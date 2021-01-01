« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

ScouserAtHeart

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:20:00 am
Alan B'Stard on Today at 10:16:00 am
All jokes aside (and there's many) why is Everton such a poorly run club? Even with the introduction of a super wealthy owner who seemingly has pumped in almost a Billion, they are struggling. But why? Who is making these catastrophic desicions??

Delusion. They need to stop pretending they're a big club, lower expectations and live within their means. Stop thinking we're their rivals and compete with the other teams from 8th to 12th, build slowly and see where it takes them.

But no, they need to win the transfer window
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:21:40 am
Is that Directors report to the last set of accounts even relevant to what the three person commission will be looking at?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:21:54 am
only6times on Today at 09:21:58 am
"Come to bed love!"

 " I will now, just got to slag this fellow blue off"

Slowly, a bedside drawer is opened and the comforting buzz of Big Jurgen commences.

Big Jurgen :D
Aldo1988

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:23:11 am
ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:20:00 am
Delusion. They need to stop pretending they're a big club, lower expectations and live within their means. Stop thinking we're their rivals and compete with the other teams from 8th to 12th, build slowly and see where it takes them.

But no, they need to win the transfer window

It's our fault though, as if we didn't get every club kicked out of Europe, they'd have won the European Cup and would have gone on to riches far beyond comprehension.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:29:35 am
They have signed some complete dross for huge fees, off the top of my head;

Tosun £27m
Keane £25m
Iwobi £30m
Nonce £40m
Klaasen £27m
Mina £30m
Gbamin £24m
Moose Karen £25m
Andre Gomes £25m

£250m down the swanee.
Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:34:03 am
ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:20:00 am
Delusion They need to stop pretending they're a big club, lower expectations and live within their means. Stop thinking we're their rivals and compete with the other teams from 8th to 12th, build slowly and see where it takes them.

But no, they need to win the transfer window

This. Which brings along a sense of entitlement. They feel they deserve to be at the very top with the best. The problem is they don't have the stomach for hard work and the ups and downs it takes to reach that point organically. They don't want to work hard for anything. They want it all handed to them on a plate. That's why they pine for Man City-type owners and why they have overreached with their finances and find themselves in such a mess they're in now.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:36:16 am
Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:29:35 am
They have signed some complete dross for huge fees, off the top of my head;

Tosun £27m
Keane £25m
Iwobi £30m
Nonce £40m
Klaasen £27m
Mina £30m
Gbamin £24m
Moose Karen £25m
Andre Gomes £25m

£250m down the swanee.

As if you missed Bolasie off there. The nonce cost 50mill as well.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:40:27 am
Speaking of delusions... ifithadntbeenfer

The same day this starts to comes out, Toffee tv tackles the subject of .. What Would Everton's History Look Like If We'd Moved To The Kings Dock Stadium?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JV5YfYfnOJA&t=615s
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:43:45 am
Billy The Kid on Today at 08:57:49 am
Spot in. Rivalries and gleeful gloating aside, you would have to wonder how the fuck they've actually managed to get themselves into this situation

I mean, if you can't keep your shop in order when there's eye watering amounts of money flowing through the game then serious questions need to be asked

So so sooo sooo sooooooo Everton this

It all comes down to their usual problem, they do not have any focus on themselves and their actual level, everything they do is defined in relation to us.

Due to that they cannot be happy with merely ticking along in midtable in a somewhat sustainable manner. If they were sensible they would recognise who their actual peers are and try to run themselves in a similar fashion to those clubs, buying younger players that would still help their side, but would also have a higher potential to sell for a profit than the cast-offs from bigger clubs that Everton tends to favour, despite those signings tending to be on higher wages and have less upside as far as any subsequent sale.

Obviously, there will be times when this approach will see clubs struggling and could end up relegated, but the crucial thing then is being able to survive relegation without needing to gut your squad and being able to get promoted again, if Everton were one of the three to get relegated this season alongside say Soton and Bournemouth, who would put money on them being the first of those three to get back into the PL? You might put money on them being the first of those three to leave the championship, but it'd be in the other direction rather than back up.

So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:48:01 am
Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:29:35 am
They have signed some complete dross for huge fees, off the top of my head;

Tosun £27m
Keane £25m
Iwobi £30m
Nonce £40m
Klaasen £27m
Mina £30m
Gbamin £24m
Moose Karen £25m
Andre Gomes £25m

£250m down the swanee.

