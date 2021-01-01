« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 04:00:01 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:10:22 pm
You are confusing a once-big club with a powerhouse mate. A premier League powerhouse would be a club that has been one of the dominant figures in the league both on off the field for a period of time at least.
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 04:23:03 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:59:33 am
Actually this all could be 4D chess from the board.
Basically threatening the PL

Dont relegate us because you will be the cause of the demise of one of the original founders of the FA

It would be so like them
That's how I read it - as a threat. But it's a dangerous game to play. If I was one of their potential investors I'd be taking note of the statement and running a mile with my money.
For years, pre Moshiri,  they were robbing Peter to pay Paul and relying on the Premier League TV money to keep them afloat. Despite having a major investor on board they find themselves back to square one. The incompetence that's led to them being in this position is off the scale. They demostrated (admittedly justified) outrage that the European Super League was to be a closed shop and yet they seem to be treating the Premier League as if it is, in their case, expected to be the same  ::)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 04:55:00 pm
Back in the relegation zone as things stand. Can these just get liquidated already? Need something to cheer me up.
Today at 05:06:34 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:55:00 pm
Back in the relegation zone as things stand. Can these just get liquidated already? Need something to cheer me up.

Leicester ruined it  >:(
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 05:07:38 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:00:01 pm
Again, that's your definition. For me, the fact that in 1993 Everton were considered one of the big 5, as noted above, would qualify them as a powerhouse.

Haha o.k mate. I doubt anyone outside the Everton fan base would agree with you that Everton have been a Premier League powerhouse. But we'll leave it there, as we aren't going to agree on this. Enjoy the rest of your evening.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 05:10:32 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:07:38 pm
Haha o.k mate. I doubt anyone outside the Everton fan base would agree with you that Everton have been a Premier League powerhouse. But we'll leave it there, as we aren't going to agree on this. Enjoy the rest of your evening.

For 30 years they've played shithouse football and been a drain on the league. At least the likes of Leeds, West Ham and Newcastle have produced some entertaining teams and decent football here and there, even if they've had spells out the PL.
