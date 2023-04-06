It's an absolute dog's dinner of a flag. There are some genuinely good players in there with a mix of thugs and odd-bods who once scored against Liverpool. You don't have to work hard to come up with stuff to mock this lot - they put it on a plate for you



Come on Rita, be fair now. You know that anyone who scores against us for them is an instant legend.You're right, though. It's a strange mix of odd-bods in there, with just a few quality players. At least two Liverpool fans as well.Latchford probably deserves his place. I recall his 30 league goals season in a shite Bitters side. I also recall being really happy for him when he bagged the 30th. I don't recall him ever doing anything against us though.Reid was a good player, and LFC fan. But then you have the corner flag puncher in there and other assorted wasters.I do remember Duncan McKenzie. What a show pony he was. More famous for throwing golf balls and jumping over cars.Van den Hauwe too. Decent player, but more famous for getting the wrong side of gangsters in Liverpool who put him out of the game for quite some time. Everton pretended his injuries were sports related.