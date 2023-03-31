You are confusing a once-big club with a powerhouse mate. A premier League powerhouse would be a club that has been one of the dominant figures in the league both on off the field for a period of time at least.
Actually this all could be 4D chess from the board. Basically threatening the PLDont relegate us because you will be the cause of the demise of one of the original founders of the FAIt would be so like them
Back in the relegation zone as things stand. Can these just get liquidated already? Need something to cheer me up.
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.
Haha o.k mate. I doubt anyone outside the Everton fan base would agree with you that Everton have been a Premier League powerhouse. But we'll leave it there, as we aren't going to agree on this. Enjoy the rest of your evening.
the esk@theeskWhilst putting together my analysis (out later today), the £130.5m of funding from Moshiri in 21/22 & the further £70m in 22/23 brings his capital investment in Everton to a total of £750.75m since 2016.Combined with £130m of existing share purchases, total cost to date is £880m
Which two games is he referring to?
Although I may have said Everton were considered one of the big 5 when the premier league started up, they were well on the wane by then. And they've done absolutely nothing to be considered a Premier League powerhouse ever since.
Fuck!How much is this guy worth? He has probably backed himself into a corner in the sense that he has no option but to keep piling money in (within the parameters allowed) in the hope they recover and he can sell them off to claw some of that money back.
My original point though was that in 1993 Everton could, legitimately, consider themselves a big club.Their subsequent decline to the point of near irrelevance is a function of their locality and provides a cautionary tale for those in the same city, namely LFC.
Before the discussion starts..The Premier League was founded in 1992.The first official season was the 92-93 season.
Don't want to derail the thread
Not really relative mate. What year were you born in?
More of a reference to the absolute pointlessness to of the conversation
yeah, but is he 28 or 29?
You think £1.75 is a pound
So do Everton...
They wish.
My original point though was that in 1993 Everton could, legitimately, consider themselves a big club. Their subsequent decline to the point of near irrelevance is a function of their locality and provides a cautionary tale for those in the same city, namely LFC.
Classic that. Reminds me of the how many days in a week argument on that bodybuilding forum.https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=107926751
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Their losses this year are only inflated by the sales of Gordon and Richarlison, which probably means it will be back to £100m or so in the next set of accounts. Their revenues (or lack of) are unsustainable and its only a matter of time, with or without the stadium
Gordons isnt in them accounts , it would have been if theyd accepted Chelseas offer in the summer its on there next accounts. They pretty much need to sell one or two players every season for decent money thats why you may get Pickford or Onana gone in the summer if they stay up . You will get a lot sold if they go down
This will mean they will not get anything like that what they think these players are worth.
Pickford will be gone, regardless of whether Everton are up and down. Much hilarity will ensue, regardless of where he ends up.Of course, knowing our luck Chelsea will probably buy him for £85m.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.68]