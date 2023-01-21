« previous next »
I understood all of that except:
Everton don't necessarily need investment financially.

eh??

what do they need then - investment emotionally?  :)
I took that bit to mean Moshila will just dump more new money in after bad, if he had to.

But even that is not guaranteed.
ah OK I see.

not going very well for him so far, is it?  :)
If hes using his own money to pay wages etc. rather than fund the stadium surely that will breach sustainability rules?
If the stadium project, or Everton itself, collapses, the Bitters will no blame the PL for dishing out a deserved punishment.

#ifithadn'thavebeenforpremierleaguerulesoncheating
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
If hes using his own money to pay wages etc. rather than fund the stadium surely that will breach sustainability rules?

Seems theyve already been there, done that.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm
Seems theyve already been there, done that.

Imagine Brian Blessed being a Blue.

The Boo's would be epic. ;D
Haha, hed bring the wooden house down, big bad wolf style.
Could introduce naked oil wrestling for HT.
City have Pannick; Everton would have that bloke from Dad's Army who shouts "Don't panic!"
A Little Red Book? They'd love that!
:lmao
Giovanni de Stefano is available.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giovanni_Di_Stefano_(fraudster)
Good to see that picture of Chairman Bill back at the ground. Hopefully that unifies them all tonight  ;D

4th well beyond this Liverpool side tonight. I'd not be too disappointed at all with a Spurs win. I obviously hope we don't lose any of our own games but we'll see if the struggling sides pick up anything from us before the end of the season. Southampton will be an absolute dead rubber in the final game, possibly for them too but if we're on the beach I'm sure another loss wouldn't hurt us  ;D
And Private Godfrey.
I initially read that as Gwen Stefani.   :rollseyes
This is incredible.  I am now totally unsure how many days there are in a week.
Lord Pannick charges around £5k per hour, the Bitters could barely afford £5 an hour.
They still need £350m to finish their new stadium it seems
Thats a lotta money for them to find that is.
Where did you see that?
My father is a retired chartered accountant. As a Spurs fan, he has no axe to grind with the Bitters.

He is of the opinion that if an auditor quits midway through the cycle, it will be for reasons such as those below.

1.   The organisation has severe financial issues.
2.   The directors of the organisation cannot provide acceptable answers to the auditor.

It is also very rare for an auditor to quit mid-way through an audit cycle. Just by doing this they invite negative publicity on the organization they are auditing.

Worrying times turned up to 11 it would seem. Do any of the accountants here want to comment?
My father is a retired chartered accountant. As a Spurs fan, he has no axe to grind with the Bitters.

He is of the opinion that if an auditor quits midway through the cycle, it will be for reasons such as those below.

1.   The organisation has severe financial issues.
2.   The directors of the organisation cannot provide acceptable answers to the auditor.

It is also very rare for an auditor to quit mid-way through an audit cycle. Just by doing this they invite negative publicity on the organization they are auditing.

Worrying times turned up to 11 it would seem. Do any of the accountants here want to comment?

They also don`t abandon what would be a lucrative client without good reason. In all seriousness, the accountancy fees for a business with PL turnover would be some serious fees.
And the rest

They have been quoting £500m for years as the cost. Moshi now reckons the cost has jumped £250m, Ive said for years it will be north of a billion if it gets built
Not really. Audit fees for 2021 were £57k. That's obviously a lot of money but I used to work at a top 10 firm and that would be nowhere near the top end of audit fees, even for the North West.

One of our top clients, which is a well known company, was an annual fee of £200k

Football clubs as mad as it sounds aren't *that* Big as a business.

Still reading their accounts and they are just so reliant on Moshiri and he could need something close to £1bn just to break even - potentially more if the stadium is funded by him fully.
Spinal Crap.
The reckoning is that Moshi La has stumped up about £350-400m fir the stadium so far

So, for a £760m stadium (and its Everton so expect them to fuck it up and make it larger) they need £350-400m more.

Worrying times

Oh, and theyre high risk so borrowing will be on poor terms at the worst time.
I heard it was a fixed contract with an added clause that if they cannot afford to finish it Laing O'Rourke have to do it for free.
Blues including some blue mates reckon its already paid for? :lmao :lmao :lmao
Maybe Moshi will keep the stadium for himself and rent it to Everton until he gets his money back!
