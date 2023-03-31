« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 708 709 710 711 712 [713]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1655429 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28480 on: Yesterday at 04:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 03:10:22 pm
You are confusing a once-big club with a powerhouse mate. A premier League powerhouse would be a club that has been one of the dominant figures in the league both on off the field for a period of time at least.
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28481 on: Yesterday at 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:59:33 am
Actually this all could be 4D chess from the board.
Basically threatening the PL

Dont relegate us because you will be the cause of the demise of one of the original founders of the FA

It would be so like them
That's how I read it - as a threat. But it's a dangerous game to play. If I was one of their potential investors I'd be taking note of the statement and running a mile with my money.
For years, pre Moshiri,  they were robbing Peter to pay Paul and relying on the Premier League TV money to keep them afloat. Despite having a major investor on board they find themselves back to square one. The incompetence that's led to them being in this position is off the scale. They demostrated (admittedly justified) outrage that the European Super League was to be a closed shop and yet they seem to be treating the Premier League as if it is, in their case, expected to be the same  ::)
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28482 on: Yesterday at 04:55:00 pm »
Back in the relegation zone as things stand. Can these just get liquidated already? Need something to cheer me up.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,289
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28483 on: Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 04:55:00 pm
Back in the relegation zone as things stand. Can these just get liquidated already? Need something to cheer me up.

Leicester ruined it  >:(
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,581
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28484 on: Yesterday at 05:07:38 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 04:00:01 pm
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.

Haha o.k mate. I doubt anyone outside the Everton fan base would agree with you that Everton have been a Premier League powerhouse. But we'll leave it there, as we aren't going to agree on this. Enjoy the rest of your evening.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,935
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28485 on: Yesterday at 05:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:07:38 pm
Haha o.k mate. I doubt anyone outside the Everton fan base would agree with you that Everton have been a Premier League powerhouse. But we'll leave it there, as we aren't going to agree on this. Enjoy the rest of your evening.

For 30 years they've played shithouse football and been a drain on the league. At least the likes of Leeds, West Ham and Newcastle have produced some entertaining teams and decent football here and there, even if they've had spells out the PL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28486 on: Yesterday at 05:19:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 04:00:01 pm
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.

Although I may have said Everton were considered one of the big 5 when the premier league started up, they were well on the wane by then. And they've done absolutely nothing to be considered a Premier League powerhouse ever since.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,185
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28487 on: Yesterday at 05:20:57 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 04:00:01 pm
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.

Thanks, needed a laugh after the result today mate :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,720
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28488 on: Yesterday at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:24:14 am
the esk
@theesk

Whilst putting together my analysis (out later today), the £130.5m of funding from Moshiri in 21/22 & the further £70m in 22/23 brings his capital investment in Everton to a total of £750.75m since 2016.
Combined with £130m of existing share purchases, total cost to date is £880m

Fuck!

How much is this guy worth?

He has probably backed himself into a corner in the sense that he has no option but to keep piling money in (within the parameters allowed) in the hope they recover and he can sell them off to claw some of that money back.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28489 on: Yesterday at 05:48:36 pm »
Can't we call these cheats too?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28490 on: Yesterday at 05:52:40 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on March 31, 2023, 06:31:08 pm
Which two games is he referring to?
2 he never went to out of fear of having shit kicked out of him?
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28491 on: Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 05:19:28 pm
Although I may have said Everton were considered one of the big 5 when the premier league started up, they were well on the wane by then. And they've done absolutely nothing to be considered a Premier League powerhouse ever since.
My original point though was that in 1993 Everton could, legitimately, consider themselves a big club. Their subsequent decline to the point of near irrelevance is a function of their locality and provides a cautionary tale for those in the same city, namely LFC.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,421
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28492 on: Yesterday at 06:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 05:45:28 pm
Fuck!

How much is this guy worth?

He has probably backed himself into a corner in the sense that he has no option but to keep piling money in (within the parameters allowed) in the hope they recover and he can sell them off to claw some of that money back.

If he had any sense he'd sell the club for a quid and write the whole venture off. Leave the new owner to fund the stadium.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28493 on: Yesterday at 07:02:14 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm
My original point though was that in 1993 Everton could, legitimately, consider themselves a big club.Their subsequent decline to the point of near irrelevance is a function of their locality and provides a cautionary tale for those in the same city, namely LFC.

