and didn't even complain.



The brilliant Brian Moore coolly said 'oh yes, it's a head butt' Don't think Burns was even booked, cos the narky git was booked later in the game for something else!



There's a video of the incident but no idea how to download it, Kenny Burns said it was a sneeze that caused the accidental head but



Miss the way footy was...fuckin hate it now,



When I was on the Kop in the 70s half of our school was in there. Hardly any of us ever went with adults.



Id go back in the blink of an eye if I could and not just because we were so dominant but because football still belonged to us. It also was a sport and not a part of the entertainment industry, accessible to all who had the pennies to get in and we all know it was pennies.Its the most important part of the journey that we went through boys pen, Kop, Rd End, Paddock, stands it was a natural progression that no longer happens due to their being no slots for the younger fans to occupy. And for me thats the worst part of what the game has become.