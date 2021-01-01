I've always found their thinking on this hilarious. A club with one of the least welcoming fanbases in the country. A fanbase that despises tourists. A club that markets itself as purely local. A fanbase so insular it's painful. Yet they seem to want every cruise ship passenger to drool over BMD and become instant bluenoses. Also, let's have a look at your average cruise passenger. Most probably aren't arsed about football. People who can afford to go on cruises tend to be older too. People older than about ten have already nailed their football colours to the mast and aren't suddenly going to change allegiance to the shite just because they sailed past their stadium on their way to The Cavern. If they were that fickle they'd be more likely to look up the hill at the historic home of the six times European champions and swap allegiance to us instead. The reality is that most who cruise up the Mersey won't give two hoots about football. Those who do will already have a club they've supported all their lives. Some will even be on the cruise because it calls at Liverpool and they want to visit the globally famous Anfield.
We should 100% buy it for banter purposes. Make the seats red, play YNWA before the matches, build a big fuck off statue of Divock Origi straddling the stadium like the Colussus of Rhodes.I would rather this than sign Bellingham to be honest.
Yes but the cruises only run from now til Autumn. So they might be kidded into thinking a successful football team plays there in the winter
I'm imagining it somewhat like the statue Lister had built in his mansion in Timeslides.
This from Game of Thrones is the kind of thing I had in mind. I want the cruise ships to have to pass under it to reach the stadium.
An Everton side featuring the likes of DCL, Yerry Mina, Conor Coady, Nathan Patterson, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Ellis Simms and Mason Holgate were beaten 1-0 by sixth tier National League North outfit Chester FC today.Everton, that
Did Holgate claim they were racist?DCL showed up? He didn't have a photo shoot to attend? Same for Tom Davies? Well - maybe a hackey sack session.
a big fuck off statue of Divock Origi straddling the stadium like the Colussus of Rhodes.
Are the citizens of Chester still allowed to kill a Welshman with a crossbow if they are in Chester after sunset?
If he's a bitter from Rhyl, then yes.
What about the testicles dropping? Like with Terry de Niro's nan?
"Oooh, Doris! Look at the size of his sword!"
This came up on my timeline:You too can have a mural of Big Dunc strangling someone or shouting at the RS on your bedroom wall
Notice that the poster gives the name of the venue, but doesn't mention the city or location, they'd be fewmin, "fucking RS graphic designers making it all about them again", although that looks more like a shoddy MS Paint job done on Windows '95, which is apt really.
That is bizarre, these are the two images they've picked. What is there to be proud about celebrating this sort of thuggery, it's not big and it's not clever. He was an average footballer and a bad tempered bully. Shite manager as well but they have managed to turn him into some sort of super hero. At least we are mildly embarrassed by the likes of Smith and Souness who are the closest we had to thuggery. School of science my arse. Why would you pay £40-75 to listen to some ex-con who has barely won anything in the game despite playing/coaching/managing at or near the top for such a long time. A goal every 4 games and not a single international goal at all. Waste of space and I hope they have someone interpreting. "Sae ah restrained th' burglar wi' mah heid"
