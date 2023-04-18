Talk of them bringing back the kopite behaviour bus welcomings. But in their words its not kopite behaviour because they couldnt replicate what we did last season
Some of them even wanting anton powers do a dj set pre match to get goodison bouncing ahahahah as if.
No, I don't think we could
replicate what they did last season:
Almost got themselves relegated but blamed a manager whose points early in the season actually saved them.
Acted like they'd won the World Cup after narrowly avoiding said relegation.
Illegally invaded the pitch en masse.
Attacked an opposition manager on the pitch.
Rioted on County Road afterwards, attacking police.
No, I don't think we could replicate that.