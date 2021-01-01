The Going Concern part of the directors report is pretty dire



"Collectively, the above conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Groups ability to continue as a going concern"



"If the assumptions in the relegation scenario were not achieved, then the Group would have to seek further funding from its majority shareholder. They have provided a letter of support confirming ongoing financial support will be provided to the Group but this letter does not represent a legally binding commitment."



Also:they still feel it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis."Yeah, not a good sign when the accounts suggest they're in serious trouble without significant external funding.Also deferred tax hasn't been recognised, which suggests they don't expect to be profitable for the next few years.On a more positive note, I'm still enjoying all the pretty pictures they like to show in their accounts.