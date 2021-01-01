« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28440 on: Today at 10:20:00 am
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 10:16:00 am
All jokes aside (and there's many) why is Everton such a poorly run club? Even with the introduction of a super wealthy owner who seemingly has pumped in almost a Billion, they are struggling. But why? Who is making these catastrophic desicions??

Delusion. They need to stop pretending they're a big club, lower expectations and live within their means. Stop thinking we're their rivals and compete with the other teams from 8th to 12th, build slowly and see where it takes them.

But no, they need to win the transfer window
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28441 on: Today at 10:21:40 am
Is that Directors report to the last set of accounts even relevant to what the three person commission will be looking at?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28442 on: Today at 10:21:54 am
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:21:58 am
"Come to bed love!"

 " I will now, just got to slag this fellow blue off"

Slowly, a bedside drawer is opened and the comforting buzz of Big Jurgen commences.

Big Jurgen :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28443 on: Today at 10:23:11 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:20:00 am
Delusion. They need to stop pretending they're a big club, lower expectations and live within their means. Stop thinking we're their rivals and compete with the other teams from 8th to 12th, build slowly and see where it takes them.

But no, they need to win the transfer window

It's our fault though, as if we didn't get every club kicked out of Europe, they'd have won the European Cup and would have gone on to riches far beyond comprehension.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28444 on: Today at 10:29:35 am
They have signed some complete dross for huge fees, off the top of my head;

Tosun £27m
Keane £25m
Iwobi £30m
Nonce £40m
Klaasen £27m
Mina £30m
Gbamin £24m
Moose Karen £25m
Andre Gomes £25m

£250m down the swanee.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28445 on: Today at 10:34:03 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:20:00 am
Delusion They need to stop pretending they're a big club, lower expectations and live within their means. Stop thinking we're their rivals and compete with the other teams from 8th to 12th, build slowly and see where it takes them.

But no, they need to win the transfer window

This. Which brings along a sense of entitlement. They feel they deserve to be at the very top with the best. The problem is they don't have the stomach for hard work and the ups and downs it takes to reach that point organically. They don't want to work hard for anything. They want it all handed to them on a plate. That's why they pine for Man City-type owners and why they have overreached with their finances and find themselves in such a mess they're in now.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28446 on: Today at 10:36:16 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:29:35 am
They have signed some complete dross for huge fees, off the top of my head;

Tosun £27m
Keane £25m
Iwobi £30m
Nonce £40m
Klaasen £27m
Mina £30m
Gbamin £24m
Moose Karen £25m
Andre Gomes £25m

£250m down the swanee.

As if you missed Bolasie off there. The nonce cost 50mill as well.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28447 on: Today at 10:40:27 am
Speaking of delusions... ifithadntbeenfer

The same day this starts to comes out, Toffee tv tackles the subject of .. What Would Everton's History Look Like If We'd Moved To The Kings Dock Stadium?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JV5YfYfnOJA&t=615s
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28448 on: Today at 10:43:45 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:57:49 am
Spot in. Rivalries and gleeful gloating aside, you would have to wonder how the fuck they've actually managed to get themselves into this situation

I mean, if you can't keep your shop in order when there's eye watering amounts of money flowing through the game then serious questions need to be asked

So so sooo sooo sooooooo Everton this

It all comes down to their usual problem, they do not have any focus on themselves and their actual level, everything they do is defined in relation to us.

Due to that they cannot be happy with merely ticking along in midtable in a somewhat sustainable manner. If they were sensible they would recognise who their actual peers are and try to run themselves in a similar fashion to those clubs, buying younger players that would still help their side, but would also have a higher potential to sell for a profit than the cast-offs from bigger clubs that Everton tends to favour, despite those signings tending to be on higher wages and have less upside as far as any subsequent sale.

Obviously, there will be times when this approach will see clubs struggling and could end up relegated, but the crucial thing then is being able to survive relegation without needing to gut your squad and being able to get promoted again, if Everton were one of the three to get relegated this season alongside say Soton and Bournemouth, who would put money on them being the first of those three to get back into the PL? You might put money on them being the first of those three to leave the championship, but it'd be in the other direction rather than back up.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28449 on: Today at 10:48:01 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:29:35 am
They have signed some complete dross for huge fees, off the top of my head;

Tosun £27m
Keane £25m
Iwobi £30m
Nonce £40m
Klaasen £27m
Mina £30m
Gbamin £24m
Moose Karen £25m
Andre Gomes £25m

£250m down the swanee.

