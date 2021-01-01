Some of their fans are convinced that Bluerinse Bill is one of us and it's hard to disagree with them because this statement feels like a grade A piece of trolling. I'd be chuffed if I'd come up with it. He reminds them that they've been trophyless of ages, he revels in relegation scraps, he plays the nauseating victim card and then he signs it "Chairman Bill". Presumably the signature is to reinforce his status and to let the fans know that he's going nowhere (as opposed to paving the way for a future book - "The Thoughts of Chairman Bill" perhaps?). I really don't know what to make of the man because if he's not one of us, he's living with Trump/Johnson levels of delusion and detatchment - that statement will pour fuel on the fire rather than pacifying the natives.



There was a story years ago, that when Bill was first in Corrie, he was in publicity print as being a Liverpool supporter. I think it was a bio in a book someone had seen. No doubt with the Merseybeat phenomena and our rise under the charismatic Shanks, show business types were lining up to be associated with us. Doddy, Tarbuck, and of course Gerry Marsden all grew up in Liverpool and were aware of the benefits of publicity. Bill knows how to cash in on someone elses efforts - look at the money he made from Blood Brothers. I can just see his agent saying, Bill you are a red if anyone asks 