The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Online Hazell

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28360 on: Today at 07:10:12 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:48:48 pm
The Going Concern part of the directors report is pretty dire

"Collectively, the above conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Groups ability to continue as a going concern"

"If the assumptions in the relegation scenario were not achieved, then the Group would have to seek further funding from its majority shareholder. They have provided a letter of support confirming ongoing financial support will be provided to the Group but this letter does not represent a legally binding commitment."

Also:

"However, whilst the Directors acknowledge these uncertainties cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern, they still feel it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis."

Yeah, not a good sign when the accounts suggest they're in serious trouble without significant external funding.

Also deferred tax hasn't been recognised, which suggests they don't expect to be profitable for the next few years.

On a more positive note, I'm still enjoying all the pretty pictures they like to show in their accounts.
Online afc turkish

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28361 on: Today at 07:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:54:09 pm
Is it our fault yet?

Default our fault, as it were...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28362 on: Today at 07:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:54:09 pm
Is it our fault yet?
Of course it's our fault. They've been overreaching for years in a quest to try to keep up with us. They've failed in every conceivable way. So yes, it's our fault.
Online Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28363 on: Today at 07:29:18 pm »
"But what about Man City?..."

The blues on Twitter are finding it hard to understand that it's obviously going to take longer to punish Man City, with over a hundred breaches than it is to punish Everton.
Online MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28364 on: Today at 07:33:57 pm »
No mention in the accounts about their loss of oligarch funding?
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28365 on: Today at 07:37:54 pm »
They are in one big mess now...
Online Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28366 on: Today at 07:42:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:37:54 pm
They are in one big mess now...

It's ok. Dan Meiss will be along shortly to tweet some more pictures of the stadium build.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28367 on: Today at 07:42:32 pm »
Ironic seeing them all cry what about Man City when theyve been kissing their ring piece for the last 6 years
Online Skeeve

« Reply #28368 on: Today at 07:44:21 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:38:38 pm
Broadcasting    115,086
Gate Receipts    15,564
Sponsorship, advertising and merchandising   35,017
Other commercial activities    15,340
   Revenue 181,007

--of which--

Staff costs   162,010
   


Down to a mere 89.5% of revenue on salaries, that's good going for them. :lmao
Online So Howard Philips

« Reply #28369 on: Today at 07:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:42:32 pm
Ironic seeing them all cry what about Man City when theyve been kissing their ring piece for the last 6 years

Last six years? More like nine years. ;D

Youve obviously forgotten the game at Goodison in 2014 when they, with the exception of Barkley who was hoping to move to a bigger club, and the fans did their utmost to gift City a win to frustrate us winning the title.
Online Hazell

« Reply #28370 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:54:09 pm
Is it our fault yet?

They are pretty scathing of Rafa getting a pay off ;D
Online disgraced cake

« Reply #28371 on: Today at 07:54:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:19:48 pm
"I may have been castigated by some fans for sharing my opinion that I have enjoyed many times at Everton, and even though we have sadly been trophyless under my Chairmanship, it is with no fear of further criticism when I say two league games from last seasons 38 will stay with me forever"

Bill, that  :lmao

I've only just noticed he says he's enjoyed 'many times' - He's not even referring to what type of times he's enjoyed. Good, bad, indifferent etc. Just many times.

Many times indeed Bill, many times indeed.