At least they got their money back for Moose.

In other news the Mail is really putting the boot in with a back page headline - Send them down. Apparently six other clubs have complained to the Prem about their financials.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28450 on: Today at 10:48:52 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:03:40 am
This will be the excuse/line used not to deduct points from them this season. "A historical like Everton going under would be a dark day for English football. Blah, blah, blah..."
The funny thing is that it would actually be good for English football if they were rightfully deducted points and went down. Football has been on an unsustainable path for a long time now, and Everton are one of the biggest examples of this, if not the biggest outside of the obvious sportswash vehicles.

Them going down after a richly deserved points deduction would finally send out a message that clubs need to get their houses in order. The PL could actually start to regain some much needed credibility by finally flushing these and also addressing the Abu Dhabi and Saudi elephants in the room. The likes of Everton are basically bringing the game into disrepute with their flagrant disregard for the rules they signed up for. It would do the reputation of the PL a world of good if they finally made them take responsibility for once.

Bigger and better clubs than Everton have gone down before. They are nothing special. They're basically a club that treads water and makes up the numbers. They even have to cheat to achieve that low bar too. They are completely unsustainable and reckless, and going down would be good for the PL, not bad for it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28451 on: Today at 10:49:47 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:48:01 am
At least they got their money back for Moose.

In other news the Mail is really putting the boot in with a back page headline - Send them down. Apparently six other clubs have complained to the Prem about their financials.

They'll no doubt claim we're one of those clubs, but I doubt we'd even be arsed enough. It'll be all those clubs in and around them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28452 on: Today at 10:54:11 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:48:52 am
The funny thing is that it would actually be good for English football if they were rightfully deducted points and went down. Football has been on an unsustainable path for a long time now, and Everton are one of the biggest examples of this, if not the biggest outside of the obvious sportswash vehicles.

Them going down after a richly deserved points deduction would finally send out a message that clubs need to get their houses in order. The PL could actually start to regain some much needed credibility by finally flushing these and also addressing the Abu Dhabi and Saudi elephants in the room. The likes of Everton are basically bringing the game into disrepute with their flagrant disregard for the rules they signed up for. It would do the reputation of the PL a world of good if they finally made them take responsibility for once.

Bigger and better clubs than Everton have gone down before. They are nothing special. They're basically a club that treads water and makes up the numbers. They even have to cheat to achieve that low bar too. They are completely unsustainable and reckless, and going down would be good for the PL, not bad for it.

I agree. I also think the Premier league is going to come down hard against Everton and use it as a precedent against Man City.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28453 on: Today at 11:01:48 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:59:33 am
Actually this all could be 4D chess from the board.
Basically threatening the PL

Dont relegate us because you will be the cause of the demise of one of the original founders of the FA

It would be so like them

tbf it's the only gambit they have left.

The PL is in a bit of a quandary on the issue. Everton have cheated, but ended up worse as a result. And yes, if the PL punishment Everton as they deserve it will likely kill the club as a viable entity. I can see why that is a dilemma. For one, thing, it reflects badly on the PL when it comes to enforcing its own rules. Even allowing for Covid, what Everton was up to was pretty much an open secret and the PL should have acted sooner.

But even allowing for the fact that early intervention might have saved Everton, the fact is this is a mess of their own making and they need to own it. They have been bitching about the PL potentially getting involved for years - this mismanagement is all on them because they wanted to spend money. Because they hate us.

Send them down.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28454 on: Today at 11:02:55 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:01:48 am
tbf it's the only gambit they have left.

The PL is in a bit of a quandary on the issue. Everton have cheated, but ended up worse as a result. And yes, if the PL punishment Everton as they deserve it will likely kill the club as a viable entity. I can see why that is a dilemma. For one, thing, it reflects badly on the PL when it comes to enforcing its own rules. Even allowing for Covid, what Everton was up to was pretty much an open secret and the PL should have acted sooner.

But even allowing for the fact that early intervention might have saved Everton, the fact is this is a mess of their own making and they need to own it. They have been bitching about the PL potentially getting involved for years - this mismanagement is all on them because they wanted to spend money. Because they hate us.

