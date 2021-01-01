« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1657603 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28520 on: Today at 11:01:26 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:47:40 am
For some reason I thought they'd pulled out of the relegation race

They're still bang in the shit. Spurs will beat them Monday night aswell

Spurs are only marginally better than us (albeit well ahead on points) and I wouldnt be surprised if the Bitters beat them.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28521 on: Today at 11:54:39 am »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Classic that. Reminds me of the how many days in a week argument on that bodybuilding forum.
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=107926751
At no point, at no point in the 5 pages did anyone point out that the post that kick-started the whole discussion said "If I go every other day I will be at the gym 4-5 times a week" which was amazing.
Offline Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28522 on: Today at 12:41:17 pm »
Praying that they get relegated this season under their own steam, so they can start in the Championship on a points deduction.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28523 on: Today at 12:48:06 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:01:26 am
Spurs are only marginally better than us (albeit well ahead on points) and I wouldnt be surprised if the Bitters beat them.

They're still fighting for a top 4 place. All depends on whether or not Stellini can bring in a bit of that 'new manager bounce'.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28524 on: Today at 12:50:47 pm »
Offline Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28525 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 05:48:36 pm
Can't we call these cheats too?

Everton haven't quite grasped this concept have they, by cheating you have to be successful on & off the pitch[ala City :no], by cheating the finances Everton have still won fuck all, & made things much much worse.

So very Everton ;D
Offline Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28526 on: Today at 02:01:55 pm »
Everton took steroids and still lost. Why? Because you still have to fucking train and exercise. It's not like Popeye's spinach where you just instantly get the muscles and know-how to win.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28527 on: Today at 02:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:32:59 pm
Everton haven't quite grasped this concept have they, by cheating you have to be successful on & off the pitch[ala City :no], by cheating the finances Everton have still won fuck all, & made things much much worse.

So very Everton ;D
Cheating without cheating, Everton that.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28528 on: Today at 02:27:03 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:54:39 am
At no point, at no point in the 5 pages did anyone point out that the post that kick-started the whole discussion said "If I go every other day I will be at the gym 4-5 times a week" which was amazing.

Ahhh but, they also go train at night. So, by going during the day or night that doubles the number of days in a week. Bodybuilder math.
Offline 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28529 on: Today at 02:50:05 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:49:37 am
Some of their fans are convinced that Bluerinse Bill is one of us and it's hard to disagree with them because this statement feels like a grade A piece of trolling. I'd be chuffed if I'd come up with it. He reminds them that they've been trophyless of ages, he revels in relegation scraps, he plays the nauseating victim card and then he signs it "Chairman Bill". Presumably the signature is to reinforce his status and to let the fans know that he's going nowhere (as opposed to paving the way for a future book - "The Thoughts of Chairman Bill" perhaps?). I really don't know what to make of the man because if he's not one of us, he's living with Trump/Johnson levels of delusion and detatchment - that statement will pour fuel on the fire rather than pacifying the natives.

There was a story years ago, that when Bill was first in Corrie, he was in publicity print as being a Liverpool supporter. I think it was a bio in a book someone had seen.  No doubt with the Merseybeat phenomena and our rise under the charismatic Shanks, show business types were lining up to be associated with us. Doddy, Tarbuck, and of course Gerry Marsden all grew up in Liverpool and were aware of the benefits of publicity. Bill knows how to cash in on someone elses efforts - look at the money he made from Blood Brothers. I can just see his agent saying, Bill you are a red if anyone asks
Offline koptommy93

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28530 on: Today at 02:59:43 pm »
They will beat spurs I reckon
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28531 on: Today at 03:01:01 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:59:43 pm
They will beat spurs I reckon
I reckon Spurs will batter them.
Offline koptommy93

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28532 on: Today at 03:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:01:01 pm
I reckon Spurs will batter them.
Hope so but it strikes me as the kind of game spurs shit the bed in
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28533 on: Today at 03:08:04 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:02:45 pm
Hope so but it strikes me as the kind of game spurs shit the bed in
I reckon the departure of Conte will lift them. Kane and Co will have a field day.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28534 on: Today at 03:23:04 pm »
Sack Dyche. Bring in the prodigal son for a new manager bounce.








