Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1683144 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28840 on: April 14, 2023, 11:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2023, 03:21:43 pm
I dont know what he did or didnt do and morally he might still be on dodgy ground (genuiijwly dont know!) but has he got some sort of case against someone? His career in England has essentially ended and in the eyes of the law hes innocent. Or was he right that he was binned anyway?

Appreciate it might not really be one to be discussed and apologies if so.
But in order to make a case he would probably have to go to court and convince them what he did not do. That might be tricky and a little embarrassing for him, especially if he does not win. He'll just have to go and live in Greenland.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28841 on: Yesterday at 12:40:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2023, 03:21:43 pm
I dont know what he did or didnt do and morally he might still be on dodgy ground (genuiijwly dont know!) but has he got some sort of case against someone? His career in England has essentially ended and in the eyes of the law hes innocent. Or was he right that he was binned anyway?

Appreciate it might not really be one to be discussed and apologies if so.
It depends I guess if he did what he was accused of. If he did it then he'll probably let it go and thank his lucky stars that he got away with it.

If he didn't do it then I imagine he'll be looking to take it further. He might take action based on loss of earnings, I guess time will tell
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28842 on: Yesterday at 12:45:08 am »
Action against who though ?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28843 on: Today at 02:18:44 am »
Btw.. before the match v Fulham they had a minute silence for the Hillsborough disaster.

Impeccably observed.


As for the match itself. The result spoke for itself. Harry Wilson got the second goal for Fulham which was his first all season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28844 on: Today at 02:32:36 am »
Had that Dan James cross/shot gone in late on it would have been one of the goalkeeping errors of the season. Everton somehow had loads of momentum after equalizing and yet if Fulham had scored 5 or 6 times it would have been fair
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28845 on: Today at 03:57:51 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:18:44 am
Btw.. before the match v Fulham they had a minute silence for the Hillsborough disaster.

Impeccably observed.

Yes, nice one.
Another thing is Bill Kenwright and EFC looking after Mick Lyons recently which is good to see.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28846 on: Today at 05:38:21 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2023, 09:29:26 pm
I guess I did. ;D

But the joke's on Jacob, as the report above says his contract with Everton expired anyway. ;)

Hahahaha, yes, I certainly look like a gullible fool as a result of my Everton piss take in the Everton piss take thread.  :wave
