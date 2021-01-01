Souey was indeed a gifted player. Im a Jock. He was the mainstay of our midfield. But he wasnt averse to some physicality and tbf that was the name of the game back then. He would take it and dish it out in spades. Brilliant footballer but prob more of a thug in his Ibrox days. Ask an Aberdonian.



The thing with him was that he was a great midfielder who was also a hardcase and he was idolised because of his complete play and not just because he was a talentless clogger, which is not the case with a number of the bitters' heroes who are lauded for who they have kicked in a derby or been negative about us, over any actual good playing ability. The prime example of this idiocy was when they signed Lumpard as their manager due to the Bullens Wall demands, the single thing of note he had done as a manager that made them want him at their club was swear at Klopp.