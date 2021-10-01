« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1698862 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Proper footie with 2 foot tackles, diving headers, proper physical tackling, mullets and beers at half time. Muddy pitches and all standing. The sound was immense. I miss those days.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
I'd call someone like Kevin Muscat a thug. Not Souness nor Smith who genuinely played at the top level of club football throughout their careers, both of whom were capable of sublime football and vision. Muscat not so much ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:10:08 am
Proper footie with 2 foot tackles, diving headers, proper physical tackling, mullets and beers at half time. Muddy pitches and all standing. The sound was immense. I miss those days.
Diving headers? Sandy Brown. ;D 8)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:10:08 am
Proper footie with 2 foot tackles, diving headers, proper physical tackling, mullets and beers at half time. Muddy pitches and all standing. The sound was immense. I miss those days.
And the half time scores on boards around the Paddock and Kemlyn. Better days.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Souey was indeed a gifted player. Im a Jock. He was the mainstay of our midfield. But he wasnt averse to some physicality and tbf that was the name of the game back then. He would take it and dish it out in spades. Brilliant footballer but prob more of a thug in his Ibrox days. Ask an Aberdonian.
« Reply #29125 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 11:13:40 am
I'd call someone like Kevin Muscat a thug. Not Souness nor Smith who genuinely played at the top level of club football throughout their careers, both of whom were capable of sublime football and vision. Muscat not so much ...

Vinny Jones - nothing in his game except 2 footed tackles and squeezing goolies
« Reply #29126 on: Today at 12:36:05 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:38:08 am
Souey was indeed a gifted player. Im a Jock. He was the mainstay of our midfield. But he wasnt averse to some physicality and tbf that was the name of the game back then. He would take it and dish it out in spades. Brilliant footballer but prob more of a thug in his Ibrox days. Ask an Aberdonian.

The thing with him was that he was a great midfielder who was also a hardcase and he was idolised because of his complete play and not just because he was a talentless clogger, which is not the case with a number of the bitters' heroes who are lauded for who they have kicked in a derby or been negative about us, over any actual good playing ability. The prime example of this idiocy was when they signed Lumpard as their manager due to the Bullens Wall demands, the single thing of note he had done as a manager that made them want him at their club was swear at Klopp.
« Reply #29127 on: Today at 12:53:07 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:10:08 am
Proper footie with 2 foot tackles, diving headers, proper physical tackling, mullets and beers at half time. Muddy pitches and all standing. The sound was immense. I miss those days.
players walking out for the second half, taking the last few drags on their ciggy.  :o
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29128 on: Today at 01:24:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:47 pm
Vinny Jones - nothing in his game except 2 footed tackles and squeezing goolies

Yep, he's another, together with Ben Thatcher.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29129 on: Today at 01:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 08:26:10 am
Lets bring our flags, banners and most importantly the Alsatian

as we seen

😳
« Reply #29130 on: Today at 02:00:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:47 pm
Vinny Jones - nothing in his game except 2 footed tackles and squeezing goolies


Retired to be a court jester for posh people, dressing like a parody of the country squire and shooting things (although I don't think Jones ever realised they were laughing at him, not with him). The shit-eating Tory c*nt.

« Reply #29131 on: Today at 02:22:54 pm »
https://youtu.be/uzWxw_l2qkM

"Will Everton ever buy a Liverpool player again?"
« Reply #29132 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:22:54 pm
https://youtu.be/uzWxw_l2qkM

"Will Everton ever buy a Liverpool player again?"

Why would they when they're all better than ours?
« Reply #29133 on: Today at 02:38:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:47 pm
Vinny Jones - nothing in his game except 2 footed tackles and squeezing goolies

Theres a word Ive not heard since school days!
« Reply #29134 on: Today at 02:41:36 pm »
Just realizing they have a lot of players leaving this summer.

https://www.transfermarkt.us/everton-fc/kader/verein/29/saison_id/2022/plus/1

Contracts up for Mina, Doucoure, Davies, Townsend, Coleman, Begovic. Coady and Vinagre loans ending.

A transfer ban would surely sink them next year?
« Reply #29135 on: Today at 02:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 11:23:11 am
And the half time scores on boards around the Paddock and Kemlyn. Better days.


That was genuinely exciting, especially when they brought out the home score, as referred to in your programme (ie F. Manchester United 0) and then you had to wait whilst they trundled back to the pile of numbers to get the away score and put it next to the 0)
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 11:13:40 am
I'd call someone like Kevin Muscat a thug. Not Souness nor Smith who genuinely played at the top level of club football throughout their careers, both of whom were capable of sublime football and vision. Muscat not so much ...

