Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1654456 times)

Online DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28480 on: Today at 04:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:10:22 pm
You are confusing a once-big club with a powerhouse mate. A premier League powerhouse would be a club that has been one of the dominant figures in the league both on off the field for a period of time at least.
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.
Logged


Offline LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28481 on: Today at 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:59:33 am
Actually this all could be 4D chess from the board.
Basically threatening the PL

Dont relegate us because you will be the cause of the demise of one of the original founders of the FA

It would be so like them
That's how I read it - as a threat. But it's a dangerous game to play. If I was one of their potential investors I'd be taking note of the statement and running a mile with my money.
For years, pre Moshiri,  they were robbing Peter to pay Paul and relying on the Premier League TV money to keep them afloat. Despite having a major investor on board they find themselves back to square one. The incompetence that's led to them being in this position is off the scale. They demostrated (admittedly justified) outrage that the European Super League was to be a closed shop and yet they seem to be treating the Premier League as if it is, in their case, expected to be the same  ::)
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28482 on: Today at 04:55:00 pm »
Back in the relegation zone as things stand. Can these just get liquidated already? Need something to cheer me up.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28483 on: Today at 05:06:34 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:55:00 pm
Back in the relegation zone as things stand. Can these just get liquidated already? Need something to cheer me up.

Leicester ruined it  >:(
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28484 on: Today at 05:07:38 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:00:01 pm
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.

Haha o.k mate. I doubt anyone outside the Everton fan base would agree with you that Everton have been a Premier League powerhouse. But we'll leave it there, as we aren't going to agree on this. Enjoy the rest of your evening.
Logged

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28485 on: Today at 05:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:07:38 pm
Haha o.k mate. I doubt anyone outside the Everton fan base would agree with you that Everton have been a Premier League powerhouse. But we'll leave it there, as we aren't going to agree on this. Enjoy the rest of your evening.

For 30 years they've played shithouse football and been a drain on the league. At least the likes of Leeds, West Ham and Newcastle have produced some entertaining teams and decent football here and there, even if they've had spells out the PL.
Logged


Offline Lycan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28486 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:00:01 pm
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.

Although I may have said Everton were considered one of the big 5 when the premier league started up, they were well on the wane by then. And they've done absolutely nothing to be considered a Premier League powerhouse ever since.
Logged


Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28487 on: Today at 05:20:57 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:00:01 pm
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.

Thanks, needed a laugh after the result today mate :P
Logged


Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28488 on: Today at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:24:14 am
the esk
@theesk

Whilst putting together my analysis (out later today), the £130.5m of funding from Moshiri in 21/22 & the further £70m in 22/23 brings his capital investment in Everton to a total of £750.75m since 2016.
Combined with £130m of existing share purchases, total cost to date is £880m

Fuck!

How much is this guy worth?

He has probably backed himself into a corner in the sense that he has no option but to keep piling money in (within the parameters allowed) in the hope they recover and he can sell them off to claw some of that money back.
Logged


Offline KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28489 on: Today at 05:48:36 pm »
Can't we call these cheats too?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28490 on: Today at 05:52:40 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 06:31:08 pm
Which two games is he referring to?
2 he never went to out of fear of having shit kicked out of him?
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28491 on: Today at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:19:28 pm
Although I may have said Everton were considered one of the big 5 when the premier league started up, they were well on the wane by then. And they've done absolutely nothing to be considered a Premier League powerhouse ever since.
My original point though was that in 1993 Everton could, legitimately, consider themselves a big club. Their subsequent decline to the point of near irrelevance is a function of their locality and provides a cautionary tale for those in the same city, namely LFC.
Logged


Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28492 on: Today at 06:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:45:28 pm
Fuck!

How much is this guy worth?

He has probably backed himself into a corner in the sense that he has no option but to keep piling money in (within the parameters allowed) in the hope they recover and he can sell them off to claw some of that money back.

If he had any sense he'd sell the club for a quid and write the whole venture off. Leave the new owner to fund the stadium.
Logged




Offline Lycan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28493 on: Today at 07:02:14 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:41:38 pm
My original point though was that in 1993 Everton could, legitimately, consider themselves a big club.Their subsequent decline to the point of near irrelevance is a function of their locality and provides a cautionary tale for those in the same city, namely LFC.

Just because they were considered a big club at the inception of the Premier League in 1992, not 1993, by the way. It doesn't mean they could ever be classed as a Premier League powerhouse. The reason being - They've done fuck all to be considered a Premier League powerhouse during the entirety of its existence.
Logged


Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28494 on: Today at 07:08:11 pm »
Before the discussion starts..

The Premier League was founded in 1992.

The first official season was the 92-93 season.
Logged


Offline Lycan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28495 on: Today at 07:20:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:08:11 pm
Before the discussion starts..

The Premier League was founded in 1992.

The first official season was the 92-93 season.

 See the post above. I already mentioned that mate.
Logged


Offline Uncle Ronnie

  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28496 on: Today at 07:53:17 pm »
Logged

Offline Lycan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28497 on: Today at 07:57:07 pm »
Not really relative mate. What year were you born in?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:58:41 pm by Lycan »
Logged


Offline Uncle Ronnie

  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28498 on: Today at 07:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:57:07 pm
Not really relative mate. What year were you born in?

More of a reference to the absolute pointlessness to of the conversation
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28499 on: Today at 09:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 07:59:58 pm
More of a reference to the absolute pointlessness to of the conversation
yeah, but is he 28 or 29?
Logged


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28500 on: Today at 09:38:43 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:37:27 pm
yeah, but is he 28 or 29?


You think £1.75 is a pound
Logged


Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28501 on: Today at 09:39:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:38:43 pm

You think £1.75 is a pound

So do Everton...
Logged


Online leinad

  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28502 on: Today at 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 07:53:17 pm


Classic that. Reminds me of the how many days in a week argument on that bodybuilding forum.
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=107926751
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28503 on: Today at 09:46:18 pm »
Logged

