Reply #29120 on: Today at 11:10:08 am
Proper footie with 2 foot tackles, diving headers, proper physical tackling, mullets and beers at half time. Muddy pitches and all standing. The sound was immense. I miss those days.
Reply #29121 on: Today at 11:13:40 am
I'd call someone like Kevin Muscat a thug. Not Souness nor Smith who genuinely played at the top level of club football throughout their careers, both of whom were capable of sublime football and vision. Muscat not so much ...
Reply #29122 on: Today at 11:20:00 am
Diving headers? Sandy Brown. ;D 8)
Reply #29123 on: Today at 11:23:11 am
And the half time scores on boards around the Paddock and Kemlyn. Better days.
Reply #29124 on: Today at 11:38:08 am
Souey was indeed a gifted player. Im a Jock. He was the mainstay of our midfield. But he wasnt averse to some physicality and tbf that was the name of the game back then. He would take it and dish it out in spades. Brilliant footballer but prob more of a thug in his Ibrox days. Ask an Aberdonian.
Reply #29125 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm
I'd call someone like Kevin Muscat a thug. Not Souness nor Smith who genuinely played at the top level of club football throughout their careers, both of whom were capable of sublime football and vision. Muscat not so much ...

Vinny Jones - nothing in his game except 2 footed tackles and squeezing goolies
Reply #29126 on: Today at 12:36:05 pm
Souey was indeed a gifted player. Im a Jock. He was the mainstay of our midfield. But he wasnt averse to some physicality and tbf that was the name of the game back then. He would take it and dish it out in spades. Brilliant footballer but prob more of a thug in his Ibrox days. Ask an Aberdonian.

The thing with him was that he was a great midfielder who was also a hardcase and he was idolised because of his complete play and not just because he was a talentless clogger, which is not the case with a number of the bitters' heroes who are lauded for who they have kicked in a derby or been negative about us, over any actual good playing ability. The prime example of this idiocy was when they signed Lumpard as their manager due to the Bullens Wall demands, the single thing of note he had done as a manager that made them want him at their club was swear at Klopp.
Reply #29127 on: Today at 12:53:07 pm
players walking out for the second half, taking the last few drags on their ciggy.  :o
Reply #29128 on: Today at 01:24:14 pm
Vinny Jones - nothing in his game except 2 footed tackles and squeezing goolies

Yep, he's another, together with Ben Thatcher.
