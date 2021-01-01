« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Reply #28600
Today at 12:22:19 am
They're staying up. Sad but true.

Let's hope they get flushed next season with a serious points deduction and a heavy transfer ban.
Reply #28601
Today at 01:06:29 am
They've got a difficult end of season run with only Bournemouth on the last day as a 'banker'
Reply #28602
Today at 03:17:43 am
Doucoure will miss

Man Utd Away
Fulham Home
Palace Away
