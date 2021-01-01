Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
711
712
713
714
715
[
716
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns) (Read 1661293 times)
Kopenhagen
Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,698
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #28600 on:
Today
at 12:22:19 am »
They're staying up. Sad but true.
Let's hope they get flushed next season with a serious points deduction and a heavy transfer ban.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Machae
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,034
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #28601 on:
Today
at 01:06:29 am »
They've got a difficult end of season run with only Bournemouth on the last day as a 'banker'
Logged
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,823
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #28602 on:
Today
at 03:17:43 am »
Doucoure will miss
Man Utd Away
Fulham Home
Palace Away
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Print
Pages:
1
...
711
712
713
714
715
[
716
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.83]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2