Proper footie with 2 foot tackles, diving headers, proper physical tackling, mullets and beers at half time. Muddy pitches and all standing. The sound was immense. I miss those days.
I'd call someone like Kevin Muscat a thug. Not Souness nor Smith who genuinely played at the top level of club football throughout their careers, both of whom were capable of sublime football and vision. Muscat not so much ...
Souey was indeed a gifted player. Im a Jock. He was the mainstay of our midfield. But he wasnt averse to some physicality and tbf that was the name of the game back then. He would take it and dish it out in spades. Brilliant footballer but prob more of a thug in his Ibrox days. Ask an Aberdonian.
Vinny Jones - nothing in his game except 2 footed tackles and squeezing goolies
