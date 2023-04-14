« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
April 14, 2023, 11:58:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2023, 03:21:43 pm
I dont know what he did or didnt do and morally he might still be on dodgy ground (genuiijwly dont know!) but has he got some sort of case against someone? His career in England has essentially ended and in the eyes of the law hes innocent. Or was he right that he was binned anyway?

Appreciate it might not really be one to be discussed and apologies if so.
But in order to make a case he would probably have to go to court and convince them what he did not do. That might be tricky and a little embarrassing for him, especially if he does not win. He'll just have to go and live in Greenland.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 12:40:26 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2023, 03:21:43 pm
I dont know what he did or didnt do and morally he might still be on dodgy ground (genuiijwly dont know!) but has he got some sort of case against someone? His career in England has essentially ended and in the eyes of the law hes innocent. Or was he right that he was binned anyway?

Appreciate it might not really be one to be discussed and apologies if so.
It depends I guess if he did what he was accused of. If he did it then he'll probably let it go and thank his lucky stars that he got away with it.

If he didn't do it then I imagine he'll be looking to take it further. He might take action based on loss of earnings, I guess time will tell
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 12:45:08 am
Action against who though ?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:18:44 am
Btw.. before the match v Fulham they had a minute silence for the Hillsborough disaster.

Impeccably observed.


As for the match itself. The result spoke for itself. Harry Wilson got the second goal for Fulham which was his first all season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:32:36 am
Had that Dan James cross/shot gone in late on it would have been one of the goalkeeping errors of the season. Everton somehow had loads of momentum after equalizing and yet if Fulham had scored 5 or 6 times it would have been fair
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 03:57:51 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:18:44 am
Btw.. before the match v Fulham they had a minute silence for the Hillsborough disaster.

Impeccably observed.

Yes, nice one.
Another thing is Bill Kenwright and EFC looking after Mick Lyons recently which is good to see.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 05:38:21 am
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2023, 09:29:26 pm
I guess I did. ;D

But the joke's on Jacob, as the report above says his contract with Everton expired anyway. ;)

Hahahaha, yes, I certainly look like a gullible fool as a result of my Everton piss take in the Everton piss take thread.  :wave
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:12:15 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:57:51 am
Yes, nice one.
Another thing is Bill Kenwright and EFC looking after Mick Lyons recently which is good to see.

One thing Ive never ever forgotten from being a young child is Mick Lyons in a sponsored Ford Capri with his name on the side, pulling up alongside my dads car at a set of red lights on the east Lancs near Kirkby (makro junction).
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:42:31 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:12:15 am
One thing Ive never ever forgotten from being a young child is Mick Lyons in a sponsored Ford Capri with his name on the side, pulling up alongside my dads car at a set of red lights on the east Lancs near Kirkby (makro junction).
My dad lived next door to Gary Megson. One weekend my mates there and I were having a kick about. Megson comes home and Mick Lyons was with him. I fancied myself as a goalie back then only to discover how hard these fellas kick a ball ⚽🤣 Mick was dead nice about it after picking me up off the floor.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:45:15 am
Cant believe there are three worse teams than Everton in this league.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:47:10 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:45:15 am
Cant believe there are three worse teams than Everton in this league.

Hopefully there's only two
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:51:58 am
Said before, I've really only started paying attention to the bottom end of the table over the past 2 years. Without Everton being in the thick of it, I generally would never give a hoot what goes on down there. It's absolutely mental how bad some of the teams down there actually are. Its gotten to the point where I no longer hope that Everton's rivals win their next game. I just look at the table and think "hopefully they can pick up a point or 2 in their next 5 fixtures"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:56:14 am
Southampton beginning to look doomed so the rest seem to be fighting over two spots. Leicester and Forest are currently below them and a point for Forest today will see them climb above Everton. Not sure I can see it though. Surely Leicester will pick up at some point. Annoyingly theres still a few others within r each for Everton above them. A win for anyone down there seems huge at the moment.

Keep checking the table expecting them to be in the bottom three. Will be some luck if they avoid the drop again.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:04:35 am
These are going down.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:05:53 am
Theyve got Leicester away in 1st May, so that could be huge. Before that they play palace and Newcastle. You can make an argument they'd maybe have 1 point.

After that game they have Brighton and Man City. Dyche realistically needs to make the most of that game against Leicester as they need to put some distance between them. I can see the blues doing it. It's at the King Power so that's what I'm clinging onto, also if Leicester can pick up a bit of bounce before then, Leicester have Leeds and Wolves
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:08:22 am
Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth have created a little gap for themselves.

Is it narrowing down to two from Leicester, Forest, Everton, Leeds and West Ham?

Still impossible to call.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:08:27 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:56:14 am
Southampton beginning to look doomed so the rest seem to be fighting over two spots. Leicester and Forest are currently below them and a point for Forest today will see them climb above Everton. Not sure I can see it though. Surely Leicester will pick up at some point. Annoyingly theres still a few others within r each for Everton above them. A win for anyone down there seems huge at the moment.

Keep checking the table expecting them to be in the bottom three. Will be some luck if they avoid the drop again.

If they avoid relegation again, I'd argue it's them who have some sort of 'pact with the devil' having controversially avoided relegation in '94, '98 and again last season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:16:04 am
I hope they stay up by one point and then get docked 10 for their shit accounts
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:19:21 am
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:16:04 am
I hope they stay up by one point and then get docked 10 for their shit accounts

Nah, I'd rather they just went down so they couldn't use some sort of 'conspiracy' as an excuse for them being relegated. You know what they're like for all that shit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:37:03 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:08:27 am
If they avoid relegation again, I'd argue it's them who have some sort of 'pact with the devil' having controversially avoided relegation in '94, '98 and again last season.

Whereas we miss out on countless titles on the last week of the season.

If they scab out of it again, then it's similar with Everton where if they're ever going to go down (like our 19/20 title) they'll have to just lose every week (we won every week), so they're cut well adrift, probably with a points deduction.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:41:39 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 05:38:21 am
Hahahaha, yes, I certainly look like a gullible fool as a result of my Everton piss take in the Everton piss take thread.  :wave

Gimmie a break. I'm trying to save some face here. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:46:32 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:08:22 am
Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth have created a little gap for themselves.

Is it narrowing down to two from Leicester, Forest, Everton, Leeds and West Ham?

Still impossible to call.

I think Southampton and Leicester are done. But yeah, there's definitely a gap forming at last between bottom and lower mid table - and Everton are very much on the wrong side of that gap.

They need nine points. Seven games left. I reckon they'll beat Leicester though. That lot have given up, don't have the stomach for a fight like this.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:57:13 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:46:32 am
I think Southampton and Leicester are done. But yeah, there's definitely a gap forming at last between bottom and lower mid table - and Everton are very much on the wrong side of that gap.

They need nine points. Seven games left. I reckon they'll beat Leicester though. That lot have given up, don't have the stomach for a fight like this.
Just had a look through some of the teams fixtures and it looks like theres relegation six-pointers all over the show. I think perilous is still the word for the blues position.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:59:03 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:46:32 am


They need nine points. Seven games left. I reckon they'll beat Leicester though. That lot have given up, don't have the stomach for a fight like this.

I think they best they'll get at Leicester is a draw.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:00:30 am
Comes down to whether Leicester can get a bounce as well. I think Forest and Southampton look done for, Leeds and West Ham are vulnerable as well and not out the woods along with Everton.

If Leicester can't pick themselves up then the bottom 3 will stay as it is.
