They're staying up. Sad but true.



Let's hope they get flushed next season with a serious points deduction and a heavy transfer ban.



I still think they are one of the likeliest sides to go down. This is a team with 3 wins away from home in the last 33 (this season and last season); earning a grand total of 19 points in the process. They are completely reliant on wins at the pit and have just ONE away win this season. Only 4 of their last 9 games are at home as well and 2 of those are against the two oil cheat clubs. Unless they pick up away wins they will go down; 5 of their next 8 are away with the last home game quite possibly a relegation showdown.