Just because they were considered a big club at the inception of the Premier League in 1992, not 1993, by the way. It doesn't mean they could ever be classed as a Premier League powerhouse. The reason being - They've done fuck all to be considered a Premier League powerhouse during the entirety of its existence.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,805
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28494 on: Yesterday at 07:08:11 pm »
Before the discussion starts..

The Premier League was founded in 1992.

The first official season was the 92-93 season.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28495 on: Yesterday at 07:20:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:08:11 pm
Before the discussion starts..

The Premier League was founded in 1992.

The first official season was the 92-93 season.

 See the post above. I already mentioned that mate.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28496 on: Yesterday at 07:53:17 pm »
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28497 on: Yesterday at 07:57:07 pm »
Not really relative mate. What year were you born in?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:58:41 pm by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28498 on: Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:57:07 pm
Not really relative mate. What year were you born in?

More of a reference to the absolute pointlessness to of the conversation
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28499 on: Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm
More of a reference to the absolute pointlessness to of the conversation
yeah, but is he 28 or 29?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28500 on: Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm
yeah, but is he 28 or 29?


You think £1.75 is a pound
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,805
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28501 on: Yesterday at 09:39:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm

You think £1.75 is a pound

So do Everton...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28502 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 07:53:17 pm


Classic that. Reminds me of the how many days in a week argument on that bodybuilding forum.
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=107926751
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28503 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,421
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28504 on: Yesterday at 09:49:48 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm
yeah, but is he 28 or 29?

Does it matter? Everton logic says that if you're 28 you're past it as a player. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,805
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28505 on: Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm


They wish.

They've been spending like £1.75 is a pound...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,432
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28506 on: Yesterday at 11:18:19 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm
My original point though was that in 1993 Everton could, legitimately, consider themselves a big club. Their subsequent decline to the point of near irrelevance is a function of their locality and provides a cautionary tale for those in the same city, namely LFC.

What has the locality got to do with having a grossly incompetent board?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,884
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28507 on: Today at 12:12:47 am »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Classic that. Reminds me of the how many days in a week argument on that bodybuilding forum.
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=107926751

That's sensational  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,082
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28508 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
When you look at how much has been spent and Moshiris net worth theres no way this really wasnt some money laundering scheme that Uncle Uzzy cooked up after losing out on Arsenal to Kroenke.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,024
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28509 on: Today at 01:16:50 am »
Their losses this year are only inflated by the sales of Gordon and Richarlison, which probably means it will be back to £100m or so in the next set of accounts. Their revenues (or lack of) are unsustainable and its only a matter of time, with or without the stadium
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28510 on: Today at 08:24:15 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:16:50 am
Their losses this year are only inflated by the sales of Gordon and Richarlison, which probably means it will be back to £100m or so in the next set of accounts. Their revenues (or lack of) are unsustainable and its only a matter of time, with or without the stadium

Gordons isnt in them accounts , it would have been if theyd accepted Chelseas offer in the summer its on there next accounts. They pretty much need to sell one or two players every season for decent money thats why you may get Pickford or Onana gone in the summer if they stay up . You will get a lot sold if they go down
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28511 on: Today at 09:02:27 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:24:15 am
Gordons isnt in them accounts , it would have been if theyd accepted Chelseas offer in the summer its on there next accounts. They pretty much need to sell one or two players every season for decent money thats why you may get Pickford or Onana gone in the summer if they stay up . You will get a lot sold if they go down

If it was not apparent beforehand, the latest set of books indicate that the Bitters will be seem as distressed sellers in the transfer market. This will mean they will not get anything like that what they think these players are worth.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,985
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28512 on: Today at 09:22:16 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:02:27 am
This will mean they will not get anything like that what they think these players are worth.

So they will get what they are actually worth, meaning nothing as they are all absolute shite
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,421
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28513 on: Today at 09:42:32 am »
Pickford will be gone, regardless of whether Everton are up and down. Much hilarity will ensue, regardless of where he ends up.

Of course, knowing our luck Chelsea will probably buy him for £85m.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,704
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28514 on: Today at 09:51:22 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:42:32 am
Pickford will be gone, regardless of whether Everton are up and down. Much hilarity will ensue, regardless of where he ends up.

Of course, knowing our luck Chelsea will probably buy him for £85m.
Thankfully for some club, he won't cost as much as he might have done otherwise - half an arm and a leg, you might say.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 708 709 710 711 712 [713]   Go Up
« previous next »
 