Send them down.

Sadly true.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28455 on: Today at 11:11:32 am
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 10:16:00 am
All jokes aside (and there's many) why is Everton such a poorly run club? Even with the introduction of a super wealthy owner who seemingly has pumped in almost a Billion, they are struggling. But why? Who is making these catastrophic desicions??
In a nutshell, it's their obsession with us. Everything, absolutely everything they think and do is connected to us. We are local, regional, national, international and global. So they marketed themselves as purely local, which basically painted themselves into a very tight, insular corner. They shot themselves in the foot big time and made themselves look unwelcoming and small time.

We built a new stand and they lost their heads. Building a ridiculous tower to block it out of view from their crumbling Main Stand, then embarking on the ludicrous BMD project which they can't fund and which could bankrupt them. They are a massively reactive, kneejerk club that kneejerks every time Liverpool roll over in bed.

They lost all focus on their own club, its own needs, its own limitations and its own values long ago. All their focus is on Liverpool and trying to keep up with the Jones'. Add in their absurdly inflated egos and you end up with this horribly toxic and dysfunctional mess we see like a steaming turd across the park.

They don't do what might be good for Everton. They only do what they think might get one up on their European giant neighbours. Consequently, they are a club chasing its tail. Using all its energies on a thankless and unworkable task. Such stupidity leads to making poor decision after poor decision. Those decisions build up and so do their eventual consequences. Everton as a club and a fanbase have sown a bitter crop, and now it's grown they are reaping a bitter harvest too. They only have themselves and their neurosis to blame.

You can throw as much money as it as you like, but if it's spent by dysfunctional obsessives bereft of proper purpose, then this will be the result every time.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28456 on: Today at 11:13:41 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:43:45 am
It all comes down to their usual problem, they do not have any focus on themselves and their actual level, everything they do is defined in relation to us.

Due to that they cannot be happy with merely ticking along in midtable in a somewhat sustainable manner. If they were sensible they would recognise who their actual peers are and try to run themselves in a similar fashion to those clubs, buying younger players that would still help their side, but would also have a higher potential to sell for a profit than the cast-offs from bigger clubs that Everton tends to favour, despite those signings tending to be on higher wages and have less upside as far as any subsequent sale.

Obviously, there will be times when this approach will see clubs struggling and could end up relegated, but the crucial thing then is being able to survive relegation without needing to gut your squad and being able to get promoted again, if Everton were one of the three to get relegated this season alongside say Soton and Bournemouth, who would put money on them being the first of those three to get back into the PL? You might put money on them being the first of those three to leave the championship, but it'd be in the other direction rather than back up.
This is pretty much it, but I would add that all the northern clubs have been in the same position except for the two giants, and Man City for completely different reasons.  That static gate/commercial revenue figure upthread has opened my eyes a bit  the fundamental problem is the sport is about competing, but geography/economics doesnt let you.  Clubs stretch themselves to compete and then are crushed when that fails.  The tightrope is probably hardest for the bigger northern clubs too, because as football terms Everton shouldnt be aiming to be competitive with Palace or Watford, but as commercial entities thats probably their level now.

Ironically the best example of the kind of sustainable competitiveness model that the logic suggests would probably be Ashleys Newcastle, who actually did aim around the right level in commercial terms and everybody hated it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28457 on: Today at 11:15:16 am
They'll not end up with a points deduction this season, because they will appeal it, and that will drag on for a bit. It would be highly unfair to those clubs around them though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28458 on: Today at 11:15:50 am
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 10:16:00 am
All jokes aside (and there's many) why is Everton such a poorly run club? Even with the introduction of a super wealthy owner who seemingly has pumped in almost a Billion, they are struggling. But why? Who is making these catastrophic desicions??

It seems like the precarious financial situation they were in prior to Moshiri helped them, it gave ol' Bill little ability to burn cash, so it was largely on the shoulders of the people who know what they're doing to spend wisely and develop players.

