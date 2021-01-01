All jokes aside (and there's many) why is Everton such a poorly run club? Even with the introduction of a super wealthy owner who seemingly has pumped in almost a Billion, they are struggling. But why? Who is making these catastrophic desicions??



In a nutshell, it's their obsession with us. Everything, absolutely everything they think and do is connected to us. We are local, regional, national, international and global. So they marketed themselves as purely local, which basically painted themselves into a very tight, insular corner. They shot themselves in the foot big time and made themselves look unwelcoming and small time.We built a new stand and they lost their heads. Building a ridiculous tower to block it out of view from their crumbling Main Stand, then embarking on the ludicrous BMD project which they can't fund and which could bankrupt them. They are a massively reactive, kneejerk club that kneejerks every time Liverpool roll over in bed.They lost all focus on their own club, its own needs, its own limitations and its own values long ago. All their focus is on Liverpool and trying to keep up with the Jones'. Add in their absurdly inflated egos and you end up with this horribly toxic and dysfunctional mess we see like a steaming turd across the park.They don't do what might be good for Everton. They only do what they think might get one up on their European giant neighbours. Consequently, they are a club chasing its tail. Using all its energies on a thankless and unworkable task. Such stupidity leads to making poor decision after poor decision. Those decisions build up and so do their eventual consequences. Everton as a club and a fanbase have sown a bitter crop, and now it's grown they are reaping a bitter harvest too. They only have themselves and their neurosis to blame.You can throw as much money as it as you like, but if it's spent by dysfunctional obsessives bereft of proper purpose, then this will be the result every time.