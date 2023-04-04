I think they'll stay up, there's spirit in their team and Goodison is a tough place for teams to play. Spurs shat the bed last night but Everton still had a lot of hustle about them.Just hope that the financial stuff hits them hard.
If the other teams around them start getting their act together then I think these will deffo drop.
And if my granny had a pair of testicles?...
Then they too should be for the drop.
Yup, that's Landon Donovan, who played 17 games for them on loan from LA Galaxy.
Legends banner.
Daniel Amokachi
Legends banner.
Who's the one on the bottom row, third from the left, that looks like someone's nan?
Bob Carolgees.
Who is the one, top row, near the middle, wearing a blue clown nose?I mean really. A clown nose.Just the the club, full of clowns.
I think it's who Howard Phil said above, John 'bulldog' Bailey
Everton legend George Best on the bottom right, suppose he did like the booos.