Moshiri coming in has been like a kid with a loaded gun giving another kid another loaded gun and asking if he wants to play.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28459 on: Today at 11:16:08 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:49:47 am
They'll no doubt claim we're one of those clubs, but I doubt we'd even be arsed enough. It'll be all those clubs in and around them.
Yep, it will be fellow relegation candidates who are complaining, and who can blame them? The PL should not be helping the Everton turd to stay artificially afloat. Other clubs down at the bottom are the ones affected by Everton's cheating of the financials, so they'll be the ones complaining.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28460 on: Today at 11:26:23 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:15:16 am
They'll not end up with a points deduction this season, because they will appeal it, and that will drag on for a bit. It would be highly unfair to those clubs around them though.

Appeal to which legal body?

Basically, the commission is it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28461 on: Today at 11:34:46 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:26:23 am
Appeal to which legal body?

Basically, the commission is it.

Not sure. But both Martin Ziegler and Mark Ogden said they would more than likely be granted an appeal. Ogden went on to reference Sheff Weds and Derby who both appealed and that ended up dragging on for over a year. They are both football League clubs though. So it might be different for Premier League clubs.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28462 on: Today at 11:41:52 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:26:23 am
Appeal to which legal body?

Basically, the commission is it.

If an appeal to the PL failed, they'd have to take to the High Court and get an interim injunction preventing the points deduction/relegation, while the case is considered. I don't think their chances are too good, as they will have been some pretty serious lawyers involved in writing up the relevant Premier League rules.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28463 on: Today at 11:44:40 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:13:41 am
This is pretty much it, but I would add that all the northern clubs have been in the same position except for the two giants, and Man City for completely different reasons.  That static gate/commercial revenue figure upthread has opened my eyes a bit  the fundamental problem is the sport is about competing, but geography/economics doesnt let you.  Clubs stretch themselves to compete and then are crushed when that fails.  The tightrope is probably hardest for the bigger northern clubs too, because as football terms Everton shouldnt be aiming to be competitive with Palace or Watford, but as commercial entities thats probably their level now.

Ironically the best example of the kind of sustainable competitiveness model that the logic suggests would probably be Ashleys Newcastle, who actually did aim around the right level in commercial terms and everybody hated it.
This is exactly right and one of the key reasons why, as Liverpool fans, we should be a bit more circumspect about our views on Everton. Simply put, what keeps Liverpool and United ahead is the appeal of the club outside the small geographic market share of their respective cities. Its a truly delicate ecosystem where, once lost, it would be impossible to make up the shortfall from local support and markets alone. Newcastle are proof of that. Enormous crowds baying for transfers every week, the only way to get back in the game was to sell to an autarkic state and accept blood money. Meanwhile, the perennially shit spurs is able to build a 1 billion pound stadium with a cheese room, seemingly without any revenue problems at all, mostly due to their London base. The PL reflects the economic situation of the UK, a North/South divide of economies.

30 years ago Everton were, rightly, equals and rivals to Liverpool. 20 years ago they started to fail, but were still a PL powerhouse.10 years ago under Moyes their finances were poor but he had assembled a team able to get into the CL qualifying rounds. In the last five years, in a desperate bid to be relevant again they took a huge gamble; expansion of the stadium and improvement of the squad. This has failed, horribly, but for FSG and Klopp, Liverpool could have easily gone down the same road. Approx 10 years ago Liverpool were near administration and taking their own owners to court to gamble On a new set of owners. Whenever I look at Evertons fall I dont feel smugly pleased, rather I think, there but for the grace of god.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28464 on: Today at 11:45:29 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:41:52 am
They'd have to take to the High Court and get an interim injunction preventing the points deduction/relegation, while the case is considered. I don't think their chances are too good, as they will have been some pretty serious lawyers involved in writing up the relevant Premier League rules.
I think weve all assumed it will be a pours decision though

And weve no reason to imagine that is the most likely outcome.

Its a possible outcome, but given that no team has beer been punished before, we just dont know how likely it is.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28465 on: Today at 11:48:25 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:44:40 am
This is exactly right and one of the key reasons why, as Liverpool fans, we should be a bit more circumspect about our views on Everton. Simply put, what keeps Liverpool and United ahead is the appeal of the club outside the small geographic market share of their respective cities. Its a truly delicate ecosystem where, once lost, it would be impossible to make up the shortfall from local support and markets alone. Newcastle are proof of that. Enormous crowds baying for transfers every week, the only way to get back in the game was to sell to an autarkic state and accept blood money. Meanwhile, the perennially shit spurs is able to build a 1 billion pound stadium with a cheese room, seemingly without any revenue problems at all, mostly due to their London base. The PL reflects the economic situation of the UK, a North/South divide of economies.

