« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 722 723 724 725 726 [727]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1695635 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29040 on: Yesterday at 02:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:14:53 pm
I've always found their thinking on this hilarious. A club with one of the least welcoming fanbases in the country. A fanbase that despises tourists. A club that markets itself as purely local. A fanbase so insular it's painful. Yet they seem to want every cruise ship passenger to drool over BMD and become instant bluenoses.  :lmao

Also, let's have a look at your average cruise passenger. Most probably aren't arsed about football. People who can afford to go on cruises tend to be older too. People older than about ten have already nailed their football colours to the mast and aren't suddenly going to change allegiance to the shite just because they sailed past their stadium on their way to The Cavern. If they were that fickle they'd be more likely to look up the hill at the historic home of the six times European champions and swap allegiance to us instead.

The reality is that most who cruise up the Mersey won't give two hoots about football. Those who do will already have a club they've supported all their lives. Some will even be on the cruise because it calls at Liverpool and they want to visit the globally famous Anfield.
Yes but the cruises only run from now til Autumn. So they might be kidded into thinking a successful football team plays there in the winter
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,848
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29041 on: Yesterday at 03:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 12:02:11 pm
We should 100% buy it for banter purposes.  Make the seats red, play YNWA before the matches, build a big fuck off statue of Divock Origi straddling the stadium like the Colussus of Rhodes.

I would rather this than sign Bellingham to be honest.

I'm imagining it somewhat like the statue Lister had built in his mansion in Timeslides.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,235
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29042 on: Yesterday at 04:06:58 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:51:56 pm
Yes but the cruises only run from now til Autumn. So they might be kidded into thinking a successful football team plays there in the winter

I don't see why old folks on cruises would marvel at a bog standard football ground next to a sewage plant when heading in/out the city.

Also, football grounds aren't that great to look at anyway at a distance, particularly newer ones. It's the history that makes them and a full crowd with the atmosphere. There's nothing mesmerising about passing Old Trafford or Etihad as you head in or out of Central Manchester on the train for example. There's no real architectural merit with either.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,470
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29043 on: Yesterday at 04:12:38 pm »
"Gee honey, what's that things there".

"I think it's a soccer stadium, someone called Efferton used to play there I'm told"

"They any good?"

"They used to be but they only play women's football now since they dropped out of the league, decent museum though, nice clock"

"next time maybe"


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29044 on: Yesterday at 04:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 03:06:48 pm
I'm imagining it somewhat like the statue Lister had built in his mansion in Timeslides.
This from Game of Thrones is the kind of thing I had in mind.  I want the cruise ships to have to pass under it to reach the stadium.


Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,645
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29045 on: Yesterday at 04:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:37:33 pm
This from Game of Thrones is the kind of thing I had in mind.  I want the cruise ships to have to pass under it to reach the stadium.





"Oooh, Doris! Look at the size of his sword!"

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,669
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29046 on: Yesterday at 04:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:37:33 pm
This from Game of Thrones is the kind of thing I had in mind.  I want the cruise ships to have to pass under it to reach the stadium.



What about the testicles dropping? Like with Terry de Niro's nan?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,437
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29047 on: Yesterday at 04:51:08 pm »
An Everton side featuring the likes of DCL, Yerry Mina, Conor Coady, Nathan Patterson, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Ellis Simms and Mason Holgate were beaten 1-0 by sixth tier National League North outfit Chester FC today.

Everton, that
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29048 on: Yesterday at 05:02:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:51:08 pm
An Everton side featuring the likes of DCL, Yerry Mina, Conor Coady, Nathan Patterson, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Ellis Simms and Mason Holgate were beaten 1-0 by sixth tier National League North outfit Chester FC today.

Everton, that

 ;D ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,132
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29049 on: Yesterday at 05:03:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:51:08 pm
An Everton side featuring the likes of DCL, Yerry Mina, Conor Coady, Nathan Patterson, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Ellis Simms and Mason Holgate were beaten 1-0 by sixth tier National League North outfit Chester FC today.

Everton, that

Did Holgate claim they were racist?

DCL showed up? He didn't have a photo shoot to attend? Same for Tom Davies? Well - maybe a hackey sack session.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,822
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29050 on: Yesterday at 05:41:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:03:51 pm
Did Holgate claim they were racist?

DCL showed up? He didn't have a photo shoot to attend? Same for Tom Davies? Well - maybe a hackey sack session.
DCL?  11 games this season


8 points
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,599
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29051 on: Yesterday at 06:27:58 pm »
I see Everton were beaten 1-0 by Chester today the game was behind closed doors, so it's nice of David Lynch to tell everyone.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29052 on: Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:03:51 pm
Did Holgate claim they were racist?


Are the citizens of Chester still allowed to kill a Welshman with a crossbow if they are in Chester after sunset?
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29053 on: Yesterday at 07:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 12:02:11 pm
a big fuck off statue of Divock Origi straddling the stadium like the Colussus of Rhodes.
taking a piss?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,357
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29054 on: Yesterday at 07:42:29 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm
Are the citizens of Chester still allowed to kill a Welshman with a crossbow if they are in Chester after sunset?
If he's a bitter from Rhyl, then yes.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29055 on: Yesterday at 07:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:42:29 pm
If he's a bitter from Rhyl, then yes.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,991
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29056 on: Yesterday at 09:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:45:07 pm
What about the testicles dropping? Like with Terry de Niro's nan?
  ;D
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29057 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:37:33 pm
This from Game of Thrones is the kind of thing I had in mind.  I want the cruise ships to have to pass under it to reach the stadium.



That would be fantastic.   ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29058 on: Yesterday at 09:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:40:43 pm


"Oooh, Doris! Look at the size of his sword!"



