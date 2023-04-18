« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 723 724 725 726 727 [728]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1697204 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,249
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29080 on: Yesterday at 05:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:14:05 pm
Keown?

Thats the one! Just read my post back and edited. Dont think anyone noticed!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,366
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29081 on: Yesterday at 05:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 03:14:39 pm
This came up on my timeline:



You too can have a mural of Big Dunc strangling someone or shouting at the RS on your bedroom wall  ;D
Putting the hilarity of the whole thing to one side for a moment, how on earth can they justify those tickets prices?  :o
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,674
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29082 on: Yesterday at 05:22:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:04:16 pm
they weren't "thugs" at all mate.  bloody talented players who didn't back down and had no problem going in very hard when needed. and of course didn't whinge - ever.

I don't have any stats but I don't think either of them had bad red-card records.

Don't forget Ian St John knocking that Fulham player out cold. ;D


Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 04:57:02 pm
"......an get ready to leave at half time when we're four nil down. Yer know, beat the traffic, an get in some booooos......."

They know the virtues of positive support, but almost never employ them, the gang of self-entitled bellends.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29083 on: Yesterday at 05:46:09 pm »
Tommy Smith and Souness were great players. I remember the 82 LCF vs Spurs. Souness did one really hard tackle on Hoddle and he disappeared for the rest of the game, as did most people vs those LFC greats.

Anyway, let's get back on topic and find something to laugh about with Everton.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,878
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29084 on: Yesterday at 05:48:52 pm »
Souness was a thug?...get to fuck with that daft shit
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29085 on: Yesterday at 05:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 05:48:52 pm
Souness was a thug?...get to fuck with that daft shit

He was a batterer of thugs & there's a big difference between the two.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,981
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29086 on: Yesterday at 05:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:20:56 pm
Putting the hilarity of the whole thing to one side for a moment, how on earth can they justify those tickets prices?  :o

Dunc needs the dough. I should imagine a League One (soon to be League Two) manager's wages are a pittance compared to the vast sums Moshi no doubt paid to keep a bona fide Bitter legend putting the cones out at Finch Farm for donkeys' years.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,141
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29087 on: Yesterday at 05:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:20:56 pm
Putting the hilarity of the whole thing to one side for a moment, how on earth can they justify those tickets prices?  :o
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 05:51:38 pm
Dunc needs the dough. I should imagine a League One (soon to be League Two) manager's wages are a pittance compared to the vast sums Moshi no doubt paid to keep a bona fide Bitter legend putting the cones out at Finch Farm for donkeys' years.

wait a second - this ISN'T a joke?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29088 on: Yesterday at 05:59:38 pm »
I expect liverpoolphil is giving them disagreeable flashbacks as well
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,843
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29089 on: Yesterday at 06:04:33 pm »
Was talking with a family friend who supports Palace. The feeling among their fans (and the forums back it up) after last season's antics at Goodison, they really want to help send Everton down  :D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,173
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29090 on: Yesterday at 06:07:46 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:01:58 pm
Footy in Smiths and Souness's day was tough, proper hard men about (especially in Tommy's era) You had to be tough to survive and look after your team mates. Today's shithouses wouldn't last 5 minutes back then.

Smith and Souness's were hard as fuck but fantastic players who just stood their ground if anybody had a go at them and equally never afraid to let their presence known in the match but in a fair legit manner.


No way in the World could Smith or Souness be labelled 'thugs' not on every level.

Souness breaking Movila's jaw with a punch might possibly be a bit thuggy... :D

And I say that while also maintaining that, if I had one Liverpool player around which to start building a mythical team, it would be him, in part because he was as dirty a bastard as he needed to be while also playing the other side off the park and controlling the tempo at the same time.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29091 on: Yesterday at 06:13:51 pm »
Talk of them bringing back the kopite behaviour bus welcomings. But in their words its not kopite behaviour because they couldnt replicate what we did last season :lmao :lmao

Some of them even wanting anton powers do a dj set pre match to get goodison bouncing ahahahah as if.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,981
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29092 on: Yesterday at 06:15:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:57:02 pm
wait a second - this ISN'T a joke?

Difficult to tell to be honest, the source is way down in this Blue-bashing thread:

https://twitter.com/UpshotTowers/status/1648650176003801089
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,427
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29093 on: Yesterday at 06:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 06:15:54 pm
Difficult to tell to be honest, the source is way down in this Blue-bashing thread:

https://twitter.com/UpshotTowers/status/1648650176003801089

Trust an Everton Manager to have an affair with a Manc.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,988
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29094 on: Yesterday at 06:22:37 pm »
And now the Premier League is being asked to look at adjusting parachute payments as the EFL thinks they are excessive and restrict competition in the Championship.

#worryingtimes

A widening gap between clubs receiving parachute payments and the rest of the Championship is a "major concern", English Football League chief Rick Parry has warned.

Research carried out for the EFL says the issue is showing a "continuing, alarming, and upward trend".

It concluded clubs receiving parachute payments were three times more likely to be promoted than other clubs.

But Parry says the Premier League's stance on the issue is "disappointing".

