They will be targeting



Fulham H

Palace A

Leicester A

Wolves A

Bournemouth H



And they will fancy themselves to win 4 of those



That sees them safe I reckon.



Fuck up in any of those 4 and then things start to seem really shakey for them. Leicester are the one for me… they’re way lower than their natural position, if someone can come in a knock a few heads together, they have the ability way above all the others down there to pull the Skechers out of the mire. The trouble Everton will have will be scoring goals. And that’s why I don’t think they’re safe by any means