Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28960 on: Today at 11:21:00 am »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 11:13:16 am
Just been having a quick look at GoT - the Farhad Moshiri thread, at the beginning they're all delirious at being richer than us, talking about how this is a turning point for them and having permanent smiles on their faces.  I almost feel sorry for them. 

"Not bitter, just billionaires"

"A big hello to the RAWK readers lurking, obsessing over us, despite the Mickey Mouse Cup Final they're playing in today.:bye:

A few points for you lurking Kopites:

- It is a takeover, given the very fragmented nature of Everton's shareholding.
- Every single Evertonian knows our commercial activity is crap. We are not oblivious to this. This will almost certainly now change.
- We've been knocking on the door of the top 4 for most of the last 12 years, during a time when our majority shareholder was 43 times poorer than the new majority shareholder.
- Money does not equate success (you are the living breathing proof of that, the amount of money you've wasted and continue to waste, for your past 26 title-less years).
- Money does give you a fighting chance of competing though, which is what we will now do.
- Don't feel threatened, we're just reclaiming our natural place as Merseyside's top (and richest) club.
- Enjoy your new stand and your Jurgen Klopp masks."
A Guy worth just over £1 billion at the time he bought them and they were equating it to being on par with Oligarch fc, Cheats and ,Qatar FC.

When he bought them we were double their turnover, 6-7 years later we have trebled their turnover and if they go down we'll be quadrupling their turnover.

Their turnover has barely moved under Moshi- La except for when the TV payments have gone up, for a renowned businessman he's been an absolute disaster and saddled them with debts and monstrous losses the last 5 seasons.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28961 on: Today at 11:53:13 am »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 07:18:39 am
I havent watched the clip. But, my memory of those 4 years in the 80s was that Everton probably should have won the league in 84 and 86 and we should have won it in 85 and 87. The opposite of what actually happened.

Lineker may well have a point. They were are very, very good side with him up front.
And yet the fans didnt like him.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28962 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/10719054/filing-history

£28mill interest on a loan of £168mill (booked cost of construction as at 30/06/2022).

Seems a little steep considering Moshi supposedly isn't charging interest....?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28963 on: Today at 12:03:24 pm »
Just seen a bloke on Twitter saying relegation wont be they bad for them because of the parachute payments. He doesnt understand that they are already mortgaged, as they are based on lost tv revenue.
Everton have a loan secured against future TV revenues which, will need to be repaid with the parachute money, or some other revenue stream which they dont have.
The scale of their financial mess is still not understood by some. Too big to fail is their view of things. Still banking on someone coming in and buying the club and taking over the lease on the stadium site. Pointing at Burnley, a club who have a much better financial footing as the model, when they should be looking at Coventry, whose new stadium was asset stripped and sold on, causing untold problems. Burnley had millions in the bank when taken over, and a serviceable stadium. Everton dont have either. Goodison is crumbling, the Dock is stalling nd the debts are mounting.
Interest on those debts/overdrafts must be rising as well?
Worrying times
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28964 on: Today at 12:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 12:00:14 pm
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/10719054/filing-history

£28mill interest on a loan of £168mill (booked cost of construction as at 30/06/2022).

Seems a little steep considering Moshi supposedly isn't charging interest....?

Further and better particulars please as Rumpole would say.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28965 on: Today at 12:08:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:03:24 pm
Just seen a bloke on Twitter saying relegation wont be they bad for them because of the parachute payments. He doesnt understand that they are already mortgaged, as they are based on lost tv revenue.
Everton have a loan secured against future TV revenues which, will need to be repaid with the parachute money, or some other revenue stream which they dont have.
The scale of their financial mess is still not understood by some. Too big to fail is their view of things. Still banking on someone coming in and buying the club and taking over the lease on the stadium site. Pointing at Burnley, a club who have a much better financial footing as the model, when they should be looking at Coventry, whose new stadium was asset stripped and sold on, causing untold problems. Burnley had millions in the bank when taken over, and a serviceable stadium. Everton dont have either. Goodison is crumbling, the Dock is stalling nd the debts are mounting.
Interest on those debts/overdrafts must be rising as well?
Worrying times


Getting relegated, them having to hold a fire sale of players* to get their wages off the books, and failing to get promoted for a few years would be the ideal.


