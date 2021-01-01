« previous next »
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28680 on: Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm »
Is that their 20 best players in the last 40 years? Seriously?

No Rooney?

Fucking mentalists.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28681 on: Yesterday at 10:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:52:35 pm
Is it not very weird that they have Thomas Gravesen there but not Neville Southall, clearly their greatest keeper by a country mile and someone who, you know, won actual stuff with them?

See also Landon Donovan being on it over Southall
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28682 on: Yesterday at 10:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm
Is that their 20 best players in the last 40 years? Seriously?

No Rooney?

Fucking mentalists.
you obviously haven't priced bedsheets recently.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28683 on: Yesterday at 10:55:34 pm »
Is Lucas Neill up there? The man who said no to Liverpool? Who they made Captain, and who then fucked off to Australia after 6 months?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28684 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm
Is that their 20 best players in the last 40 years? Seriously?

No Rooney?

Fucking mentalists.
Its like they found an abandoned selection of Everton Panini stickers from someone who had given up after 2 weeks of collecting and decided to use that as the basis for selecting their legends. I am surprised Brett Angel and Samuel E'to were not painted on
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28685 on: Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm »
Out of interest, how many medals have those players actually won?
Offline 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28686 on: Today at 01:31:22 am »
According to the article from EFC.... those are "cult heroes".

Not their best or greatest players.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28687 on: Today at 06:59:39 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:33:34 pm
Was thinking it was Niko Kranjcar ;D

I thought it was Matt Berry.

In reality how did Bob Latchford score that many goals in that one season for them? Seems very un Evertonian. I mean he never won anything but still. He was a fairly good scorer in fairness and was many times better than the ball boy hugger.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28688 on: Today at 07:31:00 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:31:22 am
According to the article from EFC.... those are "cult heroes".

Not their best or greatest players.

There's a spelling mistake there mate.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28689 on: Today at 07:33:53 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:31:00 am
There's a spelling mistake there mate.

 ;D
Online Ray K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28690 on: Today at 07:42:05 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:31:22 am
According to the article from EFC.... those are "cult heroes".

Not their best or greatest players.
Landon Donovan played 17 league games for them, or less than half a season.
It'd be like if we put up a big flag with Nicolas Anelka's face on it. So very strange, that lot.
Offline Tobez

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28691 on: Today at 08:18:41 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:42:05 am
Landon Donovan played 17 league games for them, or less than half a season.
It'd be like if we put up a big flag with Nicolas Anelka's face on it. So very strange, that lot.

Offline Seebab

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28692 on: Today at 09:16:26 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 06:17:56 pm
Then they too should be for the drop.

This is just too good to be forgotten already :lmao
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28693 on: Today at 09:20:42 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:31:22 am
According to the article from EFC.... those are "cult heroes".

Not their best or greatest players.
It's an absolute dog's dinner of a flag. There are some genuinely good players in there with a mix of thugs and odd-bods who once scored against Liverpool. You don't have to work hard to come up with stuff to mock this lot - they put it on a plate for you  ::)
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28694 on: Today at 09:49:32 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:20:42 am
It's an absolute dog's dinner of a flag. There are some genuinely good players in there with a mix of thugs and odd-bods who once scored against Liverpool. You don't have to work hard to come up with stuff to mock this lot - they put it on a plate for you  ::)

Is Dan Gosling there?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28695 on: Today at 11:10:26 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:31:22 am
According to the article from EFC.... those are "cult heroes".

Not their best or greatest players.
Cult heroes? I thought they said it was us who were the cult.

Offline redgriffin73

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28696 on: Today at 11:27:30 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:31:00 am
There's a spelling mistake there mate.

;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28697 on: Today at 11:32:24 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:20:42 am
It's an absolute dog's dinner of a flag. There are some genuinely good players in there with a mix of thugs and odd-bods who once scored against Liverpool. You don't have to work hard to come up with stuff to mock this lot - they put it on a plate for you  ::)
Come on Rita, be fair now. You know that anyone who scores against us for them is an instant legend.

You're right, though. It's a strange mix of odd-bods in there, with just a few quality players. At least two Liverpool fans as well.  :D

Latchford probably deserves his place. I recall his 30 league goals season in a shite Bitters side. I also recall being really happy for him when he bagged the 30th. I don't recall him ever doing anything against us though.

Reid was a good player, and LFC fan. But then you have the corner flag puncher in there and other assorted wasters.

I do remember Duncan McKenzie. What a show pony he was. More famous for throwing golf balls and jumping over cars.

Van den Hauwe too. Decent player, but more famous for getting the wrong side of gangsters in Liverpool who put him out of the game for quite some time. Everton pretended his injuries were sports related.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28698 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:32:24 am


Van den Hauwe too. Decent player, but more famous for getting the wrong side of gangsters in Liverpool who put him out of the game for quite some time. Everton pretended his injuries were sports related.

Really?  :o
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28699 on: Today at 01:20:22 pm »
