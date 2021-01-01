« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1675053 times)

Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28760 on: Yesterday at 03:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 12:01:58 am
I see them Similar to Villa who circled the drain a few seasons before being flushed. This is only their second relegation season, so if not this year, within the next two.

A similarity with Villa would be them selling a striker that had kept them up in a previous season.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28761 on: Yesterday at 03:27:09 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:14:39 pm
Not sure it's a case of the PL want rid of them, but more likely they don't want an independent regulator involved, so the PL needs to show it can get its house in order and actually apply some of its rules.

Well that is true of course. But we know Everton are a financial time bomb. Questions will be asked about said rules and their enforcement if/when Everton go under. I'm sure the PL would prefer that happen to them in the Championship, and the Football League is not as forgiving of dodgy, poorly run clubs as the PL.
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28762 on: Yesterday at 03:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:23:05 pm
A similarity with Villa would be them selling a striker that had kept them up in a previous season.

Villa were awful for about 3 years but Benteke would go on a run of goals to keep them up. They were done without that as they wasted the money they got for him.

Calvert Lewin might go in the summer but he's barely played all season.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28763 on: Yesterday at 03:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:51:42 pm
Villa were awful for about 3 years but Benteke would go on a run of goals to keep them up. They were done without that as they wasted the money they got for him.

Calvert Lewin might go in the summer but he's barely played all season.

I didn't mean him, he's been a non-factor for years with his injuries, I was talking about Richarlison.
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28764 on: Yesterday at 04:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:23:05 pm
A similarity with Villa would be them selling a striker that had kept them up in a previous season.
Richie.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28765 on: Yesterday at 07:24:04 pm »
Everton are the Donald Trump of the Premier League. Their delusion is matched only by their unnerving ability to evade the consequences of their actions. Hopefully fate is catching up with both of them.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28766 on: Yesterday at 07:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:24:04 pm
Everton are the Donald Trump of the Premier League. Their delusion is matched only by their unnerving ability to evade the consequences of their actions. Hopefully fate is catching up with both of them.
Trump actually win something

Absurd example
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28767 on: Yesterday at 07:56:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:44:14 pm
Trump actually win something

Absurd example

Yes but as he lost the popular vote in 2016 he won without actually winning.

Everton That.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28768 on: Yesterday at 07:57:05 pm »
This lot is going down this season. Believe.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28769 on: Today at 04:36:08 pm »
Forest Green, managed by Duncan Ferguson looks set to be relegated today. "Once Everton has touched you..."
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28770 on: Today at 04:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:36:08 pm
Forest Green, managed by Duncan Ferguson looks set to be relegated today. "Once Everton has touched you..."

 ;D
Online Elzar

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28771 on: Today at 04:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:36:08 pm
Forest Green, managed by Duncan Ferguson looks set to be relegated today. "Once Everton has touched you..."

What on earth did they expect?

Online Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28772 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:40:05 pm
What on earth did they expect?



 Dunno mate. Strange, strange appointment.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28773 on: Today at 04:41:56 pm »
His biggest success was eating a vegan burger.
Online Elzar

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28774 on: Today at 04:45:22 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:41:56 pm
His biggest success was eating a vegan burger.

Saying hes eaten Chips before when asked what vegan food he likes
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28775 on: Today at 05:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:36:08 pm
Forest Green, managed by Duncan Ferguson looks set to be relegated today. "Once Everton has touched you..."

 They managed to get a stay of execution today. Only a matter of time though.
Online rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28776 on: Today at 05:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:57:05 pm
This lot is going down this season. Believe.

Leicester doing their best to help them stay up.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28777 on: Today at 05:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:40:51 pm
Dunno mate. Strange, strange appointment.

Where were they in the league when he got the job?