* Got an image of 'Reduced to Clear' stickers and 'Buy One Get One Free' banners. But they'd still be left with a few utter dross players that nobody in their right mind would want
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28966 on: Today at 12:13:09 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:03:24 pm
Just seen a bloke on Twitter saying relegation wont be they bad for them because of the parachute payments. He doesnt understand that they are already mortgaged, as they are based on lost tv revenue.
Everton have a loan secured against future TV revenues which, will need to be repaid with the parachute money, or some other revenue stream which they dont have.
The scale of their financial mess is still not understood by some. Too big to fail is their view of things. Still banking on someone coming in and buying the club and taking over the lease on the stadium site. Pointing at Burnley, a club who have a much better financial footing as the model, when they should be looking at Coventry, whose new stadium was asset stripped and sold on, causing untold problems. Burnley had millions in the bank when taken over, and a serviceable stadium. Everton dont have either. Goodison is crumbling, the Dock is stalling nd the debts are mounting.
Interest on those debts/overdrafts must be rising as well?
Worrying times

I hate to see clubs going down the drain, even if it is Everton. In their case, I don't see any way out of this mess. They are facing liquidation ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28967 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:03:24 pm
Just seen a bloke on Twitter saying relegation wont be they bad for them because of the parachute payments. He doesnt understand that they are already mortgaged, as they are based on lost tv revenue.
Everton have a loan secured against future TV revenues which, will need to be repaid with the parachute money, or some other revenue stream which they dont have.
The scale of their financial mess is still not understood by some. Too big to fail is their view of things. Still banking on someone coming in and buying the club and taking over the lease on the stadium site. Pointing at Burnley, a club who have a much better financial footing as the model, when they should be looking at Coventry, whose new stadium was asset stripped and sold on, causing untold problems. Burnley had millions in the bank when taken over, and a serviceable stadium. Everton dont have either. Goodison is crumbling, the Dock is stalling nd the debts are mounting.
Interest on those debts/overdrafts must be rising as well?
Worrying times
Unlike Burnley though they do have some players that would command a decent transfer fee (irrespective of what we may think of those players).  They picked up over £100m for Richarlison, Gordon and Kean in the past eight months.  They could probably get the same again for Pickford, Onana and Calvert-Lewin.  That's the sort of money that buys you some breathing room and time, if nothing else.

I don't suppose that Everton fan's view of relegation involved them selling the core of their team but, irrespective of finances, that's almost inevitable.  It would then be a question of whoever replaced Dyche bringing together a squad capable of promotion.  Kompany has managed it with a pretty basic set of players.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28968 on: Today at 12:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:08:29 pm

Getting relegated, them having to hold a fire sale of players* to get their wages off the books, and failing to get promoted for a few years would be the ideal.


* Got an image of 'Reduced to Clear' stickers and 'Buy One Get One Free' banners. But they'd still be left with a few utter dross players that nobody in their right mind would want

Apart from Pickford, who would want to buy any of their players, all the bitters getting giddy by winning those transfer windows have led to this mess they're in.
#Sausages

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28969 on: Today at 12:44:10 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:04:35 pm
Further and better particulars please as Rumpole would say.



Other than post the link to the publicly available accounts on Companies House, nothing more to add really.

That's a 16.6% interest rate -unless the facility had a large arrangement fee upfront
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28970 on: Today at 12:50:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:13:09 pm
I hate to see clubs going down the drain, even if it is Everton.


10 years ago, I'd have agreed, and wanted Everton to find a way out of this (although would still have laughed my cock off to see them relegated).

The absolute rabid hate toward us from a big section of their fanbase, though, plus the 'tragedy chanting', and I've lost all sympathy for them.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28971 on: Today at 01:04:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:13:57 pm
Unlike Burnley though they do have some players that would command a decent transfer fee (irrespective of what we may think of those players).  They picked up over £100m for Richarlison, Gordon and Kean in the past eight months.  They could probably get the same again for Pickford, Onana and Calvert-Lewin.  That's the sort of money that buys you some breathing room and time, if nothing else.

I don't suppose that Everton fan's view of relegation involved them selling the core of their team but, irrespective of finances, that's almost inevitable.  It would then be a question of whoever replaced Dyche bringing together a squad capable of promotion.  Kompany has managed it with a pretty basic set of players.

Thing is, they won't get £100m for these in a fire sale. And even if by some miracle they do, it's a stop gap at best. How long will it keep the creditors at bay? Their squad will become even worse. Whatever players they are able to bring in will be bargain basement.

They lost out on £20m by holding onto Gordon in the summer, only to flog him in January. These lot are not good at doing business. We've picked up some excellent players for less than £15m under Jurgen, but Everton are nowhere near as well run.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28972 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 11:13:16 am
Just been having a quick look at GoT - the Farhad Moshiri thread, at the beginning they're all delirious at being richer than us, talking about how this is a turning point for them and having permanent smiles on their faces.  I almost feel sorry for them. 

