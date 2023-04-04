« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 712 713 714 715 716 [717]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1665866 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28640 on: April 4, 2023, 03:45:21 pm »
Looking at their fixtures, I see them getting around seven  points.  In the immortal words of one Mark Renton, it's a fucking tightrope Spud.  If Leicester get a bounce they could be gone.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,017
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28641 on: April 4, 2023, 04:20:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April  4, 2023, 09:28:39 am
I think they'll stay up, there's spirit in their team and Goodison is a tough place for teams to play.  Spurs shat the bed last night but Everton still had a lot of hustle about them.

Just hope that the financial stuff hits them hard.

Teams always shit it at Goodison. Arsenal, Leeds, Spurs and Brentford just since Dyche took over. I bet Fulham will phone it in as well.

Everton fans know how to drag a game down. They certainly won't go down.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,936
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28642 on: April 4, 2023, 06:09:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  4, 2023, 09:15:40 am
If the other teams around them start getting their act together then I think these will deffo drop.
And if my granny had a pair of testicles?...
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28643 on: April 4, 2023, 06:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  4, 2023, 06:09:10 pm
And if my granny had a pair of testicles?...

She should give them back to you? ;)
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,483
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28644 on: April 4, 2023, 06:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  4, 2023, 06:09:10 pm
And if my granny had a pair of testicles?...

Then they too should be for the drop.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28645 on: April 4, 2023, 06:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 06:17:56 pm
Then they too should be for the drop.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28646 on: April 4, 2023, 07:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 06:17:56 pm
Then they too should be for the drop.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,739
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28647 on: Yesterday at 10:00:36 am »
Not the kind of thread wherein we turn on each other. Keep the focus where it should be.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28648 on: Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm »
Dream scenario. West Ham sack Moyes who then employ Lampard who keeps them up at Everton's expense
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,588
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28649 on: Yesterday at 08:28:11 pm »
Everton are lucky that they're other teams as bad as they are. :no
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28650 on: Today at 04:54:46 pm »


Legends banner.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,653
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28651 on: Today at 04:56:04 pm »
Is that real?

Why is Pierre Luigi Collina on it? I thought they hated him.

And John Tosha on the row below him too.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28652 on: Today at 04:56:25 pm »
Yup, that's Landon Donovan, who played 17 games for them on loan from LA Galaxy.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,653
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28653 on: Today at 05:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:56:25 pm
Yup, that's Landon Donovan, who played 17 games for them on loan from LA Galaxy.
No Donovan is three slacked to the left of Collina
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28654 on: Today at 05:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:54:46 pm


Legends banner.
Daniel Amokachi  :lmao
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,499
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28655 on: Today at 05:20:27 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 05:18:14 pm
Daniel Amokachi  :lmao

And Bulldog Bailey. :D
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28656 on: Today at 05:21:10 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,255
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28657 on: Today at 05:21:39 pm »
Who's the one on the bottom row, third from the left, that looks like someone's nan?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,467
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28658 on: Today at 05:22:55 pm »
Surprised their true legends arent on there, Bale and Vinicius.
Logged
AHA!

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,460
  • JFT96.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28659 on: Today at 05:24:03 pm »
I thought Cahill was Riquelme for a moment there. Which means it wouldn't have actually surprised me if they had put him on it :D
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28660 on: Today at 05:32:11 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 712 713 714 715 716 [717]   Go Up
« previous next »
 