Just seen a bloke on Twitter saying relegation wont be they bad for them because of the parachute payments. He doesnt understand that they are already mortgaged, as they are based on lost tv revenue.

Everton have a loan secured against future TV revenues which, will need to be repaid with the parachute money, or some other revenue stream which they dont have.

The scale of their financial mess is still not understood by some. Too big to fail is their view of things. Still banking on someone coming in and buying the club and taking over the lease on the stadium site. Pointing at Burnley, a club who have a much better financial footing as the model, when they should be looking at Coventry, whose new stadium was asset stripped and sold on, causing untold problems. Burnley had millions in the bank when taken over, and a serviceable stadium. Everton dont have either. Goodison is crumbling, the Dock is stalling nd the debts are mounting.

Interest on those debts/overdrafts must be rising as well?

Worrying times