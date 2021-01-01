You know, i don't think people truly appreciate the full mentalness of their accounts. If you go on their website they produce them annually as far back as 2002.20 years ago their revenue was £38m. Gate receipts accounted for £13.4m of that stream. Broadcasting was £18.9m. Sponsorship, commercial activities etc. made up about £6.8m. Staff costys were £29.7m (78% of revenue)Since that time Gate receipts have barely changed. Last year it was £15.6m. Sponsorship has jumped to about £40m, but that is mostly down to their owner pumping in cash to keep them afloat. The club is utterly dependent on broadcasting income. The shitter you get, the less you get. Last year it fell from £146m to £115m (that included an extra month for Covid, it's normally around £130m).In other words, in 20 years, the only income stream that has increased is broadcasting. That's why if they go down they get relegated. They should have been penalised last year, the only reason they weren't was down to the cash pumped in by the owner that they are now being investigated for. The accounts say he has put another £70m in, and they still made a loss.Since 2012 they have lost £560m. In the last 5 years they have lost £499m. During that time they have flirted with relegation 4 times and finished 1 off the drop last year.Since Moshiri took over they have had 12 different managers (admittedly some were caretakers, but still) an average of nearly 2 a season. The last one on the accounts cost approx £8m to write off, with the next accounts also set to have another managerial cost of change.89.5% of their spend goes on staff costs. 8 players are out of contract from the first team this summer and 6 next. This includes 2 loans brought in. Of their players on loan only 2 are out of contract and they are just juniors. The big contracts (like Dele Alli) don't complete until 2024.They have a half built stadium and are struggling to get loans to finish it.The scenarios are piss poor.Scenario A - relegation. This would mean obliteration. Their own accounts say that. The loss of broadcasting would be insurmountable, even parachute payments won't help. They would need a cash injection from their owner (the accounts also say that) and that is what is currently being investigated from previous seasons.Scenario B - they avoid relegation with a points deduction and fine. Again, a truly desperate state, they are still exceeding P&S (depending on what is stadium build and what is pure cash injection) so would have an effective transfer embargo, and need to reduce wages. What is likely to happen is a lot of contracts would be run down and their already thin squad left skeletal.Scenario C - they avoid relegation with no fine or penalty. A moral victory, but the problems remain, they are once again flirting with relegation, and have limited resources to combat it. 10 of their squad are 30+ and they will struggle to replace them with experience. Likely more loans to patch them up.Scenario D - they avoid relegation with no fine or penalty AND get the funding for a new stadium. This is the dream scenario for Everton fans, but even this is fraught with peril. They are looking to borrow (i.e. their owner can't keep them afloat AND finance a new build) which will mean fairly substantial repayments. The stadium likely won't be ready until 2026 meaning two to three more seasons dicing with releegation, no funds for the squad and even greater constraints on their spend.More to the point, what will a new stadium do for Everton? Going from 39,500 seats to 52,900 will barely up the numbers. About a third more fans in the stadium? They made £15m last year from gate receipts, they will be lucky to even double that. £750m on a new stadium for an annual returm of £10-15m? About 2% when borrowing is double that?In other words, they are reliant on their new stadium attracting sponsorship. Their current sponsors are stake.com (crypto currency), BOXT (some Leeds home heating firm) Hummel, etc. Perhaps catching your CEO in a headlock is not the best advert for a club desperately seeking new money streams. Whatever the case, Everton have struggled in recent years to get the kind of attention that will draw big spending commercial partners to them. That's unlikely to change just because of a new stadium, particularly if every year is a relegation battle, angry fans and PL investigations.The future is bleak for Everton, Moshiri has hastened their demise, but they have been struggling for a lot longer than he has been in situ. At the nub of the issue is their parochialism, when every other club was strengthening their overseas markets, Everton were proudly parading their insular mindset. That for me is why trhe stadium seems so unlikely a fix for their financial woes. How do you sell a local club for local people in a global market?A long post, their is more madness I could point out (the odd pots of cash that appear as 'other' and barely explained, the the Usmanov connection that still sees them impoverished, the £90m Covid assessment when gate receipts were only 15m the year before and much of the broadcasting losses were offset the following year) but then this would be twice as long. Suffice to say, Everton fans crying about the injustice of being cited by the PL ought to pause to reflect on the fact that the intervention by the PL authorities is designed to stop their owner from making a bad situation even worse.