Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1679122 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,579
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28800 on: April 11, 2023, 02:24:55 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 11, 2023, 01:07:50 pm
Ted Boehly is already getting the 8 year contract drawn up.

Nah. He'll be off to Leicester.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28801 on: April 11, 2023, 04:49:56 pm »
Oh, just go you miserable and annoying bunch of bastards, can't take the strain of watching them going down the plughole molecule by molecule much more. It's like using the slow flush button on a modern toilet.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,636
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28802 on: April 11, 2023, 05:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 11, 2023, 04:49:56 pm
Oh, just go you miserable and annoying bunch of bastards, can't take the strain of watching them going down the plughole molecule by molecule much more. It's like using the slow flush button on a modern toilet.

They certainly are a stubborn turd.
Offline Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28803 on: April 11, 2023, 09:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 10, 2023, 04:45:22 pm
Saying hes eaten Chips before when asked what vegan food he likes

Hope it wasnt cooked in beef dripping or lard
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28804 on: Yesterday at 02:22:58 pm »
The Guardian is reporting that the UK has imposed sanctions on some "financial fixers" who allegedly helped Usmanov hide assets. It looks like "Uncle Uzzie" is coming under the microscope a bit more. I wonder what the investigators will make of his "investment" to head up a non-existent queue for naming rights of BMD   ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28805 on: Yesterday at 02:37:44 pm »
What interests me is the belief that Bramley Moore will generate increased revenue. Being generous match day brings in £16m for Everton, where do they believe the extra money is coming from. It can only come from;


1. Higher attendances, they will bring in more but even if they manage to fill the ground, then, at best, we are talking about an extra £6m without price increases


2. Corporate revenue, do they really believe that businesses will wish to spend a fortune watching Everton, it's not London and this is not a club with high enough status to justify the demand, an extra £1m at best I'd say (10 new corporates paying £100k a year). I would say that most of the people with money who follow everton are already going to the match


3. Higher ticket prices, this will go down well at the people's club, I would suggest there would be a trade off with 1 above.




Looking at it optimistically, they would be lucky to bring in another £10-15m a year, that is not going to turn that club around.
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,523
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28806 on: Yesterday at 02:49:05 pm »
It wont even cover loan repayments.

Are they giddy that the stadium is part of the euros bid? Proof that it will be complete?
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28807 on: Yesterday at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:49:05 pm
It wont even cover loan repayments.

Are they giddy that the stadium is part of the euros bid? Proof that it will be complete?


Paid for as well?


£760m is a lot of money from someone worth £1.7bn
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28808 on: Yesterday at 03:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:37:44 pm
What interests me is the belief that Bramley Moore will generate increased revenue. Being generous match day brings in £16m for Everton, where do they believe the extra money is coming from. It can only come from;

1. Higher attendances, they will bring in more but even if they manage to fill the ground, then, at best, we are talking about an extra £6m without price increases

2. Corporate revenue, do they really believe that businesses will wish to spend a fortune watching Everton, it's not London and this is not a club with high enough status to justify the demand, an extra £1m at best I'd say (10 new corporates paying £100k a year). I would say that most of the people with money who follow everton are already going to the match

3. Higher ticket prices, this will go down well at the people's club, I would suggest there would be a trade off with 1 above.

Looking at it optimistically, they would be lucky to bring in another £10-15m a year, that is not going to turn that club around.
I believe they think they're going to get a whopping naming rights deal given that there's already a queue for it  ;) I understand that a naming rights deal was in Levy's plan but despite a prime location and large posh new stadium, it seems to be taking a while.
The repayment plan on the stadium debt will be interesting given that they seem to be scratching around for lenders (who I assume will be charging a premium to lend to a business in such a poor financial state)
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28809 on: Yesterday at 03:52:05 pm »
I think the Sewaco stadium should be a decent name (that's a real company)
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,194
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28810 on: Yesterday at 04:29:03 pm »
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,131
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28811 on: Yesterday at 04:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:37:44 pm
What interests me is the belief that Bramley Moore will generate increased revenue. Being generous match day brings in £16m for Everton, where do they believe the extra money is coming from. It can only come from;


1. Higher attendances, they will bring in more but even if they manage to fill the ground, then, at best, we are talking about an extra £6m without price increases


2. Corporate revenue, do they really believe that businesses will wish to spend a fortune watching Everton, it's not London and this is not a club with high enough status to justify the demand, an extra £1m at best I'd say (10 new corporates paying £100k a year). I would say that most of the people with money who follow everton are already going to the match


3. Higher ticket prices, this will go down well at the people's club, I would suggest there would be a trade off with 1 above.




Looking at it optimistically, they would be lucky to bring in another £10-15m a year, that is not going to turn that club around.

West Ham average well over 50,000 in London and make £1.23m a league game and that's with prices put up since they reached Europe in recent seasons and been top 6-7 in the league. That only comes to barely 20 million averaged over 19 league games. With European football and a few cup games on top it might top 30 mill.

It just won't be a massive increase from Goodison. Even if it is 30 odd million a year and they double what they made a Goodison, it's not a gamechanger. It's one Maupay a year. And the ground has to paid for.

https://sportsjournal.io/premier-league-football-clubs-matchday-data/#:~:text=West%20Ham%20United%20has%20the%20seventh%2Dhighest%20average%20matchday%20income,Southampton%20with%20%C2%A30.77%20million.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,789
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28812 on: Yesterday at 04:55:49 pm »
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,579
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28813 on: Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 02:22:58 pm
The Guardian is reporting that the UK has imposed sanctions on some "financial fixers" who allegedly helped Usmanov hide assets. It looks like "Uncle Uzzie" is coming under the microscope a bit more. I wonder what the investigators will make of his "investment" to head up a non-existent queue for naming rights of BMD   ;D

"Never heard of him. Made Moshi-la coffee once..."
Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28814 on: Yesterday at 07:47:05 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:29:03 pm
Their "new stadium" is part of the Euro 2028 bid

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/12/uk-and-ireland-submit-euro-2028-bid-with-10-stadiums-but-no-place-for-old-trafford

Be funny seeing those Uefa family  officials sitting on wooden crates from the touch line watching the game
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28815 on: Yesterday at 08:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 07:47:05 pm
Be funny seeing those Uefa family  officials sitting on wooden crates from the touch line watching the game

 ;D
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,366
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28816 on: Yesterday at 10:48:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:55:49 pm
At this rate that's likely how it gets finished

Not like they will get money from the bid to pay for it unlike with the Olympics or Commonwealth ones, if the Boo Camp isn't finished then the bid will just use somebody else.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28817 on: Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:29:03 pm
Their "new stadium" is part of the Euro 2028 bid

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/12/uk-and-ireland-submit-euro-2028-bid-with-10-stadiums-but-no-place-for-old-trafford
Abu Dhabi backhanders to the Bid organisers. ;D

So obvious, in what World would Emptyhad be picked over OT.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28818 on: Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm
Abu Dhabi backhanders to the Bid organisers. ;D

So obvious, in what World would Emptyhad be picked over OT.

Although Old Triffid IS faling apart.

:)
Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28819 on: Today at 12:16:53 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm
Abu Dhabi backhanders to the Bid organisers. ;D

So obvious, in what World would Emptyhad be picked over OT.

OT is a 20th century shithole.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,314
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28820 on: Today at 12:17:55 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm
Although Old Triffid IS faling apart.

:)
They're having a lot of trouble with lichen as well, I hear
