Theyve got Leicester away in 1st May, so that could be huge. Before that they play palace and Newcastle. You can make an argument they'd maybe have 1 point.
After that game they have Brighton and Man City. Dyche realistically needs to make the most of that game against Leicester as they need to put some distance between them. I can see the blues doing it. It's at the King Power so that's what I'm clinging onto, also if Leicester can pick up a bit of bounce before then, Leicester have Leeds and Wolves