As far as we're aware Moshilaaa has been putting more money in to keep the lights on.



I know it's all relative, but he's not *that* rich. Not when comparing him to your Abramovich's (let alone the oil dictators).In addition, we all know that his source of wealth derives from being Usmanov's bagman. And Usmanov is subject to sanctions. And is reported to have lost $billions.So where is he getting his money from? Surely the PL should be looking into this??He was estimated to have a wealth of £1.7bn on 2022's Sunday Times Rich List (although other publications in the US have, in the last 12 months, estimated at up to $3.1bn)Still, that's not the sort of wealth that makes you comfortable writing off upwards of £600m after pouring it down the Everton plughole.Does he really have much more secret wealth than we know about?Is Usmanov secretly laundering money through Moshiri & Everton (that really would fuck Everton up, which would be hilarious)?Is it an all-or-nothing gambit to try to boost the value of the club to a level that minimises his losses (although, given what bigger clubs like Newcastle have sold for, you'd think £300-£400m would be the ceiling, despite the cost of the white elephant at BMD)?