He has written to MPs taking issue with comments made about the subject by Premier League boss Richard Masters.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29095 on: Yesterday at 06:24:45 pm »
They still want the money (they actually want more),they just don't want it to help the Clubs who are forced to pay PL wages after getting relegated.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29096 on: Yesterday at 06:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:00:54 pm

Thugs, but our thugs, at the time I took little notice of Souness and Smith (it was a harder game in general), it's only when you watch the clips now you see how hard they were (and how Souness would have been sent off most weeks these days). The big difference is that they were aggressive in play, most of Dunc's stuff is off the ball.




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVvT9VMrJyA
Not thugs la, just hard. And in the case of Souness one of the greatest players Ive ever seen in the Red shirt. That said he wasnt scared about laying a c*nt out. ;D

Plus, the game was better then, no rolling round and whining about being touched.

Theres more contact allowed in the NBA than there is in footie matches in the last few years.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,366
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29097 on: Yesterday at 06:30:28 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:13:51 pm
Talk of them bringing back the kopite behaviour bus welcomings. But in their words its not kopite behaviour because they couldnt replicate what we did last season :lmao :lmao

Some of them even wanting anton powers do a dj set pre match to get goodison bouncing ahahahah as if.
No, I don't think we could replicate what they did last season:

Almost got themselves relegated but blamed a manager whose points early in the season actually saved them.

Acted like they'd won the World Cup after narrowly avoiding said relegation.

Illegally invaded the pitch en masse.

Attacked an opposition manager on the pitch.

Rioted on County Road afterwards, attacking police.

No, I don't think we could replicate that.

Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,981
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29098 on: Yesterday at 06:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:22:16 pm
Trust an Everton Manager to have an affair with a Manc.

The weird Hames Rodriguez episode in there too  ;D
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,427
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29099 on: Yesterday at 06:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 06:32:01 pm
The weird Hames Rodriguez episode in there too  ;D

Oh yeah, forgot about that ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29100 on: Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 06:32:01 pm
The weird Hames Rodriguez episode in there too  ;D

Its Hamesina now...
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,674
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29101 on: Yesterday at 06:51:57 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29102 on: Yesterday at 06:53:21 pm »
Is that the one that ends with the line they chopped his dick off, lad?

Comedy gold that.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,981
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29103 on: Yesterday at 07:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:53:21 pm
Is that the one that ends with the line they chopped his dick off, lad?

Comedy gold that.

That's the one.  :D

Must say I'd never heard of the Koemann-Riley association though; you have to say there are some astounding feats of imagination in the ranks of the Scouse Twitterati  ;D
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29104 on: Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:00:54 pm

Thugs, but our thugs, at the time I took little notice of Souness and Smith (it was a harder game in general), it's only when you watch the clips now you see how hard they were (and how Souness would have been sent off most weeks these days). The big difference is that they were aggressive in play, most of Dunc's stuff is off the ball.




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVvT9VMrJyA

Every team had a hard man. Harris, Storey, Hunter, Crerand and the rest. Tommy Smith could play. As for taking it, I remember him and Joe Jordan taking it in turns to clatter each other and then help the to their feet. Went on all match. No handbags or posturing, just bone crunching physicality, mixed with respect. Ref let them get on with it.
Souness was a brilliant footballer. Roy Keane was a pound shop version by comparison. Yes Souey was hard but  he wanted to play football. It usually only got nasty when some grock tried to boot our lads.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,539
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29105 on: Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm »
I liked this from that Twitter thread:

During the Premier League's inaugural winter break, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies head to New York fashion week.

Tom turns up looking like a cross between Willy Wonka and a Los Angeles porn director.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,249
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29106 on: Yesterday at 10:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm
I liked this from that Twitter thread:

During the Premier League's inaugural winter break, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies head to New York fashion week.

Tom turns up looking like a cross between Willy Wonka and a Los Angeles porn director.

Booooo-gie Nights.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,472
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29107 on: Today at 12:02:47 am »
What I was clumsily trying to say was that we never elevated players purely on their hardness, it was part of our and every team. Everton celebrate Ferguson as their greatest hero not his ability but because he was a dangerous loon.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,003
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29108 on: Today at 12:14:47 am »
He has an ev tattoo doesn't he?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,079
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29109 on: Today at 01:37:56 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 05:48:52 pm
Souness was a thug?...get to fuck with that daft shit
He was a great player, but to be fair and honest he was a bit of a shithouse too.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29110 on: Today at 01:42:35 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:37:56 am
He was a great player, but to be fair and honest he was a bit of a shithouse too.


He was an enforcer and bodyguard who could also play other teams off the park.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,079
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29111 on: Today at 01:43:51 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:42:35 am

He was an enforcer and bodyguard who could also play other teams off the park.
Is correct, but he could also be a right snidey bastard as well.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29112 on: Today at 02:20:11 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:43:51 am
Is correct, but he could also be a right snidey bastard as well.


Something we have been missing for far too long imo.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,371
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29113 on: Today at 04:11:20 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 18, 2023, 01:45:13 pm
That's what the vast majority of them wanted too. I remember when the Hicks and Gillett monstrosity was on the drawing board and the Bitters were cock-a-hoop over "having the only historic and proper football stadium left in the city" once Anfield was bulldozed. Preserving their history was all that mattered to them, or so they said. Now, they are drooling over the "concrete and glass monstrosity" they are building themselves.

Realistically, a stadium not made of wood will be a big step up for them should they ever finish it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 723 724 725 726 727 [728]   Go Up
« previous next »
 