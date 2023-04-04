« previous next »
Looking at their fixtures, I see them getting around seven  points.  In the immortal words of one Mark Renton, it's a fucking tightrope Spud.  If Leicester get a bounce they could be gone.
Quote from: tubby on April  4, 2023, 09:28:39 am
I think they'll stay up, there's spirit in their team and Goodison is a tough place for teams to play.  Spurs shat the bed last night but Everton still had a lot of hustle about them.

Just hope that the financial stuff hits them hard.

Teams always shit it at Goodison. Arsenal, Leeds, Spurs and Brentford just since Dyche took over. I bet Fulham will phone it in as well.

Everton fans know how to drag a game down. They certainly won't go down.
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  4, 2023, 09:15:40 am
If the other teams around them start getting their act together then I think these will deffo drop.
And if my granny had a pair of testicles?...
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  4, 2023, 06:09:10 pm
And if my granny had a pair of testicles?...

She should give them back to you? ;)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  4, 2023, 06:09:10 pm
And if my granny had a pair of testicles?...

Then they too should be for the drop.
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 06:17:56 pm
Then they too should be for the drop.

 ;D
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 06:17:56 pm
Then they too should be for the drop.

 :lmao
Not the kind of thread wherein we turn on each other. Keep the focus where it should be.
Dream scenario. West Ham sack Moyes who then employ Lampard who keeps them up at Everton's expense
Everton are lucky that they're other teams as bad as they are. :no
Legends banner.
Is that real?

Why is Pierre Luigi Collina on it? I thought they hated him.

And John Tosha on the row below him too.
Yup, that's Landon Donovan, who played 17 games for them on loan from LA Galaxy.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:56:25 pm
Yup, that's Landon Donovan, who played 17 games for them on loan from LA Galaxy.
No Donovan is three slacked to the left of Collina
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:54:46 pm


Legends banner.
Daniel Amokachi  :lmao
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 05:18:14 pm
Daniel Amokachi  :lmao

And Bulldog Bailey. :D
Who's the one on the bottom row, third from the left, that looks like someone's nan?
Surprised their true legends arent on there, Bale and Vinicius.
I thought Cahill was Riquelme for a moment there. Which means it wouldn't have actually surprised me if they had put him on it :D
Cult heroes..

I guess that's one way of describing them..lol.
Jim Carey there on the front row for some reason.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:54:46 pm


Legends banner.
Didn't know Johnny Marr (back row, 3rd from left) was a bluenose.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:21:39 pm
Who's the one on the bottom row, third from the left, that looks like someone's nan?

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:54:46 pm


Legends banner.
is that Glen Campbell 3rd from top left next to Walton Goggins?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:21:39 pm
Who's the one on the bottom row, third from the left, that looks like someone's nan?
Bob Carolgees.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:21:39 pm
Who's the one on the bottom row, third from the left, that looks like someone's nan?
I think it's who Howard Phil said above, John 'bulldog' Bailey
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 07:41:30 pm
;D

3rd from left on the top row - Donnie Osmond?
Who is the one, top row, near the middle, wearing a blue clown nose?

I mean really. A clown nose.

Just the the club, full of clowns.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:50:33 pm
Who is the one, top row, near the middle, wearing a blue clown nose?

I mean really. A clown nose.

Just the the club, full of clowns.

Isnt that a younger, sober, non threatening Ferguson?
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 06:03:42 pm

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:55:42 pm
Bob Carolgees.

:lmao

Quote from: dirkster on Today at 07:10:47 pm
I think it's who Howard Phil said above, John 'bulldog' Bailey

Thanks. Truly amazing.
Is that Landon Donovan or Mekon out of Dan Dare?
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:54:46 pm


Legends banner.
Everton legend George Best on the bottom right, suppose he did like the booos.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:53:05 pm
Everton legend George Best on the bottom right, suppose he did like the booos.

Very good. :)
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 06:17:56 pm
Then they too should be for the drop.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:53:05 pm
Everton legend George Best on the bottom right, suppose he did like the booos.

Was thinking it was Niko Kranjcar ;D
Is it not very weird that they have Thomas Gravesen there but not Neville Southall, clearly their greatest keeper by a country mile and someone who, you know, won actual stuff with them?
Logged
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:53:05 pm
Everton legend George Best on the bottom right, suppose he did like the booos.

Don't be lame.

That's Tom Cruise
