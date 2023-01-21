



My father is a retired chartered accountant. As a Spurs fan, he has no axe to grind with the Bitters.He is of the opinion that if an auditor quits midway through the cycle, it will be for reasons such as those below.1. The organisation has severe financial issues.2. The directors of the organisation cannot provide acceptable answers to the auditor.It is also very rare for an auditor to quit mid-way through an audit cycle. Just by doing this they invite negative publicity on the organization they are auditing.Worrying times turned up to 11 it would seem. Do any of the accountants here want to comment?