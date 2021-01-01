Actually this all could be 4D chess from the board.

Basically threatening the PL



Dont relegate us because you will be the cause of the demise of one of the original founders of the FA



It would be so like them



That's how I read it - as a threat. But it's a dangerous game to play. If I was one of their potential investors I'd be taking note of the statement and running a mile with my money.For years, pre Moshiri, they were robbing Peter to pay Paul and relying on the Premier League TV money to keep them afloat. Despite having a major investor on board they find themselves back to square one. The incompetence that's led to them being in this position is off the scale. They demostrated (admittedly justified) outrage that the European Super League was to be a closed shop and yet they seem to be treating the Premier League as if it is, in their case, expected to be the same