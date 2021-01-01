Spot in. Rivalries and gleeful gloating aside, you would have to wonder how the fuck they've actually managed to get themselves into this situation



I mean, if you can't keep your shop in order when there's eye watering amounts of money flowing through the game then serious questions need to be asked



So so sooo sooo sooooooo Everton this



It all comes down to their usual problem, they do not have any focus on themselves and their actual level, everything they do is defined in relation to us.Due to that they cannot be happy with merely ticking along in midtable in a somewhat sustainable manner. If they were sensible they would recognise who their actual peers are and try to run themselves in a similar fashion to those clubs, buying younger players that would still help their side, but would also have a higher potential to sell for a profit than the cast-offs from bigger clubs that Everton tends to favour, despite those signings tending to be on higher wages and have less upside as far as any subsequent sale.Obviously, there will be times when this approach will see clubs struggling and could end up relegated, but the crucial thing then is being able to survive relegation without needing to gut your squad and being able to get promoted again, if Everton were one of the three to get relegated this season alongside say Soton and Bournemouth, who would put money on them being the first of those three to get back into the PL? You might put money on them being the first of those three to leave the championship, but it'd be in the other direction rather than back up.