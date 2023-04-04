I think they'll stay up, there's spirit in their team and Goodison is a tough place for teams to play. Spurs shat the bed last night but Everton still had a lot of hustle about them.Just hope that the financial stuff hits them hard.
If the other teams around them start getting their act together then I think these will deffo drop.
And if my granny had a pair of testicles?...
Then they too should be for the drop.
Yup, that's Landon Donovan, who played 17 games for them on loan from LA Galaxy.
Legends banner.
Daniel Amokachi
Legends banner.
Who's the one on the bottom row, third from the left, that looks like someone's nan?
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.13]