I see them Similar to Villa who circled the drain a few seasons before being flushed. This is only their second relegation season, so if not this year, within the next two.
Not sure it's a case of the PL want rid of them, but more likely they don't want an independent regulator involved, so the PL needs to show it can get its house in order and actually apply some of its rules.
A similarity with Villa would be them selling a striker that had kept them up in a previous season.
Villa were awful for about 3 years but Benteke would go on a run of goals to keep them up. They were done without that as they wasted the money they got for him.Calvert Lewin might go in the summer but he's barely played all season.
Everton are the Donald Trump of the Premier League. Their delusion is matched only by their unnerving ability to evade the consequences of their actions. Hopefully fate is catching up with both of them.
Trump actually win something
Absurd example
Forest Green, managed by Duncan Ferguson looks set to be relegated today. "Once Everton has touched you..."
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
What on earth did they expect?
His biggest success was eating a vegan burger.
This lot is going down this season. Believe.
Dunno mate. Strange, strange appointment.