Ben Thatcher was a complete thug. So's Joey Barton for that matter.

Both ex-City players too, oddly enough.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:48:24 pm

That was genuinely exciting, especially when they brought out the home score, as referred to in your programme (ie F. Manchester United 0) and then you had to wait whilst they trundled back to the pile of numbers to get the away score and put it next to the 0)
People going the game now dont know theyre born.

The boys pen was like gladiator school, I only went in oncetoo scary for me, I was a good boy. ;D
« Reply #29138 on: Today at 03:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:09:13 pm
People going the game now dont know theyre born.

The boys pen was like gladiator school, I only went in oncetoo scary for me, I was a good boy. ;D


Ah the old days ... my particular fave was watching the unerring aim and remarkable catching ability of the chewy sellers in front of the Kop  ;D
« Reply #29139 on: Today at 03:24:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:07 pm
players walking out for the second half, taking the last few drags on their ciggy.  :o

I remember seeing the WBA goalie cadge a ciggy of someone in the Kop. He was smoking it put it behind the post when we attacked and then retrieved it and had a few drags on it.
« Reply #29140 on: Today at 03:25:53 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm


 :champ

2 weeks of losses away from "WARM UP PROPERLY YA FUCKIN KNOBED"
« Reply #29141 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:22:16 pm
Trust an Everton Manager to have an affair with a Manc.

Don't tell me you wouldn't with RR  :lickin
« Reply #29142 on: Today at 03:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:09:13 pm
People going the game now dont know theyre born.

The boys pen was like gladiator school, I only went in oncetoo scary for me, I was a good boy. ;D

Cage fighting. The only time I went in there was Liverpool v Leeds in the fairs cup. When Bremner scored. Was too busy trying to avoid being mugged or kidnapped to actually watch the game.
« Reply #29143 on: Today at 03:27:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:24:45 pm
I remember seeing the WBA goalie cadge a ciggy of someone in the Kop. He was smoking it put it behind the post when we attacked and then retrieved it and had a few drags on it.

In Smiths book, he talks about George Best standing in the tunnel at about 2:45, wearing his usual clothes and smoking a ciggie. "Not playing today George?" "Yeah, I'd better go get changed" ;D

« Reply #29144 on: Today at 03:29:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:27:25 pm
Cage fighting. The only time I went in there was Liverpool v Leeds in the fairs cup. When Bremner scored. Was too busy trying to avoid being mugged or kidnapped to actually watch the game.

Luckily the boys pen had gone before I started going in the Kop. MS-13 would have terrified in that place.
« Reply #29145 on: Today at 03:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:09:13 pm
People going the game now dont know theyre born.

The boys pen was like gladiator school, I only went in oncetoo scary for me, I was a good boy. ;D


I started going to the Annie Road first, looking down the ground to the Kop and boys pen was a real experience, smoke everywhere, scally's hanging off the roof in the boys pen, it was a real jungle, fantastic atmosphere, especially when Kevin Keegan was on fire. Because of the haze and smoke it always seemed like the other end of the ground was another world.
« Reply #29146 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:11:20 am
Realistically, a stadium not made of wood will be a big step up for them should they ever finish it.

You missed the ceremony... :P



Everton today held a topping out ceremony at their new stadium to mark the completion of the structure.

Dignitaries from the Blues and their construction partner Laing ORourke jointly celebrated the achievement, just 20 months since work began on the semi-derelict site at Bramley-Moore Dock.

All four stands have since been erected to full height, with the final sections of steelwork and terracing units being installed on top of the east stand, where the topping out ceremony and speeches took place.

Colin Chong, Everton's chief stadium development officer, poured the concrete mix into the final slab at the ceremony, and then said: Its a real milestone! Topping out ceremonies are very common in the building industry, but to do it in such circumstances, where the relationship with the contractor is absolutely fantastic, makes this a great occasion.

Laing ORourke have taken on their responsibilities wholeheartedly and its a pleasure to be a part of this ceremony.

The project has had to overcome many hurdles, but what cant ever be questioned is its importance to the future of Everton Football Club and, more dramatically, its importance to the economy and the people of the Liverpool City Region.

That is why we should all take immense pride in topping out while the project remains firmly on track.

Chong added: As a club, we are just the enablers. We pull a plan together, procure the land, secure the planning application and pick the right partner.