You know it makes sense.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28535 on: Today at 03:30:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:23:04 pm
Sack Dyche. Bring in the prodigal son for a new manager bounce.








You know it makes sense.
Piss taking aside, but Moyes is the best Everton manager of the last 30 years, I know that's not saying a lot, but he had them competing without spending fortunes on players, and he had a great eye for lower league players.
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28536 on: Today at 04:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:08:04 pm
I reckon the departure of Conte will lift them. Kane and Co will have a field day.
Can't believe I'm saying this but I want the Bitters to win.  Last thing we need is Spurs cementing a top 4 spot.  Time to get completely selfish.  They'll likely get fucked off even if they do win.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28537 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:56:29 pm
Can't believe I'm saying this but I want the Bitters to win.  Last thing we need is Spurs cementing a top 4 spot.  Time to get completely selfish.  They'll likely get fucked off even if they do win.
I'm with you on that, but I think our season is as good as done. Europa or even Conference is the best we can we can hope for.
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28538 on: Today at 05:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:00:17 pm
I'm with you on that, but I think our season is as good as done. Europa or even Conference is the best we can we can hope for.
Europa I could live through, but that other abomination can fuck off.  Those games start in June or July I think?  Which is 100% the last thing our players need.
Online farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28539 on: Today at 05:07:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:03:03 pm
Europa I could live through, but that other abomination can fuck off.  Those games start in June or July I think?  Which is 100% the last thing our players need.
We've got good kids, that would be a better competition to develop them, in contrast to the 1-2 games we'd get in the league cup. Not that I like the Conference crap, but every cloud has a silver lining; we can do the best with what's put in front of us.
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28540 on: Today at 05:09:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:07:22 pm
We've got good kids, that would be a better competition to develop them, in contrast to the 1-2 games we'd get in the league cup. Not that I like the Conference crap, but every cloud has a silver lining; we can do the best with what's put in front of us.
That would be ok, yeah, but to be honest I'd rather just throw a few games and get out, asap.
Online farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28541 on: Today at 05:10:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:09:03 pm
That would be ok, yeah, but to be honest I'd rather just throw a few games and get out, asap.
Why do that if we don't involve any of the first team players unless they need time to get match fit?
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28542 on: Today at 05:12:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:03:03 pm
Europa I could live through, but that other abomination can fuck off.  Those games start in June or July I think?  Which is 100% the last thing our players need.

We wouldn't enter it until August for play off round. Europa League would be straight in at the group.
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28543 on: Today at 05:19:42 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:10:48 pm
Why do that if we don't involve any of the first team players unless they need time to get match fit?
Coz for Klopp and the coaches it would take time and attention away from games that matter.

And we'd never field a team of 11 kids so some first team starters could get injured .... to win a game against Whothefukkarethey FC.
Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28544 on: Today at 05:20:16 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28545 on: Today at 05:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:12:45 pm
We wouldn't enter it until August for play off round. Europa League would be straight in at the group.

Ah ok ta Fromola.

Still want nothing to do with it though. :)
Online Hazell

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28546 on: Today at 05:23:19 pm »
Get onto the Europa Conference League and win it I say. Would make up for never winning the Cup Winners' Cup.
Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28547 on: Today at 05:27:14 pm »
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28548 on: Today at 05:29:51 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28549 on: Today at 05:41:22 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 05:27:14 pm
https://youtu.be/YYRWLTjrAzA

Kopite
Tony Warren: "I want you to play a Liverpool fan."
Kenwrong: "But I'm an Everton fan, can't I do the part as an Everton fan?"
Tony Warren: "Who the fuck are they?"
Online JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28550 on: Today at 06:01:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:56:29 pm
Can't believe I'm saying this but I want the Bitters to win.  Last thing we need is Spurs cementing a top 4 spot.  Time to get completely selfish.  They'll likely get fucked off even if they do win.
We are not getting top 4 this season so may as well hope spurs batter Everton to keep them in bottom 3
Offline Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28551 on: Today at 06:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:26:08 pm
Cheating without cheating winning, Everton that.