30 years ago Everton were, rightly, equals and rivals to Liverpool.20 years ago they started to fail, but were still a PL powerhouse.10 years ago under Moyes their finances were poor but he phase assembled a team able to get into the CL qualifying rounds. In the last five years, in a desperate bid to be relevant again they took a huge gamble; expansion of the stadium and improvement if the squad. This has failed, horribly, but for FSG and Koop, Liverpool could have easily gone down the same road. Approx 10 years ago Liverpool were near administration and taking their own owners to court to gamble On a new set of owners. Whenever I look at Evertons fall I dont feel smugly pleased, rather I think, there but for the grace of god.

 :o

Everton was not equal to Liverpool in 1993 mate. They weren't a Premier League 'powerhouse' in 2003 either.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28466 on: Today at 11:49:05 am
Are the PL still under threat of government oversight? Maybe this is another example of the PL being "forced" to do something, punishments might be meaningful from now on
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28467 on: Today at 11:56:31 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:48:25 am
:o

Everton was not equal to Liverpool in 1993 mate. They weren't a Premier League 'powerhouse' in 2003 either.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:48:25 am
:o

Everton was not equal to Liverpool in 1993 mate. They weren't a Premier League 'powerhouse' in 2003 either.
Success wise no, but revenue wise the massive expansion due to TV income was still to materialise, as was the influx of sponsorship money and day-tripping fans that have driven up LFC ticket prices. So Gate receipts from locals would have been the key income stream. On that front both Liverpool and Everton would have had more or less the same capacity and crowds.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28468 on: Today at 11:58:01 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:45:29 am
I think weve all assumed it will be a pours decision though

When it rains...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28469 on: Today at 11:59:43 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:56:31 am
Success wise no, but revenue wise the massive expansion due to TV income was still to materialise, as was the influx of sponsorship money and day-tripping fans that have driven up LFC ticket prices. So Gate receipts from locals would have been the key income stream. On that front both Liverpool and Everton would have had more or less the same capacity and crowds.

Neither success-wise nor revenue-wise can Everton ever have been considered to have been a Premier League 'powerhouse' though mate. They've been one of the worst-run clubs since the inception of the Premier League.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28470 on: Today at 12:02:10 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:21:58 am
"Come to bed love!"

 " I will now, just got to slag this fellow blue off"

Slowly, a bedside drawer is opened and the comforting buzz of Big Jurgen commences.
;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28471 on: Today at 12:02:31 pm
Everton is surely an open and shut case? Can they even afford to drag an appeal out for a year? They'll hardly have City grade lawyers in their corner.

If only it would be classed as a frivolous appeal and result in a bigger punishment.  :D

It would be very Everton to sort their finances out over the next two years, only to be relegated in 2025 by a points deduction for something they did five years earlier!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28472 on: Today at 12:17:16 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:21:58 am
"Come to bed love!"

 " I will now, just got to slag this fellow blue off"

Slowly, a bedside drawer is opened and the comforting buzz of Big Jurgen commences.



He's big
He's red
He makes toes curl in bed.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28473 on: Today at 12:21:11 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:59:43 am
Neither success-wise nor revenue-wise can Everton ever have been considered to have been a Premier League 'powerhouse' though mate. They've been one of the worst-run clubs since the inception of the Premier League.
I think you are forgetting what a lost decade the 90s were for Liverpool. The PL started in 1992 and Liverpool were the dominant side. The only other teams that had won titles in the last decade were Arsenal, leeds and Everton. Liverpool win an FA cup in the early 90s, but so too did Everton. From that point onwards both clubs would have very flat performances and struggle for years, but as to Everton not bewinga  powerhouse at this time, 2 titles in the mid to late 80s and an FA cup in 1994/5 would say otherwise.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28474 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:21:11 pm
but as to Everton not bewinga  powerhouse at this time, 2 titles in the mid to late 80s and an FA cup in 1994/5 would say otherwise.

Mate, come on. Shoving in the two titles they won in the 80s is a bit of a reach. They may have been considered a powerhouse in English football back then, but absolutely nobody(apart from yourself it seems) would have considered Everton to have been a Premier League powerhouse either success-wise or revenue-wise.