They then take that ownership off us and deliver, so this stadium is testament to the truly collaborative relationship between Everton and Laing ORourke, as well as our partners and consultants.





During the topping out ceremony, and following tradition within the construction industry, a fir tree was hoisted atop the east stand in a symbolic gesture that has several origins, including a Native American belief that no building should be taller than a tree.

Laing ORourke project director Gareth Jacques explained: The ceremony is traditional in the construction industry when a structure reaches its highest point. When we finish the last piece of section of steel or in this case concrete slab, we pass a fir tree over the structure, which is an ancient tradition and is said to being good luck and prosperity to the occupants for many years to come.

Personally, I love the ceremony because it is focused on the workforce and what the construction team have achieved. With the support of our designers, supply chain partners and office colleagues, what everyone can see today is what has been achieved in 90 weeks. That is phenomenal.

What we do isnt easy and we have some of the best people in the industry, and some of the engineering we adopt at Laing ORourke is very cutting-edge.

What you see is a result of doing some really difficult sub-structure work through the winter months, when there was rain, hail, it was very windy and not pleasant at all. To do all that and keep slightly ahead of schedule is impressive and I am incredibly proud of everyone involved.

I genuinely believe that what the team are delivering is going to be a fantastic stadium, which the fans will love.

Work continues at Everton Stadium to complete the roofing structure on the west and east stands, while the initial fit-out has begun simultaneously on numerous levels of the two main stands.

The Blues' new home, which will have a capacity of 52,888, be fully accessible and include safe-standing, is due to be completed in the 2024-25 season.
« Reply #29147 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 03:20:34 pm

Ah the old days ... my particular fave was watching the unerring aim and remarkable catching ability of the chewy sellers in front of the Kop  ;D
Catching coins out of the air with the absolute nonchalance of Viv Richards in the slips.
Deciphering the needs of the punter.
Hurling a bag of Barker and Dobsons 50yards up the Kop
Then lashing the change and actually reaching the intended target
A pity the England Cricket team in the early 70s couldnt throw or catch as well as them.
« Reply #29148 on: Today at 03:36:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:30:59 pm
You missed the ceremony... :P


Looking at Mr Drones latest video, its deffo got that Nou Mestella vibe

« Reply #29149 on: Today at 04:03:01 pm »
Used to love the boys pen , went alternate Saturdays with all my mates , the reds one week in the kop boys pen then the Gladwys street the week after . Was at the  front of the boys pen for Everton millwall fa cup early 70s , millwall fans came in the street end and there was murder in front of us . It was sound we had the railings  in the way 😂
« Reply #29150 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:30:59 pm

During the topping out ceremony, and following tradition within the construction industry, a fir tree was hoisted atop the east stand in a symbolic gesture that has several origins, including a Native American belief that no building should be taller than a tree.

Laing ORourke project director Gareth Jacques explained: The ceremony is traditional in the construction industry when a structure reaches its highest point. When we finish the last piece of section of steel or in this case concrete slab, we pass a fir tree over the structure, which is an ancient tradition and is said to being good luck and prosperity to the occupants for many years to come.


was it decorated with red baubles?

« Reply #29151 on: Today at 04:25:03 pm »
It seems a football club in the premier league could do almost anything illegal financially and get away with it, because the people overseeing the punishments come down to individuals

And those individuals like money

It's like the Mafia
« Reply #29152 on: Today at 04:26:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:36:55 pm
Looking at Mr Drones latest video, its deffo got that Nou Mestella vibe

Incidentally Valencia are also in the relegation zone in La Liga
« Reply #29153 on: Today at 04:31:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:27:25 pm
Cage fighting. The only time I went in there was Liverpool v Leeds in the fairs cup. When Bremner scored. Was too busy trying to avoid being mugged or kidnapped to actually watch the game.
I started off in the Kemlyn, when I was 12 months old, it was my mums first game after having had me. I was 10 when I went in there, after asking my mum and grandparents about, go then.fucking hell!! I was a nice kid from a home were the adults would entertain ourselves playing classical music on the pianos and other musical instruments, I never went in there again, traumatised by feral kids. ;D Went back to my seat in the  Kemlyn next home game. What a wimp.
« Reply #29154 on: Today at 04:33:40 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:27:25 pm
Cage fighting. The only time I went in there was Liverpool v Leeds in the fairs cup. When Bremner scored. Was too busy trying to avoid being mugged or kidnapped to actually watch the game.
Can you imagine it happening today. ;D Social services all up in your shit.
