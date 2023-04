Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “This investigation is just one part of a whole series of crises for Everton that I believe genuinely put the existence of the club into threat.



“If Everton were to go down, which would be almost a certainty if they were docked points this season, they would likely already be in breach of fair play rules in the Championship



“They have a bloated squad full of players who don't have relegation clauses in their contracts, and they don't have a huge amount of sellable assets that could bring in the kind of money to keep the club going.



“They also have loans that would need to be repaid. And there is a material doubt about the owners' long-term commitment to the club, according to Everton's auditors.



“You put all those things together, and they are a recipe for disaster.”