;)
Offline Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28552 on: Today at 06:26:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:01:15 pm
We are not getting top 4 this season so may as well hope spurs batter Everton to keep them in bottom 3

Just one small problem with that.



Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28553 on: Today at 06:40:08 pm »
Driving past the sewage farm on the Dock Road earlier Mrs Spion said "that's a real eyesore."

I said "what is?"

She said "that stadium thing there."

 :)
Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28554 on: Today at 06:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:41:22 pm
Tony Warren: "I want you to play a Liverpool fan."
Kenwrong: "But I'm an Everton fan, can't I do the part as an Everton fan?"
Tony Warren: "Who the fuck are they?"
haha
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28555 on: Today at 06:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:40:08 pm
Driving past the sewage farm on the Dock Road earlier Mrs Spion said "that's a real eyesore."

I said "what is?"

She said "that stadium thing there."

 :)


Bright lass you have there...  :thumbup
Offline jlb

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28556 on: Today at 07:09:46 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:49:37 am
Some of their fans are convinced that Bluerinse Bill is one of us and it's hard to disagree with them because this statement feels like a grade A piece of trolling. I'd be chuffed if I'd come up with it. He reminds them that they've been trophyless of ages, he revels in relegation scraps, he plays the nauseating victim card and then he signs it "Chairman Bill". Presumably the signature is to reinforce his status and to let the fans know that he's going nowhere (as opposed to paving the way for a future book - "The Thoughts of Chairman Bill" perhaps?). I really don't know what to make of the man because if he's not one of us, he's living with Trump/Johnson levels of delusion and detatchment - that statement will pour fuel on the fire rather than pacifying the natives.

The Little Blue Book?
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28557 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:23:19 pm
Get onto the Europa Conference League and win it I say. Would make up for never winning the Cup Winners' Cup.

Would make us the first team to win every active major trophy.
Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28558 on: Today at 07:33:24 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 07:09:46 pm
The Little Blue Book?
Boo book more like.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28559 on: Today at 10:03:34 pm »
Everton: MSP have now 'developed major reservations' at Goodison Park

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is struggling to find investment at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

There are plenty of problems associated with Everton Football Club at the moment.

Everton news - investment
Everton owner Moshiri has recently been in talks with potential investors, with the Iranian businessman looking to secure extra funding to help pay for the new stadium. One of those groups showing an interest in investing is MSP Sports Capital.

Things are going from bad to worse for Everton at the moment, with the Premier League now being referred to an independent commission due to an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability rules.

It's unclear what the punishment will be for the Merseyside club as of yet, but you'd imagine it could impact potential investors.

Evertonians have recently been protesting against the current board due to the poor results on and off the pitch. Since Moshiri acquired a stake in Everton, the Toffees have spent £731m on players, but still find themselves in a relegation battle for the second season in a row, and ultimately have declined under his guidance.


What has Brown said about Everton?
Brown has suggested that MSP have developed major reservations about investing in Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"MSP basically made an offer for a 25% stake in the club and wanted two of their people on the board, that's a fact. But, the money was supposed to be debt secured against future stadium revenue from the new stadium build, which is not ideal from the club's point of view. Since that offer was made, MSP have developed major reservations about taking a direct stake in the club.

"It is now unlikely that they will be investing, which is a problem for Moshiri. He's ultimately been looking for some form of investment or potentially a sale for at least three years now. He's still struggling to do it.

"This group on paper looked ideal. One of the major investors there was, if not a close friend, then certainly an associate from the same part of the world as Moshiri, with a good track record of investing well in sports businesses. He would have brought a lot of expertise to the board if that had gone through, and quite frankly that group looked like ideal investors.

"For that to now be looking unlikely, I think it's a problem for Everton and probably speaks volumes about where they are."

What's next for Everton?
Everton don't necessarily need investment financially. Moshiri has plenty of funds as he's shown in the past, but Everton's current board are consistently making the wrong decisions.

Poor signings from a financial point of view have got them into this position - signing players for huge fees and high wages and not selling them for profit.

If Everton want to progress, then they need to make better business and football decisions rather than carelessly splashing the cash.