"Not bitter, just billionaires"

"A big hello to the RAWK readers lurking, obsessing over us, despite the Mickey Mouse Cup Final they're playing in today.:bye:

A few points for you lurking Kopites:

- It is a takeover, given the very fragmented nature of Everton's shareholding.
- Every single Evertonian knows our commercial activity is crap. We are not oblivious to this. This will almost certainly now change.
- We've been knocking on the door of the top 4 for most of the last 12 years, during a time when our majority shareholder was 43 times poorer than the new majority shareholder.
- Money does not equate success (you are the living breathing proof of that, the amount of money you've wasted and continue to waste, for your past 26 title-less years).
- Money does give you a fighting chance of competing though, which is what we will now do.
- Don't feel threatened, we're just reclaiming our natural place as Merseyside's top (and richest) club.
- Enjoy your new stand and your Jurgen Klopp masks."

The stadium thread is like that. Loads of pages all about how the reds heads have fell off over it, followed by despair because it was 'only' going to be 52k.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28973 on: Today at 01:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:50:59 pm

10 years ago, I'd have agreed, and wanted Everton to find a way out of this (although would still have laughed my cock off to see them relegated).

The absolute rabid hate toward us from a big section of their fanbase, though, plus the 'tragedy chanting', and I've lost all sympathy for them.

Yeah, Everton brought this on themselves. This isn't a Blackpool or a Blackburn Rovers, where a shyster owner has fucked over the club and it's fans. What's happened at Everton has been fan driven.

At first, Moshiri wanted to be seen as the saviour, spending big and reaping the rewards of good will. But when his bad choices didn't pan out and he compounded the situation with more mistakes, he started running scared of Everton's feral support. He's barricaded the door as they try to beat it down, even though he's done everything they asked for.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28974 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm »
It's like someone who has lived in a shoddy run down house for years who decides to take out a massive mortgage on a new house, more bedrooms than required, party rooms, trophy rooms, everything. They mortgaged themselves to the hilt and then used the money to buy a massive paper mache house.


It then rained.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28975 on: Today at 02:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:14:23 pm
The stadium thread is like that. Loads of pages all about how the reds heads have fell off over it, followed by despair because it was 'only' going to be 52k.


Sunderland's stadium of light has a capacity of 48k and there are no other local teams. They get 37-40k a game in the championship.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28976 on: Today at 02:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:30:38 pm
Yeah, Everton brought this on themselves. This isn't a Blackpool or a Blackburn Rovers, where a shyster owner has fucked over the club and it's fans. What's happened at Everton has been fan driven.

At first, Moshiri wanted to be seen as the saviour, spending big and reaping the rewards of good will. But when his bad choices didn't pan out and he compounded the situation with more mistakes, he started running scared of Everton's feral support. He's barricaded the door as they try to beat it down, even though he's done everything they asked for.

Don't blame the fans, it was the Bullens wall
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28977 on: Today at 02:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:27:12 pm
It's like someone who has lived in a shoddy run down house for years who decides to take out a massive mortgage on a new house, more bedrooms than required, party rooms, trophy rooms, everything. They mortgaged themselves to the hilt and then used the money to buy a massive paper mache house.


It then rained.

Excellent post.  ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28978 on: Today at 02:46:56 pm »
They're spending an awful lot of money that they don't have for what? An extra 14,000 seats? Something like that?

We got an extra 9,000 seats by expanding one stand. One. And it was a relative snip too, cost wise.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28979 on: Today at 02:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:46:56 pm
They're spending an awful lot of money that they don't have for what? An extra 14,000 seats? Something like that?

We got an extra 9,000 seats by expanding one stand. One. And it was a relative snip too, cost wise.
Yeah, but theirs is on the banks of the "royal blue Mersey." So, stick that in your pipe, "redshites."
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28980 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:14:23 pm
The stadium thread is like that. Loads of pages all about how the reds heads have fell off over it, followed by despair because it was 'only' going to be 52k.
That's funny, because I know vastly more Reds than I do blues, yet I don't know a single Red whose head has "fell off" over the Begging Bowl. Not one. They want us to be jealous of it, but they can't get their heads around the fact that we aren't in the slightest.

I suppose the fact that most of them these days are consumed by envy and bitterness of their own, they expect us to be the same. All the time forgetting that our collective psychology is vastly different to theirs.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28981 on: Today at 03:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm
Didn't know you were mates with Peter Reid.
:lmao
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X