I think the sword is broken to be honest. But wait until you see the chains.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,822
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29059 on: Yesterday at 09:29:06 pm »
Its Everton. Its more of a bread knife
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,170
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29060 on: Today at 01:13:02 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:37:33 pm
This from Game of Thrones is the kind of thing I had in mind.  I want the cruise ships to have to pass under it to reach the stadium.




Where's the crossbar?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,974
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29061 on: Today at 03:14:39 pm »
This came up on my timeline:



You too can have a mural of Big Dunc strangling someone or shouting at the RS on your bedroom wall  ;D
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29062 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 03:14:39 pm
This came up on my timeline:



You too can have a mural of Big Dunc strangling someone or shouting at the RS on your bedroom wall  ;D
Notice that the poster gives the name of the venue, but doesn't mention the city or location, they'd be fewmin, "fucking RS graphic designers making it all about them again", although that looks more like a shoddy MS Paint job done on Windows '95, which is apt really.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,974
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29063 on: Today at 03:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:26:25 pm
Notice that the poster gives the name of the venue, but doesn't mention the city or location, they'd be fewmin, "fucking RS graphic designers making it all about them again", although that looks more like a shoddy MS Paint job done on Windows '95, which is apt really.

The Philharmonic's web address slipped through the proofread  ;D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,983
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29064 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:26:25 pm
Notice that the poster gives the name of the venue, but doesn't mention the city or location, they'd be fewmin, "fucking RS graphic designers making it all about them again", although that looks more like a shoddy MS Paint job done on Windows '95, which is apt really.

Eagle eye readers of the poster will see..

www.liverpoolphil.com
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kev_goss

  • Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • Goodnight sweet girl gonna miss you
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29065 on: Today at 03:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:26:25 pm
Notice that the poster gives the name of the venue, but doesn't mention the city or location, they'd be fewmin, "fucking RS graphic designers making it all about them again", although that looks more like a shoddy MS Paint job done on Windows '95, which is apt really.
 


It's got Liverpool in there dont you worry, look at the web address. ;)
Logged
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29066 on: Today at 03:44:59 pm »
The cartoony artwork at the bottom shows him strangling an Arsenal player and being held back from attacking a fallen Sam Hyppia..fuckin legend.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,470
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29067 on: Today at 03:45:57 pm »
That is bizarre, these are the two images they've picked. What is there to be proud about celebrating this sort of thuggery, it's not big and it's not clever. He was an average footballer and a bad tempered bully. Shite manager as well but they have managed to turn him into some sort of super hero. At least we are mildly embarrassed by the likes of Smith and Souness who are the closest we had to thuggery. School of science my arse. Why would you pay £40-75 to listen to some ex-con who has barely won anything in the game despite playing/coaching/managing at or near the top for such a long time. A goal every 4 games and not a single international goal at all. Waste of space and I hope they have someone interpreting. "Sae ah restrained th' burglar wi' mah heid"




Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,815
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29068 on: Today at 03:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:45:57 pm
That is bizarre, these are the two images they've picked. What is there to be proud about celebrating this sort of thuggery, it's not big and it's not clever. He was an average footballer and a bad tempered bully. Shite manager as well but they have managed to turn him into some sort of super hero. At least we are mildly embarrassed by the likes of Smith and Souness who are the closest we had to thuggery. School of science my arse. Why would you pay £40-75 to listen to some ex-con who has barely won anything in the game despite playing/coaching/managing at or near the top for such a long time. A goal every 4 games and not a single international goal at all. Waste of space and I hope they have someone interpreting. "Sae ah restrained th' burglar wi' mah heid"






Speak for yourself, I fucking loved/love them ;)  I still laugh when I think of a young Paul Marriner putting Smith one his arse with a foul, the look he gives Marriner before knocking him out about 5 mins later  ;D

What Tommy and Souey had that Drunken didn't as ability. Souey is one of the best midfielders I've seen play for us, he was hard as nails, but hugely talented too. Smith played for 16 years under Bill and Bob, winning everything - you don't play for those two unless you have quality.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:17 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29069 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:50:22 pm
Speak for yourself, I fucking loved/love them ;)  I still laugh when I think of a young Paul Marriner putting Smith one his arse with a foul, the look he gives Marriner before knocking him out about 5 mins later  ;D

What Tommy and Souey had that Drunken didn't as ability. Souey is one of the best midfielders I've seen play for us, he was hard as nails, but hugely talented too. Smith played for 16 years under Bill and Bob, winning everything - you don't play for those two unless you have quality.

Tommy was / is one of my all-time favourite players.  he dished it out but never flinched when it came back at him, just doubled down.  and yep, he could fucking play too.

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,470
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29070 on: Today at 04:00:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:50:22 pm
Speak for yourself, I fucking loved/love them ;)  I still laugh when I think of a young Paul Marriner putting Smith one his arse with a foul, the look he gives Marriner before knocking him out about 5 mins later  ;D

What Tommy and Souey had that Drunken didn't as ability. Souey is one of the best midfielders I've seen play for us, he was hard as nails, but hugely talented too. Smith played for 16 years under Bill and Bob, winning everything - you don't play for those two unless you have quality.


Thugs, but our thugs, at the time I took little notice of Souness and Smith (it was a harder game in general), it's only when you watch the clips now you see how hard they were (and how Souness would have been sent off most weeks these days). The big difference is that they were aggressive in play, most of Dunc's stuff is off the ball.




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVvT9VMrJyA
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29071 on: Today at 04:04:16 pm »
they weren't "thugs" at all mate.  bloody talented players who didn't back down and had no problem going in very hard when needed. and of course didn't whinge - ever.

I don't have any stats but I don't think either of them had bad red-card records.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 722 723 724 725 726 [727]   Go Up
« previous next »
 