Southampton are pretty much down and on the beach.



Leicester arguably have a slightly easier fixture list. But can they capitalize on it? Only takes one win.



Everton have Fulham in a crunch fixture next weekend. Massive fixture for them.



Forest just have to get one draw more and match Everton the rest of the way to finish ahead of them.



Leeds, with the game in hand, have slightly tougher remaining matches. But they can score goals at times and probably will get some surprise points along the way. Still in the mix though.