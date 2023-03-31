« previous next »
Online LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28320 on: Today at 03:13:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:16:12 pm
Cant find the article but there was a release from the club the other week even before the inquiry announcement, which said that people would notice a decrease in the rate the work was being completed. They said this was a normal thing, and nothing to worry about as they were concentrating on completing and fitting out the stand adjacent to the river and that work was on schedule. They were really emphatic about this being normal practice
Now given the exposed nature of the site, I can understand them trying to get that stand up first to shelter the work on the rest of the ground. But I am puzzled by the decision to fit seats now as they will be left exposed to the elements for another 18 months. What I think is happening though is that they are trying to get that stand completed in order to take to prospective investors, as in, this is what you are getting.
Would it be possible to open the ground with it partially built i.e. completed on 2 or 3 sides? I have no idea whether this is feasible but I'd hate to be down there on a windy day if there are bits hanging off it.
Offline CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28321 on: Today at 03:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:12:19 pm
Also forgetting about the price rises needed too.

I always use West Ham as a comparison. Their bigger capacity ground, in London, which was free, generates about £40m tops. Which I think is the biggest number outside Us, both Mancs, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea.

So if, and its a big if, because of the London Corporate market and the larger capacity, Everton match that, it's an extra £25m per season revenue. Factor in repayments and that £25m is gone.

A nicer ground - certainly, but that ignores the wind and cold; and on the days when it's nice - the smell from next door.

As I said, I'm not taking the piss, I'd just love to see an explanation of how they think it will work for them. Even without repayments/interest,  an extra £25m is not the game changer that some seem to think.

They are also not getting anywhere near an additional £25m (I know you weren't saying that btw).

Everton's most expensive ST price is £690, this is only the 3rd highest price at WHU with two more (£910 and £1,025) being more expensive and making up quite a large proportion of their tickets.

That's ignoring the huge number of "premium" options WHU have which Everton will not, and the offers Everton end up putting on to sell.

Offline afc turkish

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28322 on: Today at 03:26:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:15:25 pm
...and the offers Everton end up putting on to sell.



Free nose clips with a half-seasie?
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28323 on: Today at 03:34:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:15:25 pm
They are also not getting anywhere near an additional £25m (I know you weren't saying that btw).

Everton's most expensive ST price is £690, this is only the 3rd highest price at WHU with two more (£910 and £1,025) being more expensive and making up quite a large proportion of their tickets.

That's ignoring the huge number of "premium" options WHU have which Everton will not, and the offers Everton end up putting on to sell.
Thats interesting, just shows the type of price rises that they need too.
As you say, an extra 25m will be a challenge.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28324 on: Today at 03:48:46 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:13:48 pm
Would it be possible to open the ground with it partially built i.e. completed on 2 or 3 sides? I have no idea whether this is feasible but I'd hate to be down there on a windy day if there are bits hanging off it.


They could be the first English Club to play home games in a baseball stadium.
Offline FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28325 on: Today at 03:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:34:57 pm
Thats interesting, just shows the type of price rises that they need too.
As you say, an extra 25m will be a challenge.

They put the prices up this season for the first time in 6 or 7 years, not by much like and next season adult ST's are going up by another 10%, all other categories are going up by a flat £30 which is £1.57 a game, going to be some blues in for a shock if they do get it finished as there's no way they can keep their prices as low as they have done, plus they have a load of over 90's who get there's for free until they leave Goodison...

Won't be long now until the telly camera keeps panning across the over 90's section "And there they are, the last remaining few fellas who can remember Everton winning a trophy"
Offline 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28326 on: Today at 04:00:11 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:53:31 pm
They put the prices up this season for the first time in 6 or 7 years, not by much like and next season adult ST's are going up by another 10%, all other categories are going up by a flat £30 which is £1.57 a game, going to be some blues in for a shock if they do get it finished as there's no way they can keep their prices as low as they have done, plus they have a load of over 90's who get there's for free until they leave Goodison...

Won't be long now until the telly camera keeps panning across the over 90's section "And there they are, the last remaining few fellas who can remember Everton winning a trophy"

And should they drop into the Championship for next season, wonder what that will do to ticket prices and revenues for next season.
Online Brain Potter

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28327 on: Today at 04:02:03 pm »
Many Evertonians still buying this stadium fixed cost bullshit or at least there being a ceiling to the increased costs.
Would Laing Rourke really expose themselves to massive increases in costs?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28328 on: Today at 04:22:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:48:46 pm

They could be the first English Club to play home games in a baseball stadium.

Derby surely.
Offline Ray K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28329 on: Today at 04:24:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:00:11 pm
And should they drop into the Championship for next season, wonder what that will do to ticket prices and revenues for next season.
They'll be fine, it'll be an extra 4 home games for them.

And if they do implode and get a points deduction and get relegated to league 1, they've got extra games in the Johnstones Paint Trophy or whatever it's called. All part of the master plan.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28330 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:29:01 pm
... Corporate clients have been offered tickets in the upper Gwladys, followed by a bowl of Scouse in a local pub afterwards..
I'm sorry, but  :lmao
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28331 on: Today at 04:52:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:33:53 pm
As far as we're aware Moshilaaa has been putting more money in to keep the lights on.


I know it's all relative, but he's not *that* rich. Not when comparing him to your Abramovich's (let alone the oil dictators).

In addition, we all know that his source of wealth derives from being Usmanov's bagman. And Usmanov is subject to sanctions. And is reported to have lost $billions.

So where is he getting his money from? Surely the PL should be looking into this??

He was estimated to have a wealth of £1.7bn on 2022's Sunday Times Rich List (although other publications in the US have, in the last 12 months, estimated at up to $3.1bn)

Still, that's not the sort of wealth that makes you comfortable writing off upwards of £600m after pouring it down the Everton plughole.

Does he really have much more secret wealth than we know about?

Is Usmanov secretly laundering money through Moshiri & Everton (that really would fuck Everton up, which would be hilarious)?

Is it an all-or-nothing gambit to try to boost the value of the club to a level that minimises his losses (although, given what bigger clubs like Newcastle have sold for, you'd think £300-£400m would be the ceiling, despite the cost of the white elephant at BMD)?
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28332 on: Today at 04:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:02:03 pm
Many Evertonians still buying this stadium fixed cost bullshit or at least there being a ceiling to the increased costs.
Would Laing Rourke really expose themselves to massive increases in costs?

The only possible way you could see such a thing happening is if the builders got the full amount up front and then it was on them to keep it invested at a rate higher than costs increased, but obviously that didn't happen since despite all their inept transfer spending they have never really had a pot to piss in.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28333 on: Today at 04:55:03 pm »
The extra revenue is not only assuming PL status, but also sold out games. it wasnt long ago they were giving away half season tickets. Now prices will go up, and theyll need to sell, what, 14,000 more?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28334 on: Today at 04:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:02:03 pm
Many Evertonians still buying this stadium fixed cost bullshit or at least there being a ceiling to the increased costs.
Would Laing Rourke really expose themselves to massive increases in costs?


Could just be cute phrasing from Everton, in that the cost of actually constructing - ie, putting it all together, ie labour costs - may be fixed. But the raw materials are subject to market prices.

Online newterp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28335 on: Today at 04:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 10:49:35 am
And what happened to that Icelandic fella they spaffed 40 mill on ? Been quiet lately.

Isn't the issue with the Icelandic dude specifically his spaffing? with younger people than allowed?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28336 on: Today at 04:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:22:14 pm
Derby surely.

A not The  ;D

Watched us batter them there,in the home end stood/hanging off the floodlight plinth,the away end looked magnificent bathed in sunshine.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28337 on: Today at 05:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:36:46 pm
I'm sorry, but  :lmao

The non corporates are offered two bowls.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28338 on: Today at 05:05:30 pm »
Offline only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28339 on: Today at 05:18:55 pm »
If it doesn't get finished it will be named after that ground in Valencia but with a Scouse twang, Messdatla.
Online clinical

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28340 on: Today at 06:05:21 pm »
£45m loss despite their best efforts. In reality probably would have been much higher too without some accountant tricks.

This included the sale of Richarlison too. It's not looking good for them
Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28341 on: Today at 06:06:50 pm »
Accounts finally dropped


https://resources.evertonfc.com/evertonfc/document/2023/03/31/8b7e8a58-a9c4-46ee-836d-765e9fe7f139/Annual-Report-And-Accounts-2022.pdf?_gl=1*1xyjjvk*_ga*MTIxMjQ4ODgwMC4xNjczOTgwOTE1*_ga_4H186ENHQ4*MTY4MDI3OTAzNC4yMy4xLjE2ODAyODE4MjQuNjAuMC4w

Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:05:21 pm
£45m loss despite their best efforts. In reality probably would have been much higher too without some accountant tricks.
Most thought the loss would be between £50m and £75m to be fair
Online clinical

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28342 on: Today at 06:08:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:06:50 pm
Accounts finally dropped


https://resources.evertonfc.com/evertonfc/document/2023/03/31/8b7e8a58-a9c4-46ee-836d-765e9fe7f139/Annual-Report-And-Accounts-2022.pdf?_gl=1*1xyjjvk*_ga*MTIxMjQ4ODgwMC4xNjczOTgwOTE1*_ga_4H186ENHQ4*MTY4MDI3OTAzNC4yMy4xLjE2ODAyODE4MjQuNjAuMC4w
Most thought the loss would be between £50m and £75m to be fair

As I said they will have used every trick available to them to make it look as good as possible.

It included some big sales too.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28343 on: Today at 06:17:37 pm »
Damn, they found auditors.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28344 on: Today at 06:19:48 pm »
"I may have been castigated by some fans for sharing my opinion that I have enjoyed many times at Everton, and even though we have sadly been trophyless under my Chairmanship, it is with no fear of further criticism when I say two league games from last seasons 38 will stay with me forever"

Bill, that  :lmao
Online RedSince86

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28345 on: Today at 06:22:44 pm »
Enron FC using Enron style accounting.