At least they got their money back for Moose.

In other news the Mail is really putting the boot in with a back page headline - Send them down. Apparently six other clubs have complained to the Prem about their financials.
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:48:52 am
Lycan on Today at 08:03:40 am
This will be the excuse/line used not to deduct points from them this season. "A historical like Everton going under would be a dark day for English football. Blah, blah, blah..."
The funny thing is that it would actually be good for English football if they were rightfully deducted points and went down. Football has been on an unsustainable path for a long time now, and Everton are one of the biggest examples of this, if not the biggest outside of the obvious sportswash vehicles.

Them going down after a richly deserved points deduction would finally send out a message that clubs need to get their houses in order. The PL could actually start to regain some much needed credibility by finally flushing these and also addressing the Abu Dhabi and Saudi elephants in the room. The likes of Everton are basically bringing the game into disrepute with their flagrant disregard for the rules they signed up for. It would do the reputation of the PL a world of good if they finally made them take responsibility for once.

Bigger and better clubs than Everton have gone down before. They are nothing special. They're basically a club that treads water and makes up the numbers. They even have to cheat to achieve that low bar too. They are completely unsustainable and reckless, and going down would be good for the PL, not bad for it.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:49:47 am
So Howard Philips on Today at 10:48:01 am
At least they got their money back for Moose.

In other news the Mail is really putting the boot in with a back page headline - Send them down. Apparently six other clubs have complained to the Prem about their financials.

They'll no doubt claim we're one of those clubs, but I doubt we'd even be arsed enough. It'll be all those clubs in and around them.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:54:11 am
Son of Spion on Today at 10:48:52 am
The funny thing is that it would actually be good for English football if they were rightfully deducted points and went down. Football has been on an unsustainable path for a long time now, and Everton are one of the biggest examples of this, if not the biggest outside of the obvious sportswash vehicles.

Them going down after a richly deserved points deduction would finally send out a message that clubs need to get their houses in order. The PL could actually start to regain some much needed credibility by finally flushing these and also addressing the Abu Dhabi and Saudi elephants in the room. The likes of Everton are basically bringing the game into disrepute with their flagrant disregard for the rules they signed up for. It would do the reputation of the PL a world of good if they finally made them take responsibility for once.

Bigger and better clubs than Everton have gone down before. They are nothing special. They're basically a club that treads water and makes up the numbers. They even have to cheat to achieve that low bar too. They are completely unsustainable and reckless, and going down would be good for the PL, not bad for it.

I agree. I also think the Premier league is going to come down hard against Everton and use it as a precedent against Man City.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 11:01:48 am
12C on Today at 06:59:33 am
Actually this all could be 4D chess from the board.
Basically threatening the PL

Dont relegate us because you will be the cause of the demise of one of the original founders of the FA

It would be so like them

tbf it's the only gambit they have left.

The PL is in a bit of a quandary on the issue. Everton have cheated, but ended up worse as a result. And yes, if the PL punishment Everton as they deserve it will likely kill the club as a viable entity. I can see why that is a dilemma. For one, thing, it reflects badly on the PL when it comes to enforcing its own rules. Even allowing for Covid, what Everton was up to was pretty much an open secret and the PL should have acted sooner.

But even allowing for the fact that early intervention might have saved Everton, the fact is this is a mess of their own making and they need to own it. They have been bitching about the PL potentially getting involved for years - this mismanagement is all on them because they wanted to spend money. Because they hate us.

Send them down.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 11:02:55 am
Red Beret on Today at 11:01:48 am
tbf it's the only gambit they have left.

The PL is in a bit of a quandary on the issue. Everton have cheated, but ended up worse as a result. And yes, if the PL punishment Everton as they deserve it will likely kill the club as a viable entity. I can see why that is a dilemma. For one, thing, it reflects badly on the PL when it comes to enforcing its own rules. Even allowing for Covid, what Everton was up to was pretty much an open secret and the PL should have acted sooner.

But even allowing for the fact that early intervention might have saved Everton, the fact is this is a mess of their own making and they need to own it. They have been bitching about the PL potentially getting involved for years - this mismanagement is all on them because they wanted to spend money. Because they hate us.

Send them down.

Sadly true.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
