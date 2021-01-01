« previous next »
Cant find the article but there was a release from the club the other week even before the inquiry announcement, which said that people would notice a decrease in the rate the work was being completed. They said this was a normal thing, and nothing to worry about as they were concentrating on completing and fitting out the stand adjacent to the river and that work was on schedule. They were really emphatic about this being normal practice
Now given the exposed nature of the site, I can understand them trying to get that stand up first to shelter the work on the rest of the ground. But I am puzzled by the decision to fit seats now as they will be left exposed to the elements for another 18 months. What I think is happening though is that they are trying to get that stand completed in order to take to prospective investors, as in, this is what you are getting.
Would it be possible to open the ground with it partially built i.e. completed on 2 or 3 sides? I have no idea whether this is feasible but I'd hate to be down there on a windy day if there are bits hanging off it.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:12:19 pm
Also forgetting about the price rises needed too.

I always use West Ham as a comparison. Their bigger capacity ground, in London, which was free, generates about £40m tops. Which I think is the biggest number outside Us, both Mancs, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea.

So if, and its a big if, because of the London Corporate market and the larger capacity, Everton match that, it's an extra £25m per season revenue. Factor in repayments and that £25m is gone.

A nicer ground - certainly, but that ignores the wind and cold; and on the days when it's nice - the smell from next door.

As I said, I'm not taking the piss, I'd just love to see an explanation of how they think it will work for them. Even without repayments/interest,  an extra £25m is not the game changer that some seem to think.

They are also not getting anywhere near an additional £25m (I know you weren't saying that btw).

Everton's most expensive ST price is £690, this is only the 3rd highest price at WHU with two more (£910 and £1,025) being more expensive and making up quite a large proportion of their tickets.

That's ignoring the huge number of "premium" options WHU have which Everton will not, and the offers Everton end up putting on to